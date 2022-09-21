Read full article on original website
WCAX
Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington's Perkins Pier
Book lovers will be coming to Burlington this weekend for the Green Mountain Book Festival. Champlain College apiary program celebrates a decade. Champlain College is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its apiary program. Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters. Updated: 7 hours ago. Vermont Representative Peter...
WCAX
Essex apartments damaged in fire
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire damaged an Essex apartment early Friday. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in a building on Baker Street. Authorities say the building had a sprinkler system that nearly extinguished the fire. The building sustained water damage to all floors and displaced half the residents. Authorities say...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police say St. Albans man behind UVM thefts
Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police said a St. Albans man has been identified as a suspect in several thefts and attempted thefts on campus. On September 6, campus police approached Zachariah Parker, 42, as he was cutting the lock off a student’s bike. When questioned, Parker gave a false name to officers. Police also found tools and car keys in Parker’s possession that were allegedly stolen in Franklin County.
WRGB
Whitehall Town judge accused of pulling a gun on defendant in court, says NYS committee
WHITEHALL, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct is calling for the removal of a judge in Whitehall, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. According to the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct, Judge Robert J. Putorti is accused of pointing a handgun at a defendant in court.
mynbc5.com
Man who mistook fellow hunter for a bear charged in shooting incident
HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man who shot a fellow hunter after he mistook him for a bear has been charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, shot James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, while the two were out hunting on private land in the town of Huntington earlier this month.
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close
A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
WCSO: Pair nabbed after crack cocaine found in car
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said two county women were arrested on Saturday after a traffic stop ballooned to a drug bust.
WCAX
Clinton County Jail using body scanner to root out contraband
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New technology at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department aims to keep the inmates and staff safe. Inside the intake room at the county jail is a new tool to help with that potential danger by adding additional eyes to keep contraband that might be missed in the traditional pat-downs and strip searches.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
WCAX
Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past weekend. According to UVM Police, the incident happened around midnight Saturday near St. Paul and Maple streets. Channel 3 News has learned that the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team.
3 arrested on drug, gun charges in Warren County
Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Queensbury on September 18. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said drugs and a loaded gun were found in the car.
cardinalpointsonline.com
Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters
Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
mynbc5.com
UVM student robbed at gunpoint in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery involving a University of Vermont student. Police said the male student was near St. Paul and Maple Streets on Saturday around midnight when the robbery occurred. The student wasn’t hurt during the incident. The University later sent...
Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force
The Burlington and Winooski police departments and the Vermont State Police are among the members of a new Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force.
New York town justice who pulled gun on defendant removed from bench
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — A town justice in upstate New York who bragged to fellow judges about wielding his loaded, semi-automatic weapon at a defendant he described as a “large Black man” has been removed from the bench. Robert J. Putorti Jr., 52, a non-attorney who has served...
WCAX
Burlington beach closed following accidental discharge
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Park Beach was closed to recreation on Wednesday. It’s not because of blue-green algae but because of a potential flammable carcinogen the city says was inadvertently released into a tributary north of the beach. The city says there was an accidental discharge...
ems1.com
Public safety workers mourn sudden death of N.Y. county emergency services director
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — Public safety workers and public officials in the tri-county area were mourning the unexpected death Monday of Essex County Emergency Services Director Max Thwaits III. Thwaits, 40, of AuSable Forks, died of heart failure around 2 a.m. Monday at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain...
Two COVID deaths in Warren County this week
COVID-19 cases have continued to show up around local communities and counties. This week, two cases resulted in the deaths of residents in Warren County.
Addison Independent
Firefighters rescue man from burning Route 7 home
FERRISBURGH — Firefighters helped an elderly resident escape from the first floor of a burning home off Route 7 in Ferrisburgh in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning. The man was safe, but the early-morning fire gutted much, if not most, of the farmhouse. Ferrisburgh Fire Chief Bill Wager...
