Read full article on original website
Related
What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair
If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
Fire burning by Yakima Valley Mall, greenway considered under control
UNION GAP, Wash. — Emergency coordinators and fire leaders out of Yakima are aware of a fire burning near the greenway area of Valley Mall Blvd and Interstate 82. Although the optics might make it appear like danger is imminent, this situation is under control. According to Suncomm 911...
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
nbcrightnow.com
Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellensburg doctor who sold COVID-19 vaccine waivers has license suspended
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Washington state medical board has suspended the license of an Ellensburg doctor who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for selling COVID-19 vaccine waivers to help workers dodge a state vaccine mandate. The Washington state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery announced...
Tight Security At Central Washington State Fair
You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Assistant Chief Erik Hampton Graduates From FBI National Academy
East Wenatchee Assistant Chief Erik Hampton recently graduated from the FBI National Academy. For the last 87 years, Hampton is the first East Wenatchee employee to attend the academy based in Quantico, Virginia. Hampton joined the East Wenatchee Police Department last year after serving over two decades with the Yakima...
KIMA TV
Two dozen adults are missing from Yakima County
YAKIMA—24 adults from Yakima County are missing, 21 of them are from the Yakama Nation. Last week, we told you about the missing children. Here is some information on the missing adults. Lawrence J. Riegel is missing from Yakima, since 2009. Kris Fowler is missing from White Pass, since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
East Valley beats Ephrata 29-28 in overtime, now 4-0
Eric Berg's reflex was to go for one but his instinct decided to go for it all. Garin Gurtler was all in, too. After Christian Flores swept wide into the end zone to pull East Valley within a point in overtime, Berg initially signaled for the PAT team to take the field in an attempt to push Ephrata into a second extra session.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Police Department isn't cherry-picking data
To the editor — The Yakima Police Department is committed to provide transparent information. I appreciate Mr. Bridges’ questions in his letter dated Sept. 21, stemming from the last City Council meeting. I want to reassure everyone that we do not strategically pick and choose data. We provide...
Yakima Herald Republic
Barany In the Garden: Save the succulents
My house was just one stop on a recent neighborhood garden tour, and the most frequently asked question was, “What in the world are you going to do with all those succulents you have growing on your two porches?”. Maybe you have your own collection of succulents, and you’re...
ncwlife.com
Linda Haglund will step down as head of Wenatchee Downtown Association
A major figure in Wenatchee’s economic development is stepping aside. Linda Haglund, executive director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association, announced this month she’ll leave that office at the end of February. The WDA aims to help small businesses flourish in Wenatchee’s downtown core. It’s time to turn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwsportsmanmag.com
$1 Million In Habitat Help For Washington Elk, Wildlife Country
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN ELK FOUNDATION. In an ongoing effort to support and enhance wildlife habitat, including the restoration of landscapes charred by wildfire, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated $1,064,039 of grant funding across Washington. “The Lick Creek and Silcott...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Sunnyside defeats West Valley 41-20 in football
McNair, Booth lead Grizzlies to come-from-behind win over West Valley. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
One-score games a thing of the past? Not yet
In an era of spread formations and kids who play 7-on-7 all summer, we don’t see many 6-0 games anymore. But they’re still out there and we’ve just had two. A week after nobody could pierce the end zone until the second overtime in Ellensburg’s win over Davis, Gary Ely’s crew from Granger earned its second straight shutout with a 6-0 home victory over Wapato last Saturday.
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
nbcrightnow.com
Burn ban to be lifted in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is lifting the county-wide burn ban issued August 5, starting at the beginning of September 22. The decision follows agreement among local officials that multiple factors have reduced fire danger in the county. Some factors considered include the lower...
Comments / 0