EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving is predicted to finish eighth in The Summit League this season. The Summit released the preseason predicted order of finish Wednesday morning along with the 2022-23 Preseason Swimmers and Divers to Watch, where freshman multi Garrett Crist (Bargersville, Indiana) and diver/breaststroke Lane Pollock (Boonville, Indiana) landed themselves on the list. The Screaming Eagles will compete in the program’s inaugural season after joining The Summit League in early 2022.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO