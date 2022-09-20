Read full article on original website
Related
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
Ortley Man Pleads Guilty To Scamming Friend For Six Figures
TOMS RIVER – A man faces prison time for ripping off his friend in the amount of $230,000. John Hammond, 70, of Ortley Beach, pled guilty to Theft by Deception, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced. The State will recommend a term of seven years in prison and he will have to pay back the money.
baristanet.com
Montclair Man Fatally Shot in Orange, Essex County Task Force Investigating
Newark, NJ – Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and Orange Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, N.J. On September 22, at 12:56 a.m., police were notified of a shooting in the area of Aldine Street and Cleveland Street, Orange....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
Army soldier, N.Y. teen to stand trial after deal to trade vehicles led to killing, prosecutor says
Two people charged with killing a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier in Sussex County after a disagreement over a vehicle trade two years ago will stand trial on kidnapping and murder charges this fall, prosecutors said Tuesday. Army Specialist Jamaal Mellish, 24, and Hannan Aiken, 17, both of Brooklyn, New York,...
N.J. postal workers who stole benefit payments from mail sentenced to prison
Two former U.S. postal workers who stole credit and debit cards out of the mail intended for unemployment recipients near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were each sentenced to 13 months in federal prison this week. Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, and Ross Clayton, 31, of Irvington, are also...
Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter For Killing N.J. Soccer Star, Victim's Family Begs Judge to Reject Deal
The mother of Moussa Fofana told the judge Thursday that a 15-year sentence for the killer would give her "nightmares" The mother of a high school soccer star killed last summer in suburban New Jersey begged a judge this week to reject a plea deal offered to the person who admitted killing the teen. However, the plea deal was approved, and Yohan Hernandez, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon on Thursday while appearing in a Newark courtroom. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Identify Him? Man Wanted for Robbing Bank in Atco, NJ
Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for robbing a bank in Camden County Thursday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Waterford Township Police Chief Dan Cormaney say Truist Bank at 249 White Horse Pike in Atco was hit just before 4:30 PM. According to police,...
Men stole more than $500K, zip-tied workers in N.J. armed robbery spree, feds say
Two New York City men face federal charges in a three-state crime spree that included robbing New Jersey check cashing businesses at gunpoint, zip-tying employees and stealing more than $578,000, authorities said Thursday. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were ordered to remain in...
Man suffers laceration over eye in Jersey City dispute
A man suffered a laceration over his left eye in a dispute with another man on Bramhall Avenue Thursday night. The incident, in which a knife was used, occurred just before 10 p.m. on Bramhall between Sackett and Seidler streets, police said in radio transmissions. Police had one person in...
Lakewood, NJ man was using two township homes to store and deal deplorable amount of drugs
Is it a cry for help or drug dealers staring in the face of recklessness and just not caring about the community around them?. The number of drugs being peddled into our Ocean County community, the Jersey Shore, and the state of New Jersey for years now has been mind-numbing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of threatening person with knife in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged earlier this month after he was allegedly threatening a person with a knife in Flemington Borough. On September 9, police responded to Hunter Hills Apartments for a man threating the caller with a knife. Police arrived and found Elvin Cantarero-Giron standing outside of the apartment, police said.
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
Have you seen him? Asbury Park, NJ man wanted for Murder in Toms River, NJ shooting incident
A gunman who shot three people, killing one, outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River last month has been identified and charged but remains on the run. The shooting outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River that claimed...
NBC New York
NYC Men Steal $578,000, Bind Women With Zip Ties in Armed Check Cashing Spree: Feds
Two Brooklyn men are charged with stealing more than a half-million dollars in three armed robberies of New Jersey check cashing locations that saw female employees bound with zip ties, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The men, 40-year-old Ramel Harris and 38-year-old Neville Brown, are also accused of canvassing check cashing...
yonkerstimes.com
Chappaqua Men Gets 21 Years in Jail for Gunpoint Robbery of 176 Kilos of Cocaine
It is not often that you hear about a drug dealer who lives in Chappaqua, but on September 22, US Attorney SDNY Damian Williams announced that DEEJAY WHITE was sentenced today to 21 years in prison for his participation in a May 29, 2019, gunpoint robbery in the Bronx targeting more than 150 kilograms of cocaine; his participation in a conspiracy to smuggle contraband, including narcotics and a firearm, into a federal detention facility; and his possession of that firearm while incarcerated. On July 23, 2021, WHITE pled guilty before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who imposed this sentence.
New Brunswick shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded was gang-related, feds say
A shooting in New Brunswick nearly two years ago that involved a stolen car and left two people dead and seven others injured was gang-related, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing racketeering charges against seven reputed members and associates of a gang. The men are part of a gang associated...
Shocking Long Valley, NJ Shooting Detailed on 48 Hours TV Show
A chilling true crime case took place in our state. It's always unnerving to hear of shocking crimes happening in your own backyard. It's even more intense when these stories make national news and become the subject of crime shows. One example of this, is the story of the shooting...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2