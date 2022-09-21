Read full article on original website
VANDERBURGH COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE ROBERT J. PIGMAN HONORED BY THE CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER
EVANSVILLE – On November 3, 2022, community leaders will gather at BALLY’S to observe the City-County Observer bestowing several “Community Service Awards” to deserving individuals who are well-known and highly respected community leaders and volunteers. It is with extreme pleasure and pride that we announce that...
EWSU Customer Service Window Will Temporarily Close Sept. 26-30
(Evansville, IN) – Starting Monday, September 26, through Friday, September 30, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Customer Service window at the Civic Center will temporarily close while improvements are made to better serve the public. Utility customers will still be able to conduct business with an EWSU Customer...
THE EVANSVILLE FOP LODGE 73 PAC COMMITTEE CANDIDATES ENDORSEMENTS
On September 21, 2022, the Evansville FOP Lodge 73 Political Action Committee (PAC) held a Candidates Night for our local elections. We would like to thank all the candidates that attended for taking time out of their busy schedules to speak with our members, along with our friends and families.
Ivy Tech to Hold 17th CRUISE-IN Event Saturday, Sept. 24
EVANSVILLE, IN — Ivy Tech Community College’s 17th CRUISE-IN car show, presented by Larry’s Automotive, is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2-7 p.m. at Ivy Tech’s main campus in Evansville, 3501 N. First Avenue. The event will take place on the east parking lot behind...
LETTER TO EDITOR: Registered Republican Pledges Not To Vote For Tim O’Brien Because Of His Aboration Stance
Registered Republican Pledges Not To Vote For Tim O’Brien. We the people elect our state and federal representatives and senators to vote for the will of the people they represent. I’m a registered Republican who will NOT vote for Tim O’Brien (R) because of his personal ridged stance on...
USI Men’s Swim & Dive Voted Eighth In Preseason Poll
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving is predicted to finish eighth in The Summit League this season. The Summit released the preseason predicted order of finish Wednesday morning along with the 2022-23 Preseason Swimmers and Divers to Watch, where freshman multi Garrett Crist (Bargersville, Indiana) and diver/breaststroke Lane Pollock (Boonville, Indiana) landed themselves on the list. The Screaming Eagles will compete in the program’s inaugural season after joining The Summit League in early 2022.
