‘Below Deck’: Colin Macy-O’Toole Talks Yachting With Joe and Melissa Gorga From ‘RHONJ’ at Rock Out Autism Event [Exclusive]

By Gina Ragusa
 3 days ago

Bravo franchises collided on the red carpet at a recent Rock Out Autism charity event. Colin Macy-O’Toole from Below Deck Mediterranean dished exclusively with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about the star-studded party, revealing he met and chatted with Joe and Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the first time.

Macy-O’Toole was thrilled to be included in such an important cause . And he got involved when Rock Out Autism President, musician, and radio personality, Nick Tangorra reached out to him. “I’ve never met Nick before but he’s a local musician and radio host for Long Island’s radio station WBLI (106.1),” Macy-O’Toole said. “He reached out to me because he knew I lived local and educated me on his charity he created Rock Out Autism.”

Colin chatted with Joe and Melissa Gorga from ‘RHONJ’

Macy-O’Toole really enjoyed meeting the Gorgas at the event. “The Gorgas were very nice and genuine!” he exclaimed. “They asked me how working on yachts was. And talked about filming for a little bit.” They didn’t have a long conversation but Macy-O’Toole said the Gorgas were wonderful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRN52_0i49zpAe00
Joe and Melissa Gorga, Colin Macy-O’Toole |Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Margaret Josephs from RHONJ was at the event but Macy-O’Toole didn’t have a chance to meet up with her. He also met the cast from another reality show. “I also met some of the cast from TLC’s Unpolished as well,” Macy-O’Toole said.

Singers from ‘American Idol’ and ‘Rock of Ages’ performed

Macy-O’Toole described the event, held on September 15 near his home on Long Island, NY. “It was an open event in Huntington, Long Island at a place called The Ivy where people needed to buy tickets online to attend,” he shared. “While inside, you can purchase tickets and place them in the variety of gift baskets and other goodies that local companies on the island have donated for the event.”

“We had performances by Nick Tangorra, Constantine Maroulis from Broadway’s Rock of Ages and American Idol and Christian Guardino from American Idol and America’s Got Talent ,” Macy-O’Toole added.

Melissa Gorga shared a photo taken on the red carpet alongside her husband. “Will always support @rockoutautism,” she captioned the photo on Instagram . “What a beautiful event.”

Colin shares why supporting the cause was so important to him

Macy-O’Toole said supporting a cause like autism awareness is important to him. “I always want to help charity organizations and raise awareness for a great cause,” he said. “And being invited by Nick, I didn’t even bat an eye, I said yes right away. If me being there can bring awareness to autism, then it makes me feel like I’m doing my part to help.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddSsn_0i49zpAe00
Colin Macy-O’Toole | Colin Macy-O’Toole Instagram

Tangorra shared on Instagram why the cause is so important to him and he thanked everyone for attending. “Heart is full,” he captioned a photo he shared on Instagram. “Last night I brought back Rock Out Autism bigger and better than ever. My brother and I started this non for profit organization 14 years ago to raise funds and awareness for the importance of Autism services & peer mentorship.”

“Last night was a dream and the community came out in a big way!” he added. “We were able to donate over $10,000 to Autism Initiatives & Programs through Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and HOPE Fitness.”

Comments / 2

