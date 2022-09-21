ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (9/23): Tee Higgins focused on the present

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Doesn't Want to Talk About Last Season, Focused on Week 3 Matchup Against New York Jets. With Isaiah Prince on injured reserve, Taylor indicated it would be Hakeem Adeniji or D'Ante Smith if Collins can't go, but Taylor said after Thursday's practice he feels good about Collins' prospects of playing.
ESPN

Joe Burrow not immune from Bengals' early offensive struggles

CINCINNATI -- As he does after every game, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sat in front of his locker and pondered what had just happened. Seven months after the Bengals made an unlikely run to the Super Bowl, Burrow was going over Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which he threw for just 199 pass yards while being sacked six times. In the visiting locker room at AT&T Stadium, Burrow sat introspectively, looking to see if there was anything differently he could have done to help the reigning AFC champions avoid back-to-back losses.
