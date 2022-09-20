ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
People

Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter For Killing N.J. Soccer Star, Victim's Family Begs Judge to Reject Deal

The mother of Moussa Fofana told the judge Thursday that a 15-year sentence for the killer would give her "nightmares" The mother of a high school soccer star killed last summer in suburban New Jersey begged a judge this week to reject a plea deal offered to the person who admitted killing the teen. However, the plea deal was approved, and Yohan Hernandez, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon on Thursday while appearing in a Newark courtroom. In...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man suffers laceration over eye in Jersey City dispute

A man suffered a laceration over his left eye in a dispute with another man on Bramhall Avenue Thursday night. The incident, in which a knife was used, occurred just before 10 p.m. on Bramhall between Sackett and Seidler streets, police said in radio transmissions. Police had one person in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of threatening person with knife in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged earlier this month after he was allegedly threatening a person with a knife in Flemington Borough. On September 9, police responded to Hunter Hills Apartments for a man threating the caller with a knife. Police arrived and found Elvin Cantarero-Giron standing outside of the apartment, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Chappaqua Men Gets 21 Years in Jail for Gunpoint Robbery of 176 Kilos of Cocaine

It is not often that you hear about a drug dealer who lives in Chappaqua, but on September 22, US Attorney SDNY Damian Williams announced that DEEJAY WHITE was sentenced today to 21 years in prison for his participation in a May 29, 2019, gunpoint robbery in the Bronx targeting more than 150 kilograms of cocaine; his participation in a conspiracy to smuggle contraband, including narcotics and a firearm, into a federal detention facility; and his possession of that firearm while incarcerated. On July 23, 2021, WHITE pled guilty before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who imposed this sentence.
CHAPPAQUA, NY
