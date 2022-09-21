Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Register Citizen
East Hartford's first new apartment complex in 50 years key piece to revitalization plan
EAST HARTFORD — Local officials have approved an $81 million project that Mayor Mike Walsh says would be the first apartment complex built in town in nearly 50 years. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its meeting on Wednesday. Plans call for the apartment complex — Concourse Park — to include a pool, dog park and other amenities, and officials hope the development will help bring more people to the town and the surrounding area.
Eyewitness News
New community in Hartford to provide health care and food
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new cathedral community center has opened its doors in Hartford. It’s going to help more people in the capital city get access to healthcare and food. This will help more people who don’t have health insurance and are food insecure. Malta House has...
nerej.com
17-story The Stark Building celebrates 100 years in downtown Hartford
The Stark Building located on 750 Main St., known until 2018 as The Hartford-Connecticut Trust Company Building, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. Officially opened on September 5, 1922, The Stark Building was a construction marvel of its time. It is one of the oldest and most celebrated high-rise commercial buildings in the state.
Register Citizen
Hartford police receive accreditation for first time
HARTFORD — For the first time, the city's police department has received accreditation from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council. Chief Jason Thody informed the city's Quality of Life and Public Safety committee at its Tuesday meeting, noting that the department has been working on updating its policies and standards for years in an effort to get accredited.
Southington school leader defends teacher who used vocab sheet featuring inclusive terms
Officials with Southington Public Schools say they support a high school English teacher who used a vocabulary list featuring language highlighting inclusivity – a list that’s generated concern from some parents. The vocabulary list included terms like cisgender, transgender and white privilege. Some parents who gathered at a...
ctexaminer.com
Middletown P&Z Approves Big Y Development on South Main
MIDDLETOWN – Despite concerns from several neighboring residents, the Planning and Zoning Commission overwhelmingly approved a proposal for a new Big Y on South Main Street near Randolph Road last week. The 6-1 decision made last Wednesday will allow Stone Point Properties to build a nearly 52,000 square foot...
CT business industry survey shows a shortage in labor workforce
(WTNH) – A big economic summit was held in Hartford on Friday. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association dropped results from a new survey that shows a majority of businesses can’t find workers. The survey shows one-third say the state is too expensive. So, what are the two men vying to be the next governor […]
NewsTimes
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
sheltonherald.com
Windham High 'armed intruder' threat closes school early, disrupts classes at Eastern Connecticut State
WINDHAM — Windham High School students were dismissed early Wednesday after an "active threat" placed the school in lockdown, according to the Willimantic Police Department. Eastern Connecticut State University was also under a shelter-in-place order after "Windham High School received a credible threat concerning a firearm," the university said in a Facebook post. The university lifted the order and classes resumed Wednesday afternoon.
ctexaminer.com
Last Year’s Mass Release of Invasive Water Chestnut Bears Fruit on the Lower Connecticut River
A mass release of invasive water chestnut plants last year from a flood control pond in Hartford appears to have caused new infestations of the plant along the Connecticut River this year, according to environmentalists in the region who have been working to remove the plant. Anticipating heavy rain from...
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut's city schools have struggled in football while the wealthy towns dominate
At a school like Harding, football coach Eddie Santiago says, there’s another layer to that for players whose families might be living in poverty in a place where, he says, surviving walking down the street is a challenge, where they have to be tough, be in “defense mode.”
Who Should Lease the Old Bacco’s in Waterbury? Bacco’s.
I saw an old friend pop in my feed last night, 1230 Thomaston Ave in Waterbury will always be Bacco's to me. It burned, it got flooded, and it kept coming back until it didn't. Well, the place is back up for lease again, isn't it time that Bacco's returned?
zip06.com
Real Estate Transactions for Sept. 22
186 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 186: Eva S. Sands and Dunnith Heenan of Branford to Kayla Thomson, $190,000 on 09/01/2022. 229 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 229: Louise D. Jones of Branford to Duncan E. Jones, $175,000 on 09/01/2022. 49 Brookwood Dr: Louis Maresca of Branford to Braydon R. Orndorff, $395,000...
YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs
Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide “restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
Bristol Press
Bristol Hospital will begin seeing patients in newly-renovated ER Thursday
BRISTOL – Bristol Hospital on Thursday is set to open the second half to its newly-renovated Emergency Center. The second half – which occupies the old ER area – has been closed for renovations since December, when patients began being seen in a 12,500-square-foot addition that opened. Beginning Thursday, patients will be seen in both spaces, which now mirror each other and fit together seamlessly as one space.
sheltonherald.com
Health inspectors give Shelton eateries top marks
SHELTON — City eateries continued to earn top marks from local health inspectors. According to Naugatuck Valley Health District (NVHD) records, every restaurant passed its health inspection and only six establishments among the more than 150 that were checked earned below an A in the past few months. The...
sheltonherald.com
Bethel’s top 10 property tax delinquents owe more than $460K to the town
BETHEL — The top 10 property tax delinquents in Bethel owe more than $460,000 to the town, according to records from the Bethel Tax Collector’s Office. “They are mainly companies,” Tax Collector Paula Usher said, noting that two of the properties on Bethel’s list of top 10 tax delinquents are being put up for auction next month, while the rest have been sent to collections.
Bristol Press
Bristol man who police say allowed minor to gain access to gun enrolled in program that could result in dismissal
BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly allowing a minor to gain access to a gun has been granted a diversionary program that will allow him to earn a dismissal. Somboun Senethong, 51, of 154 Castle Road, was enrolled in the program during a hearing last week...
Shooting allegations at Midstate Medical Center are false: Meriden police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police have released an announcement stating that active shooter/shooting reports at the Midstate Medical Center Friday morning are false. Police said they want to assure the public that there have been no investigations into any active shooting situation at the medical center. Hospital representatives are working with police and are […]
