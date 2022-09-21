Read full article on original website
New Business to Take the Place of Smouse House
At the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the major site plan for Scooter’s Coffee which will move into the lot that the historic Smouse House occupied. The demolition date for the Smouse House has been set for Monday, September 26th. The Washington Historic Preservation...
Work Session held to Discuss Possible Relocation of County Offices
A work session was held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers in the basement of the Washington County Courthouse after Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The session was to examine a preliminary feasibility study by Carl A. Nelson & Company (CANCO), assessing whether several county offices currently in the Washington County Courthouse could be relocated to the county-owned Orchard Hills complex.
4-H Enrollment Numbers Remain Steady for Washington County
Washington County 4-H wrapped up their pre-season planning at their recent September 7th meeting at Dallmeyer Hall. The evening included fall program planning, curriculum highlights, record book evaluations, award applications, and new year enrollment information. The meeting also determined the 4-Hers who will receive a record book award from Washington County 4-H at a ceremony in November.
City Council Summary
The Washington City Council met in regular session Tuesday. The council unanimously approved all proposed preliminary plats and site plans discussed during the meeting. Parking and street regulation adjustments, as well as the newly developed snow ban parking plan, all underwent their third and final readings. The Council agreed to continue negotiations with Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern after receiving the newly merged railroads’ initial offer.
Board of Supervisors Summary
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session this week. Potential action for the secondary road assessment for 135th Street west of US Highway 218 and 140th Street east of Vine Avenue has been tabled until the next meeting. The board agreed to a personnel change request for secondary roads and approved the motor grader rebuild for secondary roads. The board also approved an amendment to the grant agreement for the Dogwood Avenue Flood Mitigation Project.
Halcyon House Washington Page Alisha Davis
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Jared Schneider
On today’s program we’re talking with Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider about harvest traffic safety.
Halcyon House Washington Page Grace Voss and Kevin Flannery
On today’s program, 2022 Washington Homecoming Queen Grace Voss and King Kevin Flannery join KCII News Director Jerry Edwards during KCII’s live coverage of Spirit Night and Coronation Activities Thursday, September 22nd at the Washington High School Auditorium. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
BREAKING NEWS: Voss and Flannery Reign as Royalty For Washington Homecoming
The 2022 Washington Homecoming king and queen were crowned Thursday night at the Washington High School Auditorium. During Spirit Night festivities Grace Voss was named queen and Kevin Flannery is this year’s king. The full court includes queen candidates Payton Anderson, Makenna Conrad, Alecia Goff, Haley Mitchell, and Teegan Sulentich, with king candidates Levi Applegate, Keaton Crawford, Drew Horak, Ethan Patterson and Cameron Vongpanya. Homecoming week activities continue Friday with Demon Spirit dress-up day, an early out at 1:20p.m. followed by the Homecoming parade at 2p.m. that will travel from the High School to the square on South Iowa Avenue, with a pep assembly in the Central Park square at 3p.m. The annual Homecoming dance will be Saturday from 8-10p.m.
BREAKING NEWS: Ainsworth Issues Drinking Water Advisory
The City of Ainsworth has issued a statement regarding their water supply. The city encountered an issue with their water supply distribution Thursday. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is recommended that residents boil their water. It is suggested that all water be boiled for one minute prior to use in drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or food preparation. The city is recommending this be done until further notice. When regular water service is restored, there may be air in piping and water may appear discolored. Those using water in the city should run water first from a faucet that does not have an aerator screen, such as a bathtub to clear the lines.
Dine Out To Make A Difference For The Mid-Prairie Foundation and Mid-Prairie Alumni & Friends Association
On Thursday, September 29th, the Mid-Prairie Foundation and Mid-Prairie Alumni & Friends Association are asking you to dine out to make a difference. Dine Out To Make A Difference is an all day event that connects the community with the local businesses in the Kalona, Wellman, and Riverside area. The businesses include Bender’s Bar and Grill, DJ’s Casual Cafe, Hard Luck Cafe, Kalona Brewing Company, Kalona Chocolates, Kalona Coffee House, Kalona General Store, La Chiva Loka Restaurant, Los Amigos Taqueria, Madeline’s Coffee House, Tuscan Moon, Tequilla Grill, and Yotty’s Ice Cream. Dine in or take out at any of these restaurants, and a portion of the sales will be donated to both Mid-Prairie organizations.
Local Businesses Partnering Up for What Could be Biggest ChoctoberFest Yet
The Washington Chamber of Commerce, Elliot Realty Group, and Washington County Hospitals and Clinics are putting on ChoctoberFest this year. Twenty-two businesses in Washington are participating in this year’s celebration, where chocolate lovers can enjoy chocolate samples and treats while taking a stroll through downtown Washington and raise money for breast cancer awareness.
Demon Domination: Washington Sweeps All Titles at Mount Pleasant Meet, Columbus Team Runners-Up
All that glitters was gold on Thursday in Mount Pleasant, and it all came back to Washington with the Demon cross country teams in a statement performance. The Washington boys won the large school division team title with their score of 27 points, Oskaloosa was second with 45. Demon Micah Rees was the individual meet champion in 16:10, scorching the field by nearly a minute. Other Washington finishers included Tyler Alderton third, Drew Horak sixth, Elijah Morris eighth, Lane Schrock ninth, Andrew Rees 10th and Andrew Shepherd 17th.
Students Are Preparing Care Packages in Sigourney
During the month of September, the Sigourney Public Library will be making up care packages to send to deployed military members. To join forces with the Sigourney Public Library, Sigourney High School National Honor Society (NHS) members will also be collecting items for these military care packages. Care packages will...
WACO Stays Second; ‘Cats Climb Into Poll; Hawks Receiving Votes
Three local schools are representing the KCII listening area in this week’s high school football polls from the Associated Press. In 8-man football, the unbeaten WACO Warriors hold firm in the No. 2 spot in the poll. WACO is receiving a pair of first place votes and trails only Remsen Saint Mary’s for the top spot. The Warriors were a big winner over Iowa Valley on the road Friday 54-26. This week the 5-0 Warriors are back at Roth Field for Homecoming when they welcome the 3-2 New London Tigers to Wayland.
50th Annual Kalona Fall Festival to Take Place This Weekend
Kalona’s Fall Festival is set to reach a major milestone this week. The annual event, taking place Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24 hits the half-century mark in 2022. The Fall Festival, which began as a fundraiser for the Kalona Historical Society offers live music, great food, like...
Sheriff’s Office Responds to Severe Rollover Crash
The Washington County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident with unknown injuries at Spruce Ave. and 220th Street in rural Washington County. Prior to emergency personnel arriving on the scene, it was advised that no person was located within the vehicle and that the vehicle was on its top in the north ditch.
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
Coralville Man Arrested by Sheriff’s Office
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for a man wanted out of Washington County on a felony burglary warrant. Twenty-two-year-old Marcos German was arrested on a Washington County warrant for third-degree burglary, a Class D Felony, and trespassing first offense. The original incident occurred on September 9th...
Demon Boys, Mid-Prairie Boys and Girls Stay Steady; Demon Girls Rise in this Week’s Rankings
The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released their week five cross country rankings with the Washington Demons and Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks continuing to represent the listening area at the state level. In Class 3A, the Washington boys were at No. 13 in the team rankings again this week. The Demon boys have one ranked runner in their lineup with Micah Rees checking in at No. 11 in the state for the second straight week. The Washington girls are up two spots in the Class 3A poll from 14th to 12th this week. The Demon girls have one ranked runner in their lineup with Iris Dahl moving up a spot from 16th to 15th this week. Washington most recently ran at the Timm Lamb Invite in Fort Madison where both squads captured team gold and Rees won the individual boys title.
