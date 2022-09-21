Waiting for the school bus in the morning: a tradition that spans generations. The vast majority of people in this country can relate to the plight of the school bus rider. Every morning that you would wake up for school, you knew that you had a finite amount of time to get ready, eat breakfast, and be outside at your post and ready for your ride. That bus was on its way, and it was going to leave for school whether you were aboard or not.

COLONIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO