New Bedford, MA

FUN 107

New Bedford Self-Starter Starts Sauce Company

Trevor Green, a New Bedford resident of Cape Verdean descent, is adding yet another notch to an impressive list of accomplishments. Young Green and his business partner Liam Saunders are starting a new company called Trippy's Sauces. Green's passion for cooking began at a very young age. "That's all me,"...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Night Owls Need the Return of 24-Hour Spots

Now that things are starting to become more “normal” around the SouthCoast following the COVID-19 pandemic, I just have one request: can we get some more 24-hour restaurants and retail establishments going again?. I’ll start by saying that I completely understand that there is still a labor shortage....
DARTMOUTH, MA
UPI News

Kitten rescued from inside wall of Massachusetts home

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a 5-week-old kitten that spent days trapped inside the wall of a home. The Dedham Police Department said in a Facebook post that animal control officers responded to a home where a resident had heard a kitten crying for "a few days" before realizing the sound was coming from inside a wall.
DEDHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Landmarks: Who Remembers….the Nite Owl?

Who doesn’t like to wax nostalgic about those landmarks we recall visiting as a child? These places are mnemonic anchors for numerous childhood memories and a simple mention of a place will often bring a flood of memories. What we hope to do with this series is bring together...
FALL RIVER, MA
nrinow.news

The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI

Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
FUN 107

SouthCoast Spider-Man Spotted in Acushnet and New Bedford

The SouthCoast may have its very own superhero roaming around, as Spider-Man was spotted today in Acushnet and New Bedford. At about 2:48 p.m., I received a message from my friend Stephanie Burke with a photo she had received of someone dressed as Spider-Man sitting atop the gates that serve as the entrance to Acushnet Cemetery.
ACUSHNET, MA
FUN 107

Elaborate Minecraft Figures Mysteriously Disappear From New Bedford’s South End [VIDEO]

I have so many questions for whoever built the giant Minecraft "crafts" in New Bedford. On Tuesday, September 20th around 3:00 PM, a couple of oversized Minecraft figures, and a duck (dog?) were spotted on East Rodney French Boulevard between South End Beach and Fort Tabor. Apparently, it was costumes with someone inside of it, as spectators noticed shoes beneath the mobile structures.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
