WSVN-TV
South Florida sends support for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida continues to support Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona. Miami-Dade County partnering with Global Empowerment Mission to accept donations for relief efforts. Michael Capponi, the founder of the organization, mentioned the kind of donations they need. “Nonperishable goods, at this point, are key and obviously...
WSVN-TV
BSO’s new K-9 will provide emotional support to victims of abuse
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office has introduced a furry new addition to the family. K-9 Maggie will work alongside a detective in the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division. The 2-year-old Labrador will provide emotional support to children when they give statements about sexual...
WPBF News 25
'Countdown 2 Zero' adoption event kicks off this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is kicking off its ninth annual "Countdown 2 Zero" adoption event starting this Saturday. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "The Countdown 2 Zero pet adoption event is really the biggest celebration in Palm Beach County,"...
Palm Beach Sheriff's Deputy Helps Homeless Family Living Out Of A Van
Deputy Kenneth Torrence discovered the family of eight in and around a van in a parking lot in Greenacres, then bought them breakfast, groceries and helped to place them in a hotel.
NBC Miami
South Florida Has a Renowned 100-Year-Old Castle That's Still a Mystery to Many
There's a historic landmark in Homestead that remains a mystery as visitors attempt to figure out how one man carved over 1,100 tons of coral rock into a castle that still stands today. Nestled between the Florida Keys and Miami is the astounding Coral Castle, a monument that is referred...
WSVN-TV
Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosts food distribution in Miami ahead of Rosh Hashanah
MIAMI (WSVN) - A local nonprofit organization helped feed a need in Miami days days before a Jewish holiday. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosted a food distribution event on Friday. Organizers focused on the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday. Volunteers handed out bags with food items related to the Jewish...
Miami New Times
Tropical System Forecast to Strengthen Into Hurricane With Florida in Its Sights
After Hurricane Fiona ripped through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, leaving widespread destruction in its wake, another tropical storm system is now brewing in the Caribbean –– and could hit Florida as early as next week. Tropical Depression Nine, which developed in the Caribbean early Friday, is...
Click10.com
‘State of emergency’: Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean threatens to hit Florida as hurricane
MIAMI – With Florida under a hurricane threat for next week, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Friday for 24 counties, including Monroe, Miami-Dade, and Broward. Soon after, Monroe officials declared a local state of emergency. Tropical Depression Nine strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian on Friday...
pointpubs.com
New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach
A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
Click10.com
Police: Woman stole $32K in jewelry, showed it off on TikTok after flying back to Colombia
MIAMI – A Colombian woman was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday after she was accused of stealing more than $32,000 worth of jewelry from a man she came to visit in Miami after the two had chatted online. According to a Miramar police report, the victim spent...
DeSantis declares state of emergency for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties, including Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?
The New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida"New River Inn 1905 Ft Lauderdale History Center" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Despite learning and writing about all things haunted in Florida after my weird dedication to study as much as I could, there’s something special about the spooky season. Yes, it is only September 22, but to me, when the Halloween events begin, that’s when Halloween officially starts. it is not a one night engagement or even a one month engagement. There’s the pre-game “Spooky September” and then actual Halloween in October.
WSVN-TV
2 people OK after boat capsizes near Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A vessel capsized on local waters, tossing two boaters into the water. Miami-Dade Police was among the departments that responded to the incident two miles east of Matheson Hammock Park & Marina, in Coral Gables, Friday afternoon. Aviation units captured the scene after a man...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for man who placed phone under woman’s dress at North Lauderdale Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who, they said, placed a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale, and investigators said he has a prior history of preying on women. Surveillance video from the Walmart, located...
bocamag.com
Special Report: The Housing Crisis
Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
Boynton Beach man surprised by 'upsetting' charge following father's death
When a Boynton Beach man received a series of funeral home bills after his father’s death, he found a transportation fee that he felt he shouldn’t have to pay. So he called WPTV Contact 5 for help.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path
Much of the southern half of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to develop out of Tropical Depression Nine and move toward the state next week. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next 24 hours and a ...
WSVN-TV
Broward County commissioners scheduled to vote on smoking ban bill
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale city leaders are meeting to discuss a ban on smoking and vaping. The prohibition would only be in public parks and beaches. Health officials said smoking is a known health hazard and second-hand smoke can cause cancer. The law will not go into...
cw34.com
11 year old missing from school in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for an 11 year old. Jeremiah Ismael was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. on Friday from Rhema Word Christian Academy. Ismael is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 110-120 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
WSVN-TV
‘It’s crazy’: South Florida shoppers swarm supermarkets, wholesale stores amid storm preps
MIAMI (WSVN) - Many South Floridians are not waiting until Tropical Depression 9 strengthens into a stronger system to make a grocery run. 7News cameras on Friday evening captured customers as they wheeled carts filled with groceries out of the Publix on Southwest Seventh Street in Miami. While it’s still...
