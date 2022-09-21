Since 2018, NASA’s InSight mission to Mars has recorded seismic waves from more than 1,300 marsquakes in its quest to probe the internal structure of the red planet. The solar panels of the car-sized robotic lander have become caked with Martian dust, and NASA scientists expect it will completely power down by the end of 2022. Read more: First recorded 'marsquakes' reveal the red planet's rumbling guts But the internal rumblings of our planetary neighbour aren’t the only things...

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO