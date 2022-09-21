Read full article on original website
THE EVANSVILLE FOP LODGE 73 PAC COMMITTEE CANDIDATES ENDORSEMENTS
On September 21, 2022, the Evansville FOP Lodge 73 Political Action Committee (PAC) held a Candidates Night for our local elections. We would like to thank all the candidates that attended for taking time out of their busy schedules to speak with our members, along with our friends and families.
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – On September 21, the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee (PAC) held a Candidates Night for local elections, and they are endorsing some candidates. PAC says it selected certain races that will have a direct impact on public safety in Vanderburgh County. Those races are County Council, County Commissioner […]
LETTER TO EDITOR: Registered Republican Pledges Not To Vote For Tim O’Brien Because Of His Aboration Stance
Registered Republican Pledges Not To Vote For Tim O’Brien. We the people elect our state and federal representatives and senators to vote for the will of the people they represent. I’m a registered Republican who will NOT vote for Tim O’Brien (R) because of his personal ridged stance on...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE ROBERT J. PIGMAN HONORED BY THE CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER
EVANSVILLE – On November 3, 2022, community leaders will gather at BALLY’S to observe the City-County Observer bestowing several “Community Service Awards” to deserving individuals who are well-known and highly respected community leaders and volunteers. It is with extreme pleasure and pride that we announce that...
Knies selected to finish Jasper Clerk-Treasurer’s term
The Dubois County Democratic Party chose Kiersten Knies of Jasper to fill the Jasper Clerk-Treasurer office held by Allen Seifert. Seifert will resign on October 7th to pursue other business opportunities, the Dubois County Democratic Party stated in a press release. Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide informed the Jasper Board of Public Works of Seifert’s resignation at last week’s meeting. He began his term in 2020.
Indiana State Police Alliance endorses Green's Congressional campaign
The Indiana State Police Alliance has endorsed Jennifer-Ruth Green in the race for District 1 U.S. Representative. Green's campaign announced the endorsement Tuesday. In a statement, Indiana State Police Alliance Executive Director Cory Martin called Green "a leader who will provide a fresh perspective in Washington." Green said she's proud...
Morales Tries To Make Campaign Messages Heard Over Ongoing Controversies
Morales Tries To Make Campaign Messages Heard Over Ongoing Controversies. INDIANAPOLIS—Diego Morales wants to tell voters why he’s running and what he’d do if elected as Indiana secretary of state. But with a campaign beset by scrutiny and controversy, the Republican candidate is often forced on the...
Battlelines set as Vanderburgh County prepares to vote
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- It may not have felt like the final run-up to election day, with temperatures across the Tri-State topping 90 degrees, but the nation is indeed just weeks away from the November 8th election. After months, if not years, of campaigning, canvassing, and peppering the area with...
Study Committee Discusses Cannabis Before Standing-Room-Only Crowd
Study Committee Discusses Cannabis Before Standing-Room-Only Crowd. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services met Tuesday to discuss cannabis in Indiana—a topic that had people crowding into the first-floor committee room inside the Indiana Statehouse. Testimony from Indiana farmers, hemp business owners, bankers, the...
Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling
INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
Ron DeSantis’ Foolish Flight
INDIANAPOLIS—Many people have criticized Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for flying nearly 50 asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis did so, he said, as a protest against what he considers the misguided immigration policies of President Joe Biden, a Democrat. That didn’t satisfy DeSantis’...
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors
If you are a parent of a school-aged child, you need to know the truth about some rumors that are causing chaos in classrooms all over the nation. I must say that I love seeing mascots and characters. In fact a lot of my favorite photos are with costumed characters, but that is different than a 'Furry' or 'Furries'. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Furries are individuals who are especially interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals (e.g., Bugs Bunny). They often strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and create fursonas, identities of themselves as those anthropomorphic animals. Some practice fursuiting, or wearing costumes that resemble anthropomorphic animals."
Gov. Holcomb Announces Partnership With Midwest Governors To Establish A Regional Hydrogen Coalition
A Robust Hydrogen Ecosystem Will Lead To More Economic Development. INDIANAPOLIS-Governor Eric J. Holcomb today joined his fellow governors in Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin to collaborate on developing a robust hydrogen market, supply chain, and workforce across the Midwest by signing the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU).
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
Dubois County Court News – September 21, 2022
Seatbelt Violation: Clinton J. Allen; Michael Seaton; Eber G. Menjivar; Dave W. Underwood; Bruce M. Phillips; Randy J. Mathies, $25. Failure to Yield Right-of-Way: Brooks T. Rohlman, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Kimberly Gonzalez; William B. Yates, $141. Speeding: Rebecca C. Forrester; Ricardo Miranda; Yandriel Cardoso Alonso, $141. Driving While...
Sheriff: Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess County, Kentucky
Authorities were at the scene of an deputy-involved shooting in Daviess County, Kentucky on Friday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the 9000 block of US 60 West around 10:45 a.m. Friday after a person was reportedly running down the middle the road with a hammer, screaming and breaking several windows.
Kentucky, Indiana attorneys general warn that tracking gun sales could violate privacy laws
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana's attorneys general are urging credit card companies to avoid tracking purchases of guns and ammunition. Attorneys General Daniel Cameron and Todd Rokita signed onto a 24-state coalition that warns banks, American Express, Mastercard and Visa that tracking guns and ammo purchases may violate privacy laws.
Southern Indiana family in Puerto Rico left with no electricity, limited resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One southern Indiana family found themselves in the direct path of Hurricane Fiona after they headed to Puerto Rico for a 30th birthday celebration. What was supposed to be a fun birthday celebration is now ruined as power grids fail, people flock for safety and water floods the streets.
