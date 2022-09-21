ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

South Florida sends support for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida continues to support Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona. Miami-Dade County partnering with Global Empowerment Mission to accept donations for relief efforts. Michael Capponi, the founder of the organization, mentioned the kind of donations they need. “Nonperishable goods, at this point, are key and obviously...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO’s new K-9 will provide emotional support to victims of abuse

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office has introduced a furry new addition to the family. K-9 Maggie will work alongside a detective in the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division. The 2-year-old Labrador will provide emotional support to children when they give statements about sexual...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

'Countdown 2 Zero' adoption event kicks off this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is kicking off its ninth annual "Countdown 2 Zero" adoption event starting this Saturday. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "The Countdown 2 Zero pet adoption event is really the biggest celebration in Palm Beach County,"...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Dania Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Dania Beach, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Dania Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Society#San Juan#Save A Sato#Sunbeam Television Corp
pointpubs.com

New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach

A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Evie M.

Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?

The New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida"New River Inn 1905 Ft Lauderdale History Center" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Despite learning and writing about all things haunted in Florida after my weird dedication to study as much as I could, there’s something special about the spooky season. Yes, it is only September 22, but to me, when the Halloween events begin, that’s when Halloween officially starts. it is not a one night engagement or even a one month engagement. There’s the pre-game “Spooky September” and then actual Halloween in October.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Pets
WSVN-TV

2 people OK after boat capsizes near Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A vessel capsized on local waters, tossing two boaters into the water. Miami-Dade Police was among the departments that responded to the incident two miles east of Matheson Hammock Park & Marina, in Coral Gables, Friday afternoon. Aviation units captured the scene after a man...
CORAL GABLES, FL
bocamag.com

Special Report: The Housing Crisis

Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path

Much of the southern half of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to develop out of Tropical Depression Nine and move toward the state next week. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next 24 hours and a ...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

11 year old missing from school in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for an 11 year old. Jeremiah Ismael was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. on Friday from Rhema Word Christian Academy. Ismael is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 110-120 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy