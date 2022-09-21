Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.
Bengals star Joe Burrow makes drastic social media decision after 0-2 start
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals made a Cinderella run to the Super Bowl last season, only to fall just short against the Los Angeles Rams. While the Bengals weren’t able to earn championship glory, they entered the 2022 season with expectations to get back to the Super Bowl and finish the job this time.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow says Cincinnati 'not worried' about 0-2 start; 'We're gonna be fine'
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered advice for those panicking about the team's winless start heading into Week 3. "Let's all just take a deep breath and relax," Burrow said Wednesday during his weekly news conference. "We're gonna be fine. We're not worried about it." Cincinnati's reign as...
Bengals News (9/23): Tee Higgins focused on the present
Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Doesn't Want to Talk About Last Season, Focused on Week 3 Matchup Against New York Jets. With Isaiah Prince on injured reserve, Taylor indicated it would be Hakeem Adeniji or D'Ante Smith if Collins can't go, but Taylor said after Thursday's practice he feels good about Collins' prospects of playing.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
Cincinnati Bengals Not Losing Composure After 0-2 Start: 'Nobody's Pointing Fingers'
The Bengals play the Jets in New Jersey on Sunday
NY Jets’ injury report features good news entering Bengals game
QB Zach Wilson (knee): Out. All six of the players listed as questionable are expected to play on Sunday. It’s a positive development after each of those players dealt with minor ailments throughout the week. Uzomah will make his return to the lineup after sitting out in Week 2...
Look: Bengals Wear White Helmets at Friday's Practice
Cincinnati plays the New York Jets in New Jersey on Sunday
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 3 vs. Jets
TE Hayden Hurst (Questionable) If Collins isn’t able to go, one of D’Ante Smith or Hakeem Adeniji would get the nod at that starting right tackle spot. Pratt is an underrated loss in the middle of the defense, especially against a Jets team that would like to establish the run while starting a backup quarterback.
Joe Burrow not immune from Bengals' early offensive struggles
CINCINNATI -- As he does after every game, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sat in front of his locker and pondered what had just happened. Seven months after the Bengals made an unlikely run to the Super Bowl, Burrow was going over Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which he threw for just 199 pass yards while being sacked six times. In the visiting locker room at AT&T Stadium, Burrow sat introspectively, looking to see if there was anything differently he could have done to help the reigning AFC champions avoid back-to-back losses.
Bengals RT La'el Collins Misses Wednesday's Practice
The 29-year-old wasn't at practice
