Utility Bill Assistance Available for Struggling Fort Worth Residents

Fort Worth residents have an opportunity to apply for utility bill assistance for a limited time. The Fort Worth Water and Community Action Partners are holding an event to help connect income-eligible residents to the necessary funding. The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2...
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds

San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
Hundreds enjoy all the hoopla of H-E-B opening in Frisco

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - The anticipation is finally over. H-E-B has officially opened the doors to its store in Frisco. Reminiscent of the Black Friday Rush, 1,500 people walked (or ran) in after waiting in lines for hours overnight. "We thought we were crazy too until we got here and there were three people in front of us," said Kaleesa Johnson, who waited for nine hours. Another happy customer, Leslie Donley of Frisco said she has, "Waited and waited, and wished and wished and wished for an H-E-B."The 118,000-square-foot H-E-B Frisco store, which is the multi-format retailer's flagship banner, joins the network of six...
Rental assistance program runs out of funding as more seek help to cover bills

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - More North Texans are counting to look for help as they experience the rising cost of rent. This has been an ongoing problem, but now some people are looking for a new place to rent instead.Texans have come to find as rent continues to rise, they are in need of help but at this point Fort Worth Neighborhood Service said they've run out of funds for rental assistance."I've been looking, but it's extremely high," Cedar Hill resident Lakesha Johnson said.The search for cheaper rent is becoming harder to locate.Johnson told CBS 11 it's been frustrating...
Who Shot The Iconic ‘Fort Worth Five’ Photo of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?

It is one of the most famous photographs in Western history. Five well-dressed outlaws gaze into the camera—two of them destined to be immortalized 69 years later in the Paul Newman–Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They since have been dubbed the “Fort Worth Five,” as they sat for the portrait in a Fort Worth, Texas, studio. But the identity of the photographer and the story of how the picture became a national phenomenon are equal parts myth and misinformation. Interviewed in the August 2008 Wild West, the late Bob McCubbin, a noted collector of Old West photographs and then president of the Wild West History Association, repeated the old canards that the photographer had placed the image “in his studio window” and made copies “for distribution to law enforcement around the country,” neither of which is true. Following is the real story, told for the first time, of how five outlaws came to have their picture taken in a Fort Worth studio on a November day in 1900—and why a sixth man and seventh man were just as important toward making that photograph an icon of Western history.
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list

DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
