The Rock Church in Bangor Will Expand into Hampden This Sunday
The old Hampden Academy building is all sorts of things now. I haven't set foot in that building since 1992, when I graduated. Well, maybe I popped in there once or twice fairly soon after graduation. But definitely since the early 90's, I hadn't been back. In fact, I never got a chance to take one last lap through the building before they switched to the new building in the Reed's Brook spot.
Watch This Daring Ride on a Foil Surfboard in Bangor
A quiet stroll on the Brewer Riverwalk turned exciting on Saturday when we spotted this daring person riding a foil surfboard in the Penobscot. Have you ever heard of a foil surfboard? I never had, until I saw one for myself on Saturday. As my family and I waited for the start of the Shriner parade, we decided to take a quick walk on the Riverwalk. It was a beautiful day, with endless sunshine, a nice breeze, and lots of blue water. We came across some friends and stopped to chat when one of the kids pointed out a person who was 'flying over the water.' This is what we saw.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Bar Harbor | 12 Must-Try Breakfast Places In Bar Harbor
Located on Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor is the gateway to the wilderness of nearby Acadia National Park. Cadillac Mountain towers above the park, offering sweeping vistas of the town, the bay, and the Cranberry Islands. Mountains border the sand beach, and the Shore Path traverses the inland waterway overlooking...
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
New Outdoor Adventure Park Coming to Richmond, Maine With 18 Hole Mini Golf
You're gonna want to find Richmond on a map. I don't know what's better, the fact that there is an adventure park coming to Richmond or the why and how. It's all from the brain of Jeremy Purington of Purington Construction. He wanted to bring something exciting to the place he calls home - Richmond, Maine. He loves living in Richmond with his wife and two boys, but when they want to do something, well...they have to leave. That's when Moose Mountain was born.
The Kid LAROI Is Coming To Bangor On November 17th
Bangor continues to be a hot spot concert destination for the biggest artists!. A guy who you hear on Z-107.3 every single day is headed to town to perform at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, this fall. Platinum Entertainment Group announced that The Kid LAROI will bring his talents...
wabi.tv
Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
Have You Seen This Person? Bangor Police Search For Missing Man
The Bangor Police Department is asking for help. They are trying to locate a man who they say has been missing for a couple of weeks now. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, 65-year-old Jeffrey Yaco of Bangor has not been heard from or seen by anyone. McAmbley says that's not like Yaco to go radio silent.
Rent This 3 Bedroom House in Central Maine For $1,100 Bucks a Month!
Let's face it.. trying to find a new place to live that accommodate a family and a family's budget can be down right impossible given the current market situation. That's one of the reasons we always keep our eyes peeled for houses and apartments in Central Maine that look like they might suit both!
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
What You Need To Know Before The Stevie Nicks Show
The lyrics “Thunder only happens when it’s raining” may come to life this evening!. It is a bittersweet day here in Bangor, after an incredible summer of concerts on the Waterfront at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, but they saved one of the best for last. Rock icon,...
Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Causes Downtown Skowhegan Crash
Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash in downtown Skowhegan. According to the KJ, both 38 year old Jerry Grivois, of Topsham, and Joshua Cullinan, 27, of Oxford, Massachusetts, suffered injuries and were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital. At about 11:30 on Wednesday evening, Trooper Tyler...
LaGrange Man, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Massachusetts, Arrested In Bangor
A man from Lagrange who police in Massachusettes say was involved in a domestic violence incident that resulted in attempted murder charges, was arrested in Bangor Friday afternoon. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested just after noontime in downtown Bangor, according to Sergeant Jason McAmbley with the Bangor Police Department.
wabi.tv
Honoring Hancock County deputy Luke Gross
TRNETON, Maine (WABI) - On Friday, Hancock County and beyond is honoring deputy Luke Gross. It was a year ago that he was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash in Trenton. In a statement Friday, the Hancock County sheriff’s office said in part, “Luke is known as many...
Maineiac Manor Opens For Spooky Fun The Third Weekend Of October
It's time to start thing about "fall" types of things. Pumpkins, pumpkin spice coffee, football, school, apple picking, leaves changing, and oh, Halloween!. Maineiac Manor is getting ready for another year of scaring the pants off you. They have been teasing the upcoming spooky season of terror that they are about to unleash on Bangor, starting on the third weekend of October.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Alicia Lynn Lawson of Surry and Ryan Douglass Lawson of Blue Hill. Married July 24, 2009, at Dedham. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil E. Eleftheriou Sr. of Bar Harbor. Married Nov. 9, 2002, at Bangor. Natalie A. Griggs of...
wabi.tv
Miss Maine Teen USA off to Reno for national pageant
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We first met Miss Maine Teen USA, Madisson Higgins, in March shortly after she was crowned along with Miss Maine USA. Six months later, it was time to celebrate before heading west for the big show. Family and friends celebrated Higgins’ accomplishments before she competes in...
wgan.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
wabi.tv
Officials release cause of Union Street fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
