This Free Trunk or Treat Event Invites You to Join the Festive Fun in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Game of Thrones Weekend at King Richard's Faire: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyCarver, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
Family desperate to get beloved pet back after being ghosted by dog-sitter
BOSTON — A Brookline family is desperate to get their dog back after leaving him with a pet care service while on vacation. Once they got back into town, they say the dog-sitter ghosted them. They used the pet care service “Rover” to take care of their $4,500 Pomeranian...
If Fall River Was a Candle, This Is Exactly What It Would Smell Like [PHOTOS]
This might be the most entertaining piece I've written in a while and I'm confident I've nailed the perfect candle for the city of Fall River. I ask you, the reader, the following question: If Fall River was a candle, what would it smell like? A strange question to ask, I'm aware, but one that piques my interest nonetheless.
New Bedford Self-Starter Starts Sauce Company
Trevor Green, a New Bedford resident of Cape Verdean descent, is adding yet another notch to an impressive list of accomplishments. Young Green and his business partner Liam Saunders are starting a new company called Trippy's Sauces. Green's passion for cooking began at a very young age. "That's all me,"...
Guinea pigs, rabbits, small birds are free at MSPCA and NEAS to help open up shelter space
The MSPCA and the Northeast Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees for small pets such as guinea pigs, rabbits and small birds for this weekend in an effort to open up shelter space as it becomes increasingly limited. This is the fourth time the two organizations have waived adoption fees...
Enjoy Classic Halloween Movies for Free in October at Star Drive-In in Taunton
Looking for something spooky to do? The Star Drive-In in Taunton is bringing back a special edition of “Movies Under the Stars” for the fall season. Watch all your favorite scary movies on the big screen for free, every Saturday in October starting October 1st. The Star Drive-In...
SouthCoast Night Owls Need the Return of 24-Hour Spots
Now that things are starting to become more “normal” around the SouthCoast following the COVID-19 pandemic, I just have one request: can we get some more 24-hour restaurants and retail establishments going again?. I’ll start by saying that I completely understand that there is still a labor shortage....
Kitten rescued from inside wall of Massachusetts home
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a 5-week-old kitten that spent days trapped inside the wall of a home. The Dedham Police Department said in a Facebook post that animal control officers responded to a home where a resident had heard a kitten crying for "a few days" before realizing the sound was coming from inside a wall.
A Letter to the Strange Man in Dartmouth Who Randomly ‘Blessed’ Gazelle’s Vehicle
Can we have a serious conversation for a minute? I'm in my head and could use some positive clarity. I wasn't going to bring this up, but it's been a couple of days since something strange happened to me and I need to get it off my chest. On Tuesday,...
Fall River Landmarks: Who Remembers….the Nite Owl?
Who doesn’t like to wax nostalgic about those landmarks we recall visiting as a child? These places are mnemonic anchors for numerous childhood memories and a simple mention of a place will often bring a flood of memories. What we hope to do with this series is bring together...
The People of New Bedford Have Responded to West Beach ‘Love Letters’ Project
Along the waterfront of New Bedford's South End, love is presented in public postcards. A project by local Julia Ritchie at West Beach is attracting attention. Her mural on the side of the public bathroom is asking people what they love about the city. Markers dangle beside the nine postcards that Ritchie painted, each one filled with interesting notes.
Meet Mac, The Official Comfort Dog for the Seekonk Police Department
The Seekonk Police Department proudly introduced their latest officer to the force Friday morning, and he may be the cutest officer in the history of the department. Meet Seekonk’s new school resource officer comfort dog. Coming Up With a Name For Their K-9 The department decided to host a...
The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
Cape Cod coyote who was mistaken for lost puppy released into wild with foster sibling
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — They grow up so fast. After being mistaken for a lost German Shepherd puppy earlier this year, one orphaned coyote pup is hearing the call of the wild and has been released following months of rehab, according to authorities. The Cape Wildlife Center announced on Wednesday...
SouthCoast Spider-Man Spotted in Acushnet and New Bedford
The SouthCoast may have its very own superhero roaming around, as Spider-Man was spotted today in Acushnet and New Bedford. At about 2:48 p.m., I received a message from my friend Stephanie Burke with a photo she had received of someone dressed as Spider-Man sitting atop the gates that serve as the entrance to Acushnet Cemetery.
Elaborate Minecraft Figures Mysteriously Disappear From New Bedford’s South End [VIDEO]
I have so many questions for whoever built the giant Minecraft "crafts" in New Bedford. On Tuesday, September 20th around 3:00 PM, a couple of oversized Minecraft figures, and a duck (dog?) were spotted on East Rodney French Boulevard between South End Beach and Fort Tabor. Apparently, it was costumes with someone inside of it, as spectators noticed shoes beneath the mobile structures.
One Night Only: Free Haunted House in Plymouth Promises Spooky Thrills & Chills!
(PLYMOUTH, MA) For one night only The Plymouth Family Resource Center (PFRC) is celebrating Halloween with a fun and festive Haunted House! The Plymouth RFC has invited the community to attend their first ever Haunted House which has no admission cost!
New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
Several departments and the Coast Guard combined to rescue boater in the water after vessel capsized
Officials combined Thursday to rescue a person who was in the water after a boat capsized. According to Portsmouth Firefighters, just after 9:30 a.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a call for reports of a vessel taking on water near the Northern end of the Sakonnet River, possibly in the river basin.
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!
(WAREHAM, MA) The Onset Bay Association and Onset-Wareham Fireworks invite you to, "join us for the reimagined Harvest Moon Festival!" This event will include over 50 vendors, food trucks, contests, shows, live music, and more! At the 2022 Onset Beach Harvest Moon Festival, there is sure to be something for every member of the family!
