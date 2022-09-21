ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

New Brewery and Bar to Open in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA — What was once an eyesore in the town of Ballston Spa has been transformed into a space to eat, drink and be merry. Located at 11 Washington Street, the two-story 6,000 square foot building once served as a dress factory and a storage-unit space. However, that was decades ago, and the building had been unoccupied for nearly 30 years, much to the dismay of village residents.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy and Saratoga Springs fire departments receive $8M in funding

The Troy City Fire Department and Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive nearly $8M in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The Troy Fire Department will receive $3,688,160, while the Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive $4,154,523.52. The grants will be put toward staffing more firefighters.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George spice company finds its next home

The Adirondack Outlet Mall is home to a lot of stores, many of them smaller locations tied to large chains like L.L. Bean and PacSun. The outlets are a mass of activity during a Lake George summer tourist season - a fact which benefits any business there, big or small. This week, a family-owned business has signed a lease among chain-sized neighbors and is ready to spice things up.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading

This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Beware of Bus Cameras in This Upstate NY Town, or You’ll Pay the Price

Waiting for the school bus in the morning: a tradition that spans generations. The vast majority of people in this country can relate to the plight of the school bus rider. Every morning that you would wake up for school, you knew that you had a finite amount of time to get ready, eat breakfast, and be outside at your post and ready for your ride. That bus was on its way, and it was going to leave for school whether you were aboard or not.
COLONIE, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best

A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson cafe listed among the best restaurants in US

Cafe Mutton, located on Columbia Street in Hudson, has been listed among the best restaurants in the United States, according to two different publications. The cafe landed on the New York Times 50 Best Restaurants in America list, as well as on Bon Appétit's 10 Best New Restaurants in America list.
HUDSON, NY
Q 105.7

The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!

The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

