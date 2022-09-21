Read full article on original website
Doc Holiday
2d ago
Just wait and see if the alphabet community don't start whining wanting a rainbow flag put up. Guarantee ya!! And knowing Salisbury, they would probably do it. Thank you veterans!!! 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com
Applications accepted to connect to Union County water system
MONROE – Union County Water is accepting applications for the Short Water Line Extension Program. The program allows Union County property owners to apply for connection to the county water system and receive clean, safe drinking water. Residents who meet one of the following criteria may apply through Dec....
Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes
GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
Board of Elections see increase in inquiries about election security
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As elections offices across the United States prepare for the upcoming election, officials say they're being inundated with public records requests asking for documents or data pertaining to elections and fraud. The amount of work required to fulfill these public information requests is taking time away...
WBTV
Salisbury Police hosts third “Cultivating Community Conversations”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) continues its series of in-person conversations with neighbors in various Salisbury communities thanks in part to a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of the energy company’s $1 million pledge to social justice and racial equity in North Carolina.
Stanly News & Press
Oakboro approves new annexation town limit agreement with Red Cross
At Monday’s meeting of the Oakboro Town Council, commissioners approved a new annexation agreement which establishes a border between the two municipalities. The new border meets at the crossroads of N.C. Highway 205 and Big Lick Road/Liberty Hill Church Road, then branches off to the east and west, moving around the borders of several properties in the area.
WBTV
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more about the payroll challenges in Gaston County Schools. WBTV’s education reporter Courtney Cole obtained copies of emails from N.C. State Representative Kelly Hastings on Thursday regarding the payroll issues in Gaston County Schools. One of the emails was sent from a...
WBTV
Voting in Rowan County? Here’s what you need to know
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan County Board of Elections: The General Elections for “Federal, State, and County Offices” will be held on November 8, 2022, along with the following Election: ❖ Town of Rockwell Mixed Beverage Election. -All residents of the Town of Rockwell...
Stanly News & Press
New ministry proposes to build large indoor rec center
Parents wishing to find a new place for their children to be safe while playing sports or doing homework after school may soon have a new destination in Stanly County. Narissa Daniel, a student-athlete at North Stanly from 1994 to 1997, has started a campaign to find funding for an indoor athletic facility on U.S. Highway 52 across from Kubota Tractor Supply.
Several attorneys sign State Bar letter calling out 'apparent ticket-fixing' in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the North Carolina State Bar questions defense attorneys about "an apparent ticket-fixing agreement" in Cabarrus County, 23 lawyers signed their names on a notice of concern submitted to the government agency responsible for regulating the legal profession. An unsigned copy of the notice, obtained...
Millions of dollars meant for new schools caught in legal battle
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Millions of dollars collected from homeowners to pay for new schools in Fort Mill have been sitting untouched for months due to a lawsuit filed by the county against the school district. The Fort Mill School District had already collected more than $42 million in...
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust awarded over $2.5 million in project funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) is excited to announce recent grant funding in the amount of $2,505,835 to protect 440 acres of natural areas across the region. Funding was awarded to TRLT by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF). This funding was made possible by the North Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Cooper.
Southern Baptists cut ties with Greensboro church over LGBTQ+ policies; church says they left convention in 1999
The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
Transportation planning group gets cost estimate for expanding I-77
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-area transit leaders got an update from the state Wednesday about expanding and adding lanes to Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. A North Carolina Department of Transportation engineer gave a cost estimate to the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization. He said widening and adding lanes from the...
WBTV
Celebrate Culture and Community at the Concord International Festival on October 1st
CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and El Puente Hispano are excited to welcome visitors and residents to Downtown Concord for the Second Annual Concord International Festival on Saturday, October 1. In just ten days, Downtown Concord will be transformed into a world mosaic of different countries and cultures where visitors can experience international foods, music, dance, crafts, games, and more.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Two lawyers join Statesville firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin
The firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin PC has announced the addition of two attorneys to the firm. Scott Copeland and Kolin Funk were recently sworn into the practice of law in North Carolina. Both are graduates of Liberty University School of Law. Copeland has been practicing law for seven...
Working to stop hoax bomb threats in area
In the last three days of school, there have been multiple bomb threats in area schools, with some happening numerous times at the same schools in Cabarrus County.
WBTV
Security analyst, forensic psychiatrist weigh in on threats happening in multiple WBTV-area school districts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies have investigated threats made against and near eight schools this week. Those schools are North Mecklenburg High and Hough High School in Mecklenburg County, Mooresville High School in Iredell County, W.C. Friday Middle School in Gaston County, and Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High School, Jay M. Robinson High School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School in Cabarrus County.
WCNC
'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing
HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
WBTV
Pink Energy reportedly lays off employees, set to ‘close doors completely and immediately’
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Pink Energy, a solar energy company based out of Mooresville N.C. is laying off all of its employees according to an emailed letter sent to employees on Wednesday. Pink Energy has faced thousands of complaints ranging from faulty equipment to allegations of deceptive sales tactics over the past year.
Comments / 3