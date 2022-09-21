Read full article on original website
Gov. Holcomb Announces Partnership With Midwest Governors To Establish A Regional Hydrogen Coalition
A Robust Hydrogen Ecosystem Will Lead To More Economic Development. INDIANAPOLIS-Governor Eric J. Holcomb today joined his fellow governors in Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin to collaborate on developing a robust hydrogen market, supply chain, and workforce across the Midwest by signing the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU).
Study Committee Discusses Cannabis Before Standing-Room-Only Crowd
Study Committee Discusses Cannabis Before Standing-Room-Only Crowd. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services met Tuesday to discuss cannabis in Indiana—a topic that had people crowding into the first-floor committee room inside the Indiana Statehouse. Testimony from Indiana farmers, hemp business owners, bankers, the...
LETTER TO EDITOR: Registered Republican Pledges Not To Vote For Tim O’Brien Because Of His Aboration Stance
Registered Republican Pledges Not To Vote For Tim O’Brien. We the people elect our state and federal representatives and senators to vote for the will of the people they represent. I’m a registered Republican who will NOT vote for Tim O’Brien (R) because of his personal ridged stance on...
SENATE CANDIDATE SCENIAK TO APPEAR AT WARRICK COUNTY MEET THE CANDIDATES EVENT
SENATE CANDIDATE SCENIAK TO APPEAR AT WARRICK COUNTY MEET THE CANDIDATES EVENT. James Sceniak, the Libertarian Party of Indiana’s candidate for United States Senate, will appear at the Warrick County Farm Bureau Meet the Candidates event. James will be speaking at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, which will be...
Braun-Sponsored Bill Would Make Dealing Fentanyl A Felony Murder Offense
Fentanyl overdose is the number one cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Hoosier communities are seeing record rates of overdose deaths, including Vanderburgh County which saw a record number of overdose deaths last year – 60% of which were from fentanyl. U.S. Senator...
