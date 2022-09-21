Read full article on original website
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Prada lets it rip with ‘gestures of error’ at Milan fashion week
Prada and Raf Simons added pre-lived defects to their immaculate simplicity, with abstract filmic backdrops by Nicolas Winding Refn
Calzedonia Plans Event During Paris Fashion Week
TIGHTS SPOT: Gruppo Calzedonia is coming to Paris Fashion Week. The Verona, Italy-based hosiery, innerwear and swimwear group plans to stage an event on Sept. 26 titled “Calzedomania — A legs celebration,” marking the first time it will showcase its legwear overseas, as well as its debut during fashion week.
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the...
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Milan Fashion Week Spring ’23: Everything to Know About the Shoes
Milan Fashion Week is underway, with both the city and the Italian fashion industry seeing a huge resurgence after several years of intense challenges. Here are key highlights from the spring 2023 shoe presentations. Check back for more throughout the week. Casadei The brand has always been focused on the future, from sustainability to digital innovation. And for spring ’23, Casadei is taking things to the next level with an NFT to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its well-known Blade heel. Call it Casadei 3.0. Each customer purchasing the NFT will be offered an avatar to play in metaverse platform Decentraland. They can also...
Heidi and Leni Klum Match in Edgy Outfits at Milan Fashion Week
Supermodel mother-daughter duo Heidi and Leni Klum were spotted at Milan Fashion Week, where they attended the About You runway show at Zona Farini on Sept. 20. Coordinating their looks flawlessly for the red carpet arrival, Heidi opted for the more ornate design of the two: a sparkling, embellished oversize blazer from Falguni Shane Peacock India with a plunging neckline, which she wore as a dress, teamed with black spandex over-the-knee boots from Casadei.
Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
Gucci features identical twins on the runway at Milan Fashion Week
MILAN — Sixty-eight sets of twins walked down the runway in Milan for Alessandro Michele’s Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection dubbed “Twinsburg.”. Michele, Gucci’s creative director, had a stage constructed with a secret reveal. According to The Associated Press, he staged side-by-side shows inside the Gucci Hub, each unbeknownst to the other, until a wall lifted, revealing sets of twins in similar looks in synchronic stride.
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Ashley Graham Makes a Sleek Appearance in a Corseted Versace Gown & Strappy Stilettos at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row
Ashley Graham took a sleek risk front row at the 2023 Versace Spring/Summer show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan today. The dramatic show saw its guests in dramatic wears, Graham included. The model dressed in all-black with strappy footwear. The Sports Illustrated model’s ensemble consisted of a black maxi dress with long sleeves and a structured corseted waistline. Graham carried a white leather clutch with gold hardware and decorated her ears with matching dangling gold studs. The mom of three wore her dark brown tresses half up half down with a slick top knot and accentuated her features with a vampy...
Bella Hadid Puts Edgy Spin On Schoolgirl Style In Tube Socks & Heels For Gigi Hadid’s Party With Marc Kalman
Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman are the ultimate coordinated couple. The dynamic duo arrived in black and white style to support Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid who launched her new knitwear label Guest in Residence. Gigi hosted a party to celebrate the new fashion venture at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday night. Bella put an edgy spin on schoolgirl style for the occasion. The runway sensation wore a black cropped cardigan over a white bralette. She teamed the tops with fitted spandex biker shorts that were held up by a thick double-strap black belt. To amp up...
Hypebae
Nothing Debuts Ear (Stick) on Runway at London Fashion Week
Nothing, the London-based tech company, joined forces with rising designer Chet Lo during London Fashion Week to reveal its new Ear (stick). Showcased on the designer’s debut Spring/Summer 2023 runway titled “baai-san,” the tech accessory boasts an ergonomic design. Molded to the user’s ears, the earphones are housed in a sleek charging case inspired by cosmetic products.
Fendi Returned to Milan Fashion Week With a Catwalk Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld
Building on the success of its New York Fashion Week show, where Linda Evangelista modeled the celebrated Baguette bag and Kim Kardashian sat front row in a neutral sequin gown, Fendi returned home in time for Milan Fashion Week. The Italian luxury label unveiled its spring/summer 2023 collection on Sept. 21, welcoming a star-studded crowd to the show.
A New Store for Raquel Diniz in Milan, and Stella McCartney’s Campaign With Sadie Sink
Brazilian Flavor: Raquel Diniz was celebrating an important next step for her brand of femininity and romance during Milan Fashion Week, with a little help from friends including Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Coinciding with her spring 2023 presentation, she officially opened the door of her first 750-square-foot boutique on central Via Santo Spirito replacing a former unit of furrier Simonetta Ravizza.More from WWDA Look Back at Madame GresA Look Back at Marc BohanA Look Back at Patrick Kelly “Milan is where it all started, in my living room, and for the past five seasons it has been my brand’s home,” she...
Emporio Armani brings travel-inspired looks to Milan Fashion Week show
MILAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Emporio Armani sought to bring a touch of "freedom and openness" to women's wardrobes for next spring, with the Italian designer brand presenting a light travel-inspired collection at its latest catwalk show at Milan Fashion Week.
Designers pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at London Fashion Week
The show must go on, but the queen of royal fashion is always remembered. Designers included plenty of nods to the late Queen Elizabeth II at London Fashion Week this year, which was held during the nationwide period of mourning in the UK following her death on September 8. Despite...
Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is on Display (and for Sale) in Milan
Franca Sozzani, legendary editor in chief of Italian Vogue from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Sozzana made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors in chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
