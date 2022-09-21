ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Shows Like ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ for Fans of Fantasy TV

By Kira Martin
 3 days ago

Following the success of many other popular prequels, Amazon debuted the TV show The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power . This sprawling series tells the story of Middle Earth, created in J.R.R Tolkien’s famous books. The novels were turned into the popular The Lord of the Rings series of movies, and the new series is set in the same universe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrQZ7_0i4A0BpI00
L-R: Benjamin Walker, Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

According to IMDb , the Amazon show takes place in the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings movies. In the series, a large cast of characters battles the return of evil.

Given the popularity of the film franchise , the series immediately drew a considerable audience. According to Variety , more than 25 million people saw the first two episodes in the first 24 hours they were available for streaming. These fans of The Rings of Power may be looking for similar shows to enjoy. Fortunately, we have a list of programs that will help to satisfy that craving.

1. ‘The Wheel of Time’ (2021-present)

This series also comes from Amazon’s Prime Video, this time set in the distant future. The storyline of The Wheel of Time focuses on Moiraine Damodred, who is a member of Aes Sedai, a magical order made up only of women. When an ancient evil threatens the world, Moiraine sets off to find a hero called the Dragon.

The Wheel of Time Season 1 aired in 2021. Amazon soon renewed the series for a second season , which began filming in July 2021. The streaming service renewed the show for a third season in July 2022.

2. ‘The Shannara Chronicles’ (2016-2017)

This adaptation of a trilogy of novels by Terry Brooks is set in a world long after the fall of mankind. The remaining humans and elves come together to battle a threat to their world: a group of demons. The demons had been banished to another world, but they are starting to find their way back.  Three heroic fighters go on a quest together to protect an ancient tree that holds back the demons as they try to break in.

The Shannara Chronicles aired for two seasons, first on MTV, then on Spike. Both seasons are available for purchase.

3. ‘Foundation’ (2021-present)

This adaptation of an Isaac Asimov series of novels follows a scientist called Hari Seldon. He predicts that the Galactic Empire, which rules the known universe, will collapse. To escape the chaos and devastation, he creates a secluded colony called the Foundation. Their plan is to wait until civilization has been destroyed so they can rebuild it.

Foundation Season 1 aired on Apple TV+ in 2021. The series was renewed for a second season.

4. ‘See’ (2019-2022)

In the post-apocalyptic future, a virus has killed almost all the humans on earth. Fewer than two million people have survived, and they are all blind . Over time, the idea of vision has become a myth, and it’s considered heretical to talk about it. But then rumors start to circulate that a few people are actually able to see.

See also aired on Apple TV+. Following its first two seasons, the streamer announced season 3 of the Jason Momoa-led series would be its last. The finale airs on October 14, 2022.

5. ‘The Sandman’ (2022)

This fantasy series is based on a series of graphic novels about the DC Comics character written by Neil Gaiman , and it incorporates mythology, fables, and religious tales. The central character is Morpheus, who is a being who is able to change to represent dreams. He gets out of prison after over a century, and he sets out to rebuild his kingdom. His quest takes him far, including all the way to Hell.

The Sandman Season 1 dropped on Netflix in August 2022.

Comments / 0

