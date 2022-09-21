CHICAGO (CBS) – Just one week after a new law went into effect making most abortions in the state of Indiana illegal, a county judge blocked the law with a ruling Thursday morning.CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey had more on the back and forth. Attorney General Todd Rokita said he'll fight the ruling. Indiana's anti-abortion rights groups are hoping this is a temporary halt, but pro-abortion rights groups are applauding the ruling.After a week of celebrations for some and protests for others, the Thursday morning ruling reversed the state's near-total abortion ban that went into effect on Sept. 15.The ACLU,...

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO