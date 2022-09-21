ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Gov. Holcomb Announces Partnership With Midwest Governors To Establish A Regional Hydrogen Coalition

A Robust Hydrogen Ecosystem Will Lead To More Economic Development. INDIANAPOLIS-Governor Eric J. Holcomb today joined his fellow governors in Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin to collaborate on developing a robust hydrogen market, supply chain, and workforce across the Midwest by signing the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU).
Study Committee Discusses Cannabis Before Standing-Room-Only Crowd

Study Committee Discusses Cannabis Before Standing-Room-Only Crowd. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services met Tuesday to discuss cannabis in Indiana—a topic that had people crowding into the first-floor committee room inside the Indiana Statehouse. Testimony from Indiana farmers, hemp business owners, bankers, the...
Braun-Sponsored Bill Would Make Dealing Fentanyl A Felony Murder Offense

Fentanyl overdose is the number one cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Hoosier communities are seeing record rates of overdose deaths, including Vanderburgh County which saw a record number of overdose deaths last year – 60% of which were from fentanyl. U.S. Senator...
