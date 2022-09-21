Read full article on original website
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
DNA test confirms animal killed was not coyote but endangered wolf — only the third identified in the wild in New York in 25 years
Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday. The results reviewed this week contradicted an initial analysis that had concluded it was an Eastern coyote, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Jeff Bezos Falls Down the Ranking of Richest People in the World Due to This Indian Billionaire
Indian tycoon Gautam Adani is coming for the Amazon founder.
Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”
Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
FOXBusiness
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, other business leaders react
The business world is offering condolences to Britain's Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-reigning monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96. Elizabeth's doctors said earlier Thursday that they were "concerned for Her Majesty’s health" and that she was "resting comfortably" at Balmoral under medical supervision.
This NYC Penthouse Atop the World’s Tallest Residential Building Lists for a Record-Breaking $250 Million
Central Park Tower made headlines when it reached a dizzying height of 1,550 feet in 2019, becoming the world’s tallest residential condominium. Now it wants the record for most expensive home ever sold in the US, too. Set atop the mega-tower on Billionaires’ Row, the building’s three-story penthouse is...
America’s False Idols
My first job out of UCLA was in the analyst program at Morgan Stanley, in the 1980s. Like most of my analyst class, I had no idea what investment banking was—only that we were at the helm of the capitalist bobsled and could make a lot of money. We paid scant consideration to the wider role finance played in society. We were charged with birthing the apex predator of the capitalist species, the public company. Our economic mission, we were told, was noble—we were making money helping other people raise money so they could invest money, so they could make more money.
Mark Zuckerberg is about to be a dad for the 3rd time. Here's a look into the life, career, and controversies surrounding the billionaire Meta CEO.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg grew up outside of New York City and dropped out of Harvard after founding Facebook. He's built it into a $383 billion company while weathering numerous scandals and controversies. Zuckerberg is expecting his third daughter with his wife of a decade, Priscilla Chan. See more stories...
The US tops the world with more than 140,000 ultra-rich citizens worth more than $50 million, after adding another 30,000 to the rolls in 2021
The US has the highest number of individuals with worth more than $50 million, according to a new global wealth report. The US is also home to the majority of people with more than $100 million in wealth. The median wealth per adult in the US was a little more...
How 2020 Changed America and Why We’re Still Stuck There
Our national narrative is locked on 2020’s terms. Historians are likely to view the year as a turning point akin to 1968.
Slipped Disc
Judge quits major competition ‘for moral reasons’
The Swiss trumpet virtuoso Giuliano Sommerhalder has walked off the jury of the Maurice André for what he describes as ‘moral reasons.’. Giuliano, who is principal trumpet at Orchestre de la Suisse Romande in Geneva and trumpet professor in Berne, writes: ‘It is with sadness, with a sense of guilt (towards the amazing generation of competitors who are preparing for this event and only deserve the best opportunities), and with a hint of self-love, that I resign from the jury of the 2022 Maurice André Competition for moral reasons.’
Slipped Disc
Free-streamed Live Opera tonight – Pique performance from La Monnaie
Slippedis ,courtesy of OperaVision, streams live performance of Pikovaya Dama (Queen of Spades) from La Monnaie, Brussels. Set in imperial Russia, Tchaikovsky’s late brooding thriller about a fanatic gambler is a tour de force of stirring melancholy, consuming passion and grand sweeping orchestration. If the opera saw the light of day thanks to his brother, the librettist Modest Tchaikovsky, Pikovaya Dama (Queen of Spades) soon became Tchaikovsky’s own personal obsession. Composed in only 44 days, he considered it a masterpiece. Do the fears and neuroses of the characters in Pikovaya Dama have a particular resonance with our age? This is what the director David Marton sets out to explore in this new production which opens the 2022-23 season in Brussels. Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann presides over an excellent cast with the full forces of La Monnaie’s Symphony Orchestra and Choruses. Hermann is sung by Dmitry Golovnin. Count Tomsky-Zlatogor by Laurent Naouri, Prince Yeletsky by Jacques Imbrailo and the Countess by Anne Sofie von Otter.
Elon Musk, In Response To Emerald-Mine Claim, Calls Former US Labor Secretary 'Idiot And A Liar'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk lashed out at Berkley professor Robert Reich after the latter suggested that the entrepreneur came from an emerald-mine owning family. What Happened: Musk called Reich, a former Secretary of Labor an “idiot and a liar” on Twitter on Tuesday. In the same...
Fox Nation breaks down socialism's unauthorized history with special episode, live summit
Karl Marx said a workers' revolution was inevitable but by the end of the 19th century, it had failed to materialize. In response, some of his followers began developing an important strain of Marxist thought that would deeply affect America and the West. Fox Nation explored the ins and outs...
Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere
More than 80 central banks are raising interest rates to cool inflation. The synchronized effort could send the global economy into a tailspin.
TikToker breaks down current, legal affairs to keep young Black people in the know
"I've got a Stanford brain, but Compton grammar," said law student A.B. Burns-Tucker. On TikTok, "People love me for that, and they appreciate me."
Fox News
Streaming now on Fox Nation: 'The Unauthorized History of Socialism' Volume II
Karl Marx said a workers' revolution was inevitable but by the end of the 19th century, it had failed to materialize. In response, some of his followers began developing an important strain of Marxist thought that would deeply affect America.
The 'new fruit' tradition for Rosh Hashanah gets an update. Here's what people are serving
"The eating of the new fruit is to signify fertility, of blessing ," said Rabbi William Gershon of Congregation B'nai Israel in New Jersey.
