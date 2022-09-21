Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Office Arrest Brighton Man for Probation Violation
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant at the Jail for forty-one-year-old Brett Allen Wulf of Brighton for two warrants for probation violations. Wulf was arrested Wednesday after a family member had called in that Wulf was causing a disturbance at the house high on methamphetamine. Wulf was spotted walking on Highway 1, and when the deputy confronted him, Wulf said that he drove his truck to the house and was walking to the Jail to turn himself in on his warrants. Wulf also admitted that he had been using meth non-stop for close to a week.
Mt. Pleasant Male Charged With Attempted Murder
On Saturday, September 17, just after midnight, the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 500 N. Hamlin Street. Following the 12:29 call, officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
Sheriff’s Office Responds to Severe Rollover Crash
The Washington County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident with unknown injuries at Spruce Ave. and 220th Street in rural Washington County. Prior to emergency personnel arriving on the scene, it was advised that no person was located within the vehicle and that the vehicle was on its top in the north ditch.
Illinois Man Arrested in Riverside on Felony Gun Charge
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist an Iowa Highway Patrol Officer at a traffic stop in Riverside. Fifty-year-old Gregory Lamont Blackmon of Belleville, IL, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and control of a firearm by a felon, a Class D Felony.
KBUR
Salem, IA woman arrested after being found on railroad tracks
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salem, Iowa woman on multiple charges. On Sunday, September 18th, employees with BNSF contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about a woman on the railroad tracks near Oakberry Avenue, who the employees say needed assistance.
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Accident in Wapello County
A pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning west of Eldon. According to the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Highway 16 at 5:09 AM. A GMC box truck driven by 53-year-old Ronald Lee Carlson of Bloomfield stuck 29-year-old Makayla White of Bloomfield who was walking on the roadway.
Fort Madison police find suspected explosive device in camper
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
Public Assistance Needed in Locating Suspects Wanted for Car Burglarizing
The Warren County Crimestoppers is offering a $300.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of two male subjects wanted for burglarizing parked cars Sept. 19th. The suspects were driving a dark colored compact car and both wore hoodies. Please call Crimestoppers 309-734-9363. NO CALLER ID, YOU REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
2 Burlington men face felony charges in QC ATM theft incidents
Two Burlington men face felony charges in two similar incidents involving damaged ATMs and thefts from Quad-City area banks. Police arrested 32-year-old Kendall Campbell on felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, and 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson the same charges. Early on May 9, Davenport Police responded to an...
Burlington Man Arrested For Attempted Murder in Louisa County
Sunday morning, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a kidnapping involving an armed and dangerous suspect. It was determined that at approximately 5:40a.m. 31-year-old Wesley Chamblee of Burlington had kidnapped a female subject and fled the city. Just before 7a.m. Louisa County Dispatch received a 911 call that a 28-year-old female had been shot and ran to a residence on Lake Road in the 9000 grid of County Road X61. The victim told officers that she was shot attempting to escape from Chamblee. She was transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for a single gunshot wound and is expected to recover.
Police: Student injured after being hit by bus in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department responded Wednesday to the report of a student hit by a bus. According to police, with the help of the Burlington school district, they found a student who got off the bus, bent down to tie his shoe and was hit by the back of the bus as it pulled away.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. CALEB FULLER, 45, 5’11”, 145 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for felony theft....
Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop
Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
BPD: saturation patrol project results
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of an evening time saturation project conducted by local law enforcement. According to a news release, on Thursday, September 15th, the Burlington Police Department in coordination with the Iowa State Patrol, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and West Burlington Police Department conducted an evening time saturation patrol project.
North Liberty man charged with burglary after attempting to enter a previous residence
A North Liberty man who reportedly knew he wasn’t allowed at a Swisher residence allegedly attempted to let himself in Saturday afternoon. According to the arrest report, 61-year-old Kurt Kramer of Lily Pond Road reportedly called one of the victims and angrily inquired about property at the Swisher residence, and remarked about specific property.
Six Keokuk residents arrested on drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrests of three Keokuk men and three Keokuk women on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On Friday, September 16th, the Lee County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Cedar Street in Keokuk. As...
1 injured in buggy vs. car accident near Kalona
One person was injured in a Tuesday morning car vs. buggy accident northwest of Kalona. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the accident scene near 540th Street and Eagle Avenue just after 7am. An investigation determined that the driver of the car, identified as 63-year-old John Mast of Kalona, was travelling eastbound on 540th Street when his vision was obstructed by sun glare. Mast collided with a horse-drawn buggy being driven by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder of Kalona. Borkholder sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he remains.
