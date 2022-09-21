Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
New Business to Take the Place of Smouse House
At the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the major site plan for Scooter’s Coffee which will move into the lot that the historic Smouse House occupied. The demolition date for the Smouse House has been set for Monday, September 26th. The Washington Historic Preservation...
kciiradio.com
Board of Health Meeting Summary
The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. The board overheard a pair of financial reports from the environmental and public health departments. The board approved an update to the Procedure Manual for Grant to Counties and discussed the changes that have been made to the Iowa Cottage Food Law.
kciiradio.com
City Council Summary
The Washington City Council met in regular session Tuesday. The council unanimously approved all proposed preliminary plats and site plans discussed during the meeting. Parking and street regulation adjustments, as well as the newly developed snow ban parking plan, all underwent their third and final readings. The Council agreed to continue negotiations with Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern after receiving the newly merged railroads’ initial offer.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Health Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Health will meet in regular session this week. The board will review a pair of financial reports from environmental and public health. A pair of updates will be provided from the 1st Five Program and MCAH, with possible action being taken to address issues after the updates. The board will also review the Procedure Manual for grants to counties, with possible changes being made after the review.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Merle Miller
On today’s program, I’m talking with Merle Miller, the Chairman of the Washington County Republican Central Committee.
KIMT
Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
kciiradio.com
Work Session held to Discuss Possible Relocation of County Offices
A work session was held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers in the basement of the Washington County Courthouse after Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The session was to examine a preliminary feasibility study by Carl A. Nelson & Company (CANCO), assessing whether several county offices currently in the Washington County Courthouse could be relocated to the county-owned Orchard Hills complex.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Summary
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session this week. Potential action for the secondary road assessment for 135th Street west of US Highway 218 and 140th Street east of Vine Avenue has been tabled until the next meeting. The board agreed to a personnel change request for secondary roads and approved the motor grader rebuild for secondary roads. The board also approved an amendment to the grant agreement for the Dogwood Avenue Flood Mitigation Project.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Alisha Davis
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Grace Voss and Kevin Flannery
On today’s program, 2022 Washington Homecoming Queen Grace Voss and King Kevin Flannery join KCII News Director Jerry Edwards during KCII’s live coverage of Spirit Night and Coronation Activities Thursday, September 22nd at the Washington High School Auditorium. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Jared Schneider
On today’s program we’re talking with Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider about harvest traffic safety.
iowa.media
DNR drops fine against Ottumwa man for backyard junk
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rescinded its fine for a rural Ottumwa man with a pit of trash in his back yard. (Photo by Anthony Kerker/Iowa DNR) A rural Ottumwa man has cleaned a crater filled with junk in his backyard after the state levied a $7,000 fine against him in June after repeated requests to remove the trash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
KCRG.com
Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office are reported that several citizens have received phone calls originating out of New York regarding the upcoming November 8th election. Officials say the caller begins to ask multiple questions about the election...
Pen City Current
Symphony is on its way to Fort Madison
FORT MADISON — American Cruise Lines proudly announces that American Symphony, the newest riverboat on the Mississippi, begins cruising the Upper River for the first time this week, arriving in Fort Madison, Iowa, on Sunday, September 25th. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30th, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company’s longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota.
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Voss and Flannery Reign as Royalty For Washington Homecoming
The 2022 Washington Homecoming king and queen were crowned Thursday night at the Washington High School Auditorium. During Spirit Night festivities Grace Voss was named queen and Kevin Flannery is this year’s king. The full court includes queen candidates Payton Anderson, Makenna Conrad, Alecia Goff, Haley Mitchell, and Teegan Sulentich, with king candidates Levi Applegate, Keaton Crawford, Drew Horak, Ethan Patterson and Cameron Vongpanya. Homecoming week activities continue Friday with Demon Spirit dress-up day, an early out at 1:20p.m. followed by the Homecoming parade at 2p.m. that will travel from the High School to the square on South Iowa Avenue, with a pep assembly in the Central Park square at 3p.m. The annual Homecoming dance will be Saturday from 8-10p.m.
kciiradio.com
Dine Out To Make A Difference For The Mid-Prairie Foundation and Mid-Prairie Alumni & Friends Association
On Thursday, September 29th, the Mid-Prairie Foundation and Mid-Prairie Alumni & Friends Association are asking you to dine out to make a difference. Dine Out To Make A Difference is an all day event that connects the community with the local businesses in the Kalona, Wellman, and Riverside area. The businesses include Bender’s Bar and Grill, DJ’s Casual Cafe, Hard Luck Cafe, Kalona Brewing Company, Kalona Chocolates, Kalona Coffee House, Kalona General Store, La Chiva Loka Restaurant, Los Amigos Taqueria, Madeline’s Coffee House, Tuscan Moon, Tequilla Grill, and Yotty’s Ice Cream. Dine in or take out at any of these restaurants, and a portion of the sales will be donated to both Mid-Prairie organizations.
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Ainsworth Issues Drinking Water Advisory
The City of Ainsworth has issued a statement regarding their water supply. The city encountered an issue with their water supply distribution Thursday. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is recommended that residents boil their water. It is suggested that all water be boiled for one minute prior to use in drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or food preparation. The city is recommending this be done until further notice. When regular water service is restored, there may be air in piping and water may appear discolored. Those using water in the city should run water first from a faucet that does not have an aerator screen, such as a bathtub to clear the lines.
kciiradio.com
Demon Domination: Washington Sweeps All Titles at Mount Pleasant Meet, Columbus Team Runners-Up
All that glitters was gold on Thursday in Mount Pleasant, and it all came back to Washington with the Demon cross country teams in a statement performance. The Washington boys won the large school division team title with their score of 27 points, Oskaloosa was second with 45. Demon Micah Rees was the individual meet champion in 16:10, scorching the field by nearly a minute. Other Washington finishers included Tyler Alderton third, Drew Horak sixth, Elijah Morris eighth, Lane Schrock ninth, Andrew Rees 10th and Andrew Shepherd 17th.
Where to Get a Late Night Meal in Johnson County [LIST]
A few weeks ago, we put together a list of restaurants in Cedar Rapids that serve food until midnight or later. Shortly after, someone asked about restaurants over in Johnson County. I jumped right on it!. With the help of Google and Facebook, I put together a list of restaurants...
