The Washington County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant at the Jail for forty-one-year-old Brett Allen Wulf of Brighton for two warrants for probation violations. Wulf was arrested Wednesday after a family member had called in that Wulf was causing a disturbance at the house high on methamphetamine. Wulf was spotted walking on Highway 1, and when the deputy confronted him, Wulf said that he drove his truck to the house and was walking to the Jail to turn himself in on his warrants. Wulf also admitted that he had been using meth non-stop for close to a week.

BRIGHTON, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO