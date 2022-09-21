ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinding light of Mars spotted by Webb telescope

(CNN) -- The James Webb Space Telescope's main goal is to detect faint light from distant galaxies, but it recently observed one of the brightest objects in the night sky: Mars. Multiple orbiters above Mars, and the land-bound rovers Curiosity and Perseverance, roam the surface, regularly send back insights. Webb's...
For the first time, robots on Mars found meteorite impact craters by sensing seismic shock waves

Since 2018, NASA’s InSight mission to Mars has recorded seismic waves from more than 1,300 marsquakes in its quest to probe the internal structure of the red planet. The solar panels of the car-sized robotic lander have become caked with Martian dust, and NASA scientists expect it will completely power down by the end of 2022. Read more: First recorded 'marsquakes' reveal the red planet's rumbling guts But the internal rumblings of our planetary neighbour aren’t the only things...
Mars is littered with 15,694 pounds of human trash from 50 years of robotic exploration

People have been exploring the surface of Mars for over 50 years. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars over 14 separate missions. Many of these missions are still ongoing, but over the decades of Martian exploration, humankind has left behind many pieces of debris on the planet's surface.
