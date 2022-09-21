Read full article on original website
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
After 45 years in space, the Voyager probes are just starting out
As much of the space community’s attention remains focused on the delayed Artemis rocket launch and the return to the moon, two relics of the Space Age continue to make their way across the void between the stars, sending back valuable information to scientists on Earth. The Voyager 1...
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
Watch SpaceX launch the huge BlueWalker 3 satellite, Starlink fleet on rocket's record-setting 14th flight tonight
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will fly for a record-breaking 14th time on Saturday night (Sept. 10), launching 34 of the company's Starlink internet satellites and a huge direct-to-smartphone connectivity test spacecraft to orbit, and you can watch it live. The two-stage Falcon 9, topped with the Starlinks and AST...
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
CBS News
Blinding light of Mars spotted by Webb telescope
(CNN) -- The James Webb Space Telescope's main goal is to detect faint light from distant galaxies, but it recently observed one of the brightest objects in the night sky: Mars. Multiple orbiters above Mars, and the land-bound rovers Curiosity and Perseverance, roam the surface, regularly send back insights. Webb's...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Astronaut and Two Cosmonauts Launching Soyuz Mission to Space Station – How To Watch Live
NASA will provide live coverage of key events today, September 21 as a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts launch and dock to the International Space Station (ISS). They will spend six months aboard the orbital laboratory. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will launch...
For the first time, robots on Mars found meteorite impact craters by sensing seismic shock waves
Since 2018, NASA’s InSight mission to Mars has recorded seismic waves from more than 1,300 marsquakes in its quest to probe the internal structure of the red planet. The solar panels of the car-sized robotic lander have become caked with Martian dust, and NASA scientists expect it will completely power down by the end of 2022. Read more: First recorded 'marsquakes' reveal the red planet's rumbling guts But the internal rumblings of our planetary neighbour aren’t the only things...
ZDNet
NASA DART Mission: How to watch a spacecraft smash into an asteroid
NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will change the trajectory of the Dimorphos asteroid by sending a spacecraft to collide with it on Monday, Sept. 26. The best part is you will be able to watch as the spacecraft makes its way through space, approaches the asteroid, and then bangs into it.
Europe's reusable 'Susie' spacecraft could launch astronauts on future deep-space missions
ArianeGroup's 'Susie' is a fully reusable craft designed to fit future rockets, one of which is being made right now for Arianespace.
natureworldnews.com
NASA Says Jupiter Will Reach Closest Approach to Earth For the First Time in 59 Years
Planet Jupiter is set to make the closest approach to Earth in 59 years, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced. Stargazers can expect the planet Jupiter at the best view on September 26, Monday. The sight from the planet can still be present after the said date. Jupiter would be brighter in the sky.
Could You Eat a Cloud? How Randall Munroe Became the Guru of Absurd Science Questions
Randall Munroe on how he became became the guru of absurd science questions with a sense of both purpose and play
Raise a bottle: Maison Mumm champagne to fly on Axiom Space missions
A champagne developed for the microgravity environment of space has found its ride into Earth orbit. Maison Mumm has partnered with Axiom Space to launch Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar on future missions.
UAE moon rover, Japanese lander set to launch atop SpaceX rocket in November
A lander developed by Tokyo-based company ispace and a small rover for the United Arab Emirates are now almost ready for their voyage to Earth's nearest neighbor.
James Webb, Hubble space telescopes will try to watch DART asteroid impact
When NASA's DART mission slams itself into an asteroid called Dimorphos, three different science spacecraft will be trying to watch the action.
China wants to probe Uranus and Jupiter with 2 spacecraft on one rocket
China is planning an ambitious two-for-one shot to the outer planets with a pair of spacecraft to launch for Jupiter and Uranus around 2030.
scitechdaily.com
Listen to Space Rocks Crash Into Mars – Recorded by NASA’s InSight Lander
NASA’s InSight “Hears” Its First Meteoroid Impacts on Mars. SEIS, the Mars lander’s seismometer, has picked up vibrations from four separate impacts in the past two years. NASA’s InSight lander has detected seismic waves from four space rocks that crashed on Mars in 2020 and 2021....
Ingenuity Mars helicopter soars on 32nd flight
Ingenuity traveled about 308 feet (94 meters) on Sunday (Sept. 18), staying aloft for more than 55 seconds and reaching a maximum speed of 10.6 mph (17.1 kph).
Phys.org
Mars is littered with 15,694 pounds of human trash from 50 years of robotic exploration
People have been exploring the surface of Mars for over 50 years. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars over 14 separate missions. Many of these missions are still ongoing, but over the decades of Martian exploration, humankind has left behind many pieces of debris on the planet's surface.
