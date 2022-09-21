Read full article on original website
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Utility Bill Assistance Available for Struggling Fort Worth Residents
Fort Worth residents have an opportunity to apply for utility bill assistance for a limited time. The Fort Worth Water and Community Action Partners are holding an event to help connect income-eligible residents to the necessary funding. The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Green Leafroller Worms Peaking in North Texas Trees, Not a Major Worry, Experts Say
If you've noticed a few more worms than usual in your trees you're not alone. Many people around North Texas have been reporting a rise in "tree worms," experts say are called leafrollers. The worms end up being moths that feed on sugarberry and hackberry trees and they're thriving after...
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
H-E-B Employees Parade Massive Fish Around At Grand Opening In Texas: WATCH
Employees were caught on camera making their way through H-E-B with a massive fish for sale!
fwtx.com
New Historic-Home-Turned-Tasting-Room in the Works Near Downtown Fort Worth
One of Fort Worth's most notable historic homes will soon cater to a different taste. The 157-year-old David Chapman Bennett house, located at 731 Samuels Avenue, is becoming a wine and craft beer tasting room, Fort Worth Today reported in an Instagram post. Located within walking distance to Sundance Square,...
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
fox4news.com
Tarrant Area Food bank hosts its last mega food distribution event
The Tarrant Area Food Bank has been holding mega food distributions since the start of the pandemic. Wednesday, it held its last one. While the mega mobile distributions will go away, the help in the community will continue in a different form.
Hundreds enjoy all the hoopla of H-E-B opening in Frisco
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - The anticipation is finally over. H-E-B has officially opened the doors to its store in Frisco. Reminiscent of the Black Friday Rush, 1,500 people walked (or ran) in after waiting in lines for hours overnight. "We thought we were crazy too until we got here and there were three people in front of us," said Kaleesa Johnson, who waited for nine hours. Another happy customer, Leslie Donley of Frisco said she has, "Waited and waited, and wished and wished and wished for an H-E-B."The 118,000-square-foot H-E-B Frisco store, which is the multi-format retailer's flagship banner, joins the network of six...
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
Rental assistance program runs out of funding as more seek help to cover bills
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - More North Texans are counting to look for help as they experience the rising cost of rent. This has been an ongoing problem, but now some people are looking for a new place to rent instead.Texans have come to find as rent continues to rise, they are in need of help but at this point Fort Worth Neighborhood Service said they've run out of funds for rental assistance."I've been looking, but it's extremely high," Cedar Hill resident Lakesha Johnson said.The search for cheaper rent is becoming harder to locate.Johnson told CBS 11 it's been frustrating...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Community Provides Support for High School Cheerleader After Injury
A North Texas community has provided overwhelming support for a high school cheerleader who suffered a catastrophic injury just a few months ago - and whose spirit is inspiring everyone around her. The steps taken by high school senior Megan Sharkey are both small - and big. A representation of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Realtors Say Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market is Starting to Cool Off
The Dallas-Fort Worth housing market has been super hot for the last couple of years, but those in the housing industry say recent trends indicate the market may be cooling down. The stiff competition in North Texas and across the state to buy a home was due to a low...
More than 10 Texas taco spots reportedly serve the best tacos in the country
When it comes to Texas cuisine a few food items come to mind, barbecue and Tex-Mex. There's no doubt some of the best of these two food worlds can be found anywhere in the Lone Star State.
historynet.com
Who Shot The Iconic ‘Fort Worth Five’ Photo of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?
It is one of the most famous photographs in Western history. Five well-dressed outlaws gaze into the camera—two of them destined to be immortalized 69 years later in the Paul Newman–Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They since have been dubbed the “Fort Worth Five,” as they sat for the portrait in a Fort Worth, Texas, studio. But the identity of the photographer and the story of how the picture became a national phenomenon are equal parts myth and misinformation. Interviewed in the August 2008 Wild West, the late Bob McCubbin, a noted collector of Old West photographs and then president of the Wild West History Association, repeated the old canards that the photographer had placed the image “in his studio window” and made copies “for distribution to law enforcement around the country,” neither of which is true. Following is the real story, told for the first time, of how five outlaws came to have their picture taken in a Fort Worth studio on a November day in 1900—and why a sixth man and seventh man were just as important toward making that photograph an icon of Western history.
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
Texas town installs American flag nearly 200 feet in the air to show its patriotism
A North Texas town recently installed a 50 x 80-foot flagpole to fly the American flag as high as possible. Mayor Kevin Fowler of Rockwall, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, to talk about the idea and how the symbol of patriotism arrived in town.
WFAA
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list
DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
keranews.org
Avoiding a plant apocalypse in your yard when temperatures routinely top 100 degrees
Many plants suffer in extreme temperatures and they need water to thrive. But it has to be the right amount of water. Plant experts say plant owners need to water them effectively. Steve McCoy, a horticulturist at Archie’s Gardenland in Fort Worth, said that owners should water their gardens deeply....
County Jail Could be Demolished, Making Way For New Development in Downtown Dallas
An overcrowded jail that’s not up to code is prompting Dallas County commissioners to contemplate demolishing and moving the facility — making way for prime real estate on the western edge of downtown Dallas. Commissioners will appoint a committee next month to analyze the situation and make a...
