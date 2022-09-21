Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago crime: Two wounded in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in North Lawndale Friday afternoon. At about 4:39 p.m., two men were in the 1600 block of South Trumbull when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and both arms, and transported to...
16-year-old shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. At about 5:25 p.m., the teen was in the 300 block of North Laramie when an unknown offender shot him in the body. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition. No one is in...
Man shot in rideshare car on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot inside a rideshare car in West Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side Thursday night. Policer say the 23-year-old victim was in the rear seat of the car in the 4400 block of West Lake Street around 10 p.m. when someone in a dark SUV fired shots.
Police: Man shot while walking on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Friday. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot around 12:37 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue while he was walking on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to University of Chicago...
Man fatally shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed by gunfire on Chicago's South Side early Friday afternoon. Police say a man, 28, was shot in the leg, chest and buttocks in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue around 11:50 a.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago medical center in...
Woman stabbed to death, man critically wounded in Austin
CHICAGO - A woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in two stabbings that took place minutes apart Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 40-year-old man was inside a second-floor apartment around 3:23 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street when someone he knew started stabbing him, police said.
Man, 47, shot in the back in Englewood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old man was shot in the back in Englewood Friday afternoon. At about 3:35 p.m., the victim was in the 6300 block of South Marshfield when he was struck in the back by gunfire, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No...
Man charged in brutal beating, carjacking of Chicago man in Chinatown earlier this year
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in the brutal beating and carjacking of a 61-year-old man in Chinatown earlier this year. Termaine Patterson, 18, faces several charges, including attempted murder, robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery, among others. Just after 6:30 a.m. on April 7, Chicago police officers responded...
$100K bond for Chicago man who seriously injured Northwestern student in hit and run
EVANSTON, Ill. - Bail was set at $100,000 Friday for a Chicago man charged with seriously injuring a Northwestern University student in a hit-and-run crash last weekend, according to Evanston police. Javier Castaneda-Vargas, 52, allegedly struck the 18-year-old man while he was crossing the street in the 1800 block of...
Pair shot inside Chatham apartment
CHICAGO - A woman and a man were shot inside an apartment Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The pair was inside an apartment with several others around 2:36 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The 38-year-old woman was shot in...
Chicago police investigate armed robberies in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating at least three armed robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood this month. In each incident, police say the suspects had a black handgun, took the victim's property and drove off in a gray Honda or Infiniti with no plates. The incidents took place...
Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham. Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots. Bother of...
Woman, 61, in critical condition following fire on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman is in critical condition following a fire in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. The fire occurred at 3340 W. 79th St. According to Chicago Fire officials, the heavy fire load was due to hoarding in the structure. Officials say the victim is a 61-year-old woman. She was transported...
Arrest warrant issued for Chicago man wanted in attempted carjacking of mother in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chicago man who was allegedly involved in the attempted carjacking of a mother in Oak Lawn earlier this year. Jerome D. Fears, Jr, 20, is wanted by authorities in connection to the crime that occurred on April 18.
Prisoner captured after escaping from Chicago Hospital: CPD
CHICAGO - A prisoner escaped from a hospital on Chicago's North Side Friday afternoon. The prisoner was reportedly at Thorek Hospital located in the Uptown neighborhood at 850 W Irving Park Road. He was apprehended by police at 4:28 pm in 4100 block of North Clarendon, Chicago police said. He...
Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
Uptown crime: Suspect wanted after robbing bank on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man is wanted for robbing a bank on Chicago's North Side Thursday afternoon. At about 12:27 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at 4355 N. Sheridan in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. The suspect did not display a weapon, but did present a note requesting funds, the...
Boy, 16, shot in the face in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot in the face Thursday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 16-year-old was walking around 2:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Honore Street when a blue minivan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. The...
2 wounded in Bronzeville drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The males, whose ages were unknown, were standing on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 3500 block of South Indiana Avenue when a red sedan pulled up and someone started shooting from inside the car, police said.
Man dies after explosion at Austin apartment building
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Department Office of Fire Investigation confirmed the cause of the apartment building explosion Tuesday that killed one person was the ignition of natural gas. The investigation has not determined the cause of that ignition, officials said. One of eight people who were injured when an...
