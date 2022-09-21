Read full article on original website
Ivy Tech Plans Event To Assist Latino Families With FAFSA Completion
Evansville, IN – Ivy Tech Community College will have a Hispanic Heritage Month Latino Student and Family FAFSA Day event for Tuesdays@theTech on Oct. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Evansville location, 3501 N. First Avenue. RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/TTT. The event is designed to assist students and...
Ivy Tech to Hold 17th CRUISE-IN Event Saturday, Sept. 24
EVANSVILLE, IN — Ivy Tech Community College’s 17th CRUISE-IN car show, presented by Larry’s Automotive, is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2-7 p.m. at Ivy Tech’s main campus in Evansville, 3501 N. First Avenue. The event will take place on the east parking lot behind...
USI Men’s Swim & Dive Voted Eighth In Preseason Poll
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving is predicted to finish eighth in The Summit League this season. The Summit released the preseason predicted order of finish Wednesday morning along with the 2022-23 Preseason Swimmers and Divers to Watch, where freshman multi Garrett Crist (Bargersville, Indiana) and diver/breaststroke Lane Pollock (Boonville, Indiana) landed themselves on the list. The Screaming Eagles will compete in the program’s inaugural season after joining The Summit League in early 2022.
EWSU Customer Service Window Will Temporarily Close Sept. 26-30
(Evansville, IN) – Starting Monday, September 26, through Friday, September 30, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Customer Service window at the Civic Center will temporarily close while improvements are made to better serve the public. Utility customers will still be able to conduct business with an EWSU Customer...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE ROBERT J. PIGMAN HONORED BY THE CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER
EVANSVILLE – On November 3, 2022, community leaders will gather at BALLY’S to observe the City-County Observer bestowing several “Community Service Awards” to deserving individuals who are well-known and highly respected community leaders and volunteers. It is with extreme pleasure and pride that we announce that...
Big finish gives UE men a top 10 finish
CHESTERTON, Ind. – Tying for the 5th-lowest team score of the day, the University of Evansville men’s golf team earned a 10th place finish at the Valpo Fall Invitational at Sand Creek Country Club on Tuesday. Evansville’s lowest round of the day belonged to Luke Schneider. A 1-under...
THE EVANSVILLE FOP LODGE 73 PAC COMMITTEE CANDIDATES ENDORSEMENTS
On September 21, 2022, the Evansville FOP Lodge 73 Political Action Committee (PAC) held a Candidates Night for our local elections. We would like to thank all the candidates that attended for taking time out of their busy schedules to speak with our members, along with our friends and families.
SENATE CANDIDATE SCENIAK TO APPEAR AT WARRICK COUNTY MEET THE CANDIDATES EVENT
SENATE CANDIDATE SCENIAK TO APPEAR AT WARRICK COUNTY MEET THE CANDIDATES EVENT. James Sceniak, the Libertarian Party of Indiana’s candidate for United States Senate, will appear at the Warrick County Farm Bureau Meet the Candidates event. James will be speaking at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, which will be...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: THE RIGHT TO AN ABORTION IS MORE THAN A POLITICAL PARTISAN ISSUE
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: THE RIGHT TO AN ABORTION IS MORE THAN A POLITICAL PARTISAN ISSUE. I was raised in Newburgh, and I spent the holidays with my grandparents in Evansville, attended college at USI, and started my teaching career at an EVSC middle school. Even though I no longer live there, Evansville will always be home to me. So it’s with a sinking heart and shaking head that I see proponents of Indiana’s draconian new abortion ban also call Evansville home. The level of cruelty and ignorance it takes to deny healthcare, dignity, science, and liberty to the citizens of Evansville – and Indiana as a whole – is a huge disappointment. I do not recognize this as the community that raised me. This ruling has been condemned by many Indiana businesses, as it will negatively affect Indiana’s ability to attract and retain talent, especially healthcare professionals. It has also been opposed by every major medical healthcare provider in the state.
Influenza And COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Clinic
Influenza And COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Clinic. The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be hosting a drive-through vaccine clinic on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 8:30 am-12 pm at Ivy Tech. It will be held in the large parking lot on the north side of the facility. Participants should enter off of Tremont Drive. Seasonal flu vaccine and bivalent COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer) boosters will be offered.
LETTER TO EDITOR: Registered Republican Pledges Not To Vote For Tim O’Brien Because Of His Aboration Stance
Registered Republican Pledges Not To Vote For Tim O’Brien. We the people elect our state and federal representatives and senators to vote for the will of the people they represent. I’m a registered Republican who will NOT vote for Tim O’Brien (R) because of his personal ridged stance on...
