Evansville, IN

Street Glide
1d ago

From the Cheap Seats….Abortion is a States rights issue and not a legislative agenda issue…PUT IT ION BALLOT and allow voters to determine…OPINIONS be DAMMED !

Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling

INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
THE EVANSVILLE FOP LODGE 73 PAC COMMITTEE CANDIDATES ENDORSEMENTS

On September 21, 2022, the Evansville FOP Lodge 73 Political Action Committee (PAC) held a Candidates Night for our local elections. We would like to thank all the candidates that attended for taking time out of their busy schedules to speak with our members, along with our friends and families.
Is Indiana Going to Pot?

As Indiana lawmakers began this week with hearings studying the legalizing marijuana, Indy Politics speaks with cannabis lobbyist Andy Bauman about making pot available in the Hoosier state for medicinal and recreational purposes. You can hear Bauman in the Leon-Tailored Audio above. The conversation runs for about 18 minutes.
Indiana attorney general vows to appeal judge's ruling stopping near-total abortion ban

CHICAGO (CBS) – Just one week after a new law went into effect making most abortions in the state of Indiana illegal, a county judge blocked the law with a ruling Thursday morning.CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey had more on the back and forth. Attorney General Todd Rokita said he'll fight the ruling. Indiana's anti-abortion rights groups are hoping this is a temporary halt, but pro-abortion rights groups are applauding the ruling.After a week of celebrations for some and protests for others, the Thursday morning ruling reversed the state's near-total abortion ban that went into effect on Sept. 15.The ACLU,...
Evansville Fraternal Order of Police endorsing these candidates

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – On September 21, the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee (PAC) held a Candidates Night for local elections, and they are endorsing some candidates. PAC says it selected certain races that will have a direct impact on public safety in Vanderburgh County. Those races are County Council, County Commissioner […]
Morales Tries To Make Campaign Messages Heard Over Ongoing Controversies

Morales Tries To Make Campaign Messages Heard Over Ongoing Controversies. INDIANAPOLIS—Diego Morales wants to tell voters why he’s running and what he’d do if elected as Indiana secretary of state. But with a campaign beset by scrutiny and controversy, the Republican candidate is often forced on the...
Study Committee Discusses Cannabis Before Standing-Room-Only Crowd

Study Committee Discusses Cannabis Before Standing-Room-Only Crowd. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services met Tuesday to discuss cannabis in Indiana—a topic that had people crowding into the first-floor committee room inside the Indiana Statehouse. Testimony from Indiana farmers, hemp business owners, bankers, the...
Mayor Linda Gorton urges ‘no’ vote on anti-abortion amendment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is urging Kentuckians to vote ‘no’ on Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment that will appear on the November ballot. In a one-minute video posted to her Facebook page Candidate Linda Gorton for Mayor, Gorton says she normally doesn’t weigh...
Gov. Holcomb Announces Partnership With Midwest Governors To Establish A Regional Hydrogen Coalition

A Robust Hydrogen Ecosystem Will Lead To More Economic Development. INDIANAPOLIS-Governor Eric J. Holcomb today joined his fellow governors in Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin to collaborate on developing a robust hydrogen market, supply chain, and workforce across the Midwest by signing the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU).
Purdue report shows decrease in Indiana farm fatalities

Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program has released the Indiana Farm Fatality Summary. The program, which has been monitoring farm-related fatalities in Indiana for nearly 60 years, reported 20 work-related on-farm deaths in Indiana in 2021. The university says the data shows a decrease from the 25 cases...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.

