Richard Ferdinand Erdmann
Richard Ferdinand Erdmann, age 92, was born into eternal life on September 7, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Cherished husband of Lois (nee Dziadosz), the love of his life. Beloved father of Kenneth (Alyse) Erdmann, Robert (Jennifer) Erdmann, Peter (Renee) Erdmann, Ann (Michael) Gapinski, John (Colleen) Erdmann, Barbara (Carl) Guse, Thomas (Tammy) Erdmann, Jerome (Lori) Erdmann, Mary (Michael) Mutza and “adopted” son Robin (Celinda) Newton. Loving grandfather of Timothy Erdmann, Sarah (Eric) Will, Peter Erdmann, Gretchen (Ives) Hermans, Jacob Erdmann, Emily (Matthew) Martin, Molly (Karl) Thompson, Kevin Erdmann, James (Uma) Gapinski, Amanda (Brandon) Combs, John (Michelle) Gapinski, Rachel (Alex) del Valle, Steven Gapinski, Jennifer (Thomas) Hagie, Christine (Adam) Andrus, Elizabeth (Andrew) Steuber, Rochelle (Jason) Connor, Paul (Michelle) Coates, Victoria Erdmann, Izabel Erdmann, Markus (Melissa) Erdmann, Andrew (Jaclyn) Erdmann, Nicole (Lukas) Kostrewa, Mark (Meredith) Mutza, Morgan (Isaac) Buttke and Max (Madeline) Mutza. Richard was also blessed with 36 great-grandchildren (and counting).
Ronald Elmer Virchow Sr.
Nov. 9, 1937 - Sept. 20, 2022. Ronald Elmer Virchow Sr., “Ron,” “Fireman Ron”, age 84, of the Town of Trenton, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with his family by his side in West Bend, Wisconsin. He was...
LaVerne Lois Battenberg
LaVerne Lois Battenberg went to meet Jesus on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the age of 95. LaVerne was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1927, to Robert and Alice Tingley Phillips. She was the youngest child, and said she was spoiled by her siblings, Robert (Bud), Donald and Phyllis. She met the love of her life, Thomas (Gene) Battenberg, while attending Layton School of Art in Milwaukee. They married on August 26, 1949. LaVerne was an artist and fashion model and Gene was an industrial illustrator in their early years of marriage. They were best friends and always laughing together. In 1952 they moved to Oconomowoc and enjoyed the lake and a neighborhood full of friends. LaVerne left her house after 65 years and moved to Shorehaven in 2017.
Robert (Bob) H. Peot Sr.
Robert (Bob) H. Peot Sr., passed away on September 14, 2022, after a long illness. Robert was the former owner of Insulation Industries Inc. of Oconomowoc for many years. He was born April 30, 1943 in Milwaukee, but grew up in Langlade. Preceding him in death are his parents, Joe...
Dennis Ronald Kohlmeier
May 17, 1945 - Sept. 13, 2022. Dennis Ronald Kohlmeier, age 77, passed away on September 13, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born on May 17, 1945, in Milwaukee to Herbert and Mildred (nee Reif) Kohlmeier. Dennis married his love, Bonnie L. Hoffman, on June 21, 1969. They moved to West Bend in 1977.
Robert Ronald (Bob) Engel
Robert Ronald (Bob) Engel passed unexpectedly Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the age of 70. He was an Army veteran and retired from Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer after 26 years of dedicated service. Bob enjoyed camping with his wife and dogs, hunting with friends and spending time with family.
David Alan Schmidt
David Alan Schmidt passed away September 16, 2022, surrounded by family that loved him dearly after a lifelong battle with myotonic dystrophy. One of three children, David was born August 18, 1971, in West Bend to the late Gerald and Diane (nee Johann) Schmidt. David graduated from West Bend West High School in 1990. While attending high school, David took pride in managing the West Bend West High School football team. He attended Marian College for culinary arts. He was employed for many years at Ponderosa, Applebee’s, and Charcoal Grill. David’s limitations in life never discouraged him from living his life to the fullest. To have known him is to have loved him.
Joe K. Vissers
Dec. 10, 1987 - Sept. 20, 2022. Joe K. Vissers of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the age of 34. He was born in Waukesha on December 10, 1987, the son of John and Bonnie (Pease) Vissers. Joe was an enthusiastic, loving, authentic guy with a...
Oktoberfest kicks off in Waukesha
Friday marked the first of two days of "Bier, Freunde und Fun!" [beer, friends and fun] at Frame Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration. The event, organized by the city of Waukesha, promises nonstop music, food, beer and fun. It is held rain or shine with most events held under a large tent.
5-6-7-8 Dance Studio owner celebrates 20 years of teaching in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio has been teaching the youth of Oconomowoc how to dance for 20 seasons. 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio offers several different types of dance classes for ages three to 18. From a very young age, 5-6-7-8 owner Michelle Heimerl knew that dance was her destiny. “It...
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
Group hopes to make Mequon, Thiensville a pickleball hotspot
THIENSVILLE - Calling it “more than just a game,” a group of pickleball enthusiasts are pushing for more courts in Mequon and Thiensville. One player, Jim Reilly, took his case directly to the Thiensville Village Board earlier this month. ”It’s very social. There’s a lot of fun, a...
Fox Bros. buys 10th Piggly Wiggly
BEAVER DAM — Hartland-based Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly will be the new owners of Beaver Dam’s Piggly Wiggly store. It will be the 10th store, and third largest behind Oconomowoc and Slinger, in the Fox Bros. chain, according to David Dickelman, director of marketing and merchandising for Fox Bros.
Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist
WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
ProHealth Medical Group welcomes Isaacson
OCONOMOWOC — Thomas Isaacson, MD, has joined the heart and vascular team at the ProHealth Medical Group clinic in Oconomowoc, 1185 Corporate Center Drive, at the northwest corner of Interstate 94 and Highway 67. Isaacson is board-certified in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology. He completed medical school at the...
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
Residents opposed to mixed-use building for Wheel & Sprocket
BROOKFIELD — Nearly 50 residents of Brookfield shared their opposition to a five-story mixed-use building proposed for a corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive that some officials have called blighted. They cited traffic, height and property values as their primary concerns. With the City Hall Council Chambers full,...
Ripplinger named Coach of the Week
The Green Bay Packers have announced that Taylor Ripplinger of West High School in West Bend, Wis., has been named the Packers High School Coach of the Week. The program is presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Ripplinger, in his first year as head coach of the Spartans, has his team...
Open house at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is hosting an open house at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, 15795 W. Bluemound Road, on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The open house is an anniversary celebration including a preview of Lou Malnati’s new, limited-time-offer pizza and a happy hour special at the bar. There will be games and prizes as well.
Western Lakes celebrates seniors with convincing win
NEW BERLIN — Sept. 14 was a night to celebrate at the YMCA at Pabst Farms. The Western Lakes co-op girls swimming team not only honored six of its members on Senior Night, but continued to build a wave of momentum with a 128-23 Woodland Conference dual triumph over New Berlin West.
