Tracey Folly

Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
Karin Slaughter
#Pretty Girls
intheknow.com

Adorable toddler ‘gossips’ about life at her grandma’s house

This TikTok parent caught her toddler daughter “gossiping” to a friend and the subject matter was so adorable!. Lindsay Ann (@thelindsayann) is a mom and TikToker who shares videos of her adorably sassy toddler Kinsley and her sweet baby Ryker. @thelindsayann. Toddler Gossip #funnytoddlers #funnytoddler #funnykids #toddlervideos #kidjokes...
KIDS
Gillian Sisley

'Neglectful' Mom Furious at Husband After Attending Sister's Wedding

Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?. Weddings are a celebratory time for all involved, not just for the bride and groom. Family members and friends have the chance to see their loved ones make a wonderful commitment to one another, which truly is something to celebrate.
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Fraudster Melissa Caddick's husband 'cried fake tears after waiting two days to report her missing, lied to her family and friends and acted extremely strangely'

The behaviour of Melissa Caddick's husband was extremely strange and when seen crying they weren't 'real tears', a policeman has told her inquest. Sergeant Trent Riley was one of the first police officers to interview Anthony Koletti following his missing person's report on November 13, some 30 hours after he says she left their Dover Heights mansion.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mary Duncan

Marriage crumbles when woman talks in sleep and reveals secret to husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you had suspicions of your wife cheating on you? If there were clues here and there, little things that may or may not add up, but then what if there’s one glaring fact you can’t escape from?
intheknow.com

Mom shares solution for one of her toddler’s more ridiculous tantrums

This parent on TikTok shared a hack she used to prevent her toddler from a meltdown after she confiscated a dirty diaper he was carrying throughout the house, but viewers had mixed feelings about her approach. Meltdowns and temper tantrums are all part of being a toddler. With their emotions...
KIDS
pethelpful.com

Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic

Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
PETS
intheknow.com

Little girl is over mom’s first day of school photos: ‘We not doing this again’

This elementary schooler was fed up with her mom after the first day of school. She wasn’t afraid to tell it like it is either. TikTok mom @therealbreyonce posted footage of the hilarious moment with the caption “1st Day of School w/ Black Moms have you like.” Let’s just say that her daughter had had enough of the back-to-school photos. But mom, well, she wasn’t done savoring the cuteness yet.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

