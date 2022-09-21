Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted Expeditions
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Black Restaurant Week is kicking off in Memphis this weekend. The 10-day showcase celebrates the flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine across the city. The event begins Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 2. The nationwide initiative has supported over 2,000 restaurants since 2016, according...
Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Sep. 23-25
The 2022 Mid-South Fair started Thursday, September 22, and will last until October 2nd. It’s located at the Landers Center in Southaven. Click here for more. The Black Restaurant Week is making a stop in Memphis this weekend and will last until October 2nd. Over 20 Memphis restaurants are participating in the dining week and […]
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 23. Center Hill 9...
Memphis museum cancels drag show as protesters show up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science & History is apologizing to guests after the museum canceled a planned drag show Friday evening “due to the presence of armed protesters.” The MoSH, known to many in Memphis as the Pink Palace Museum, was set to host the Memphis Proud drag show and dance party Friday. […]
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in Tennessee made the cut.
One shot in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in southwest Memphis has left one person injured. Police responded to a shooting on Dearborn Street near West Levi Road at 1:53 p.m. Friday afternoon. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. A few minutes after […]
Bartlett residents step into officers’ shoes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police are giving citizens a hands-on look at how their officers operate in the field and, they hope, a new respect for the badge. Fourteen people are taking part in the fall Citizens Police Academy. It’s one of several the department offers to adults and kids throughout the year. “We want […]
Here are resources to report blight in your Memphis neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether it's homes that are a shell of their former selves, abandoned buildings, or overgrown lots, blight impacts much of Memphis in some way. "The definition of blight is very different, depending on who you ask,” Robert Knecht said. “For what we in the city primarily focus on is basically private property conditions, and then the other thing is illegal dumping and litter."
Memphis rapper GloRilla gives back to Frayser school in a big way
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former MLK College Prep student Gloria Woods, “GloRilla,” returned to her former high school for a surprise performance and to present the school with a check to assist students in need. The event was presented by Shelby County Commissioners Charlie Caswell (District 6) and...
9 wanted after burglary at Midtown shoe store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for nine men who broke into a shoe store in Midtown. Police responded to a burglary at Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Memphis Police say a man arrived at the store and found that a front window had been broken out. Surveillance video […]
Cemeteries cleaned by city, county in 2021 overgrown again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some South Memphis cemeteries cleaned up by the city and county last year are overgrown again. Debora Chalmers recently joined New Jerusalem M.B. Church on Elliston Road and said she was shocked when she saw the condition of Mt. Carmel cemetery across the street. “It was mind-blowing,” Chalmers said. “Rats are running […]
Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars & Cigars 2022
The 7th Annual Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars & Cigars Presented by Omage. Join us Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 5PM - 9PM at our new location Fourth Bluff Park in Downtown Memphis. Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars and Cigars is an all inclusive cigar and cognac tasting event with a one price admission to benefit local non-profit tbd. Attendees can relax with Cognac and other Cocktails and a premium cigar from BeLeaf Cigars while admiring some of the hottest cars on the market. Take a break from everything and enjoy live music from local performers and cuisine from local restaurants. Presented by Omage.
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
Opinion | It's another "L" for MLGW | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW keeps proving when customers need it most, that's when you can count on them the least. They proved it in February when their poor response to an ice storm paralyzed this city, they're doing it to that 79-year-old woman in Rebecca's story and who knows how many others.
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
2 People Died, 1 Other Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in East Memphis on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two cars were involved in the [..]
Owner of auto repair business accused of operating chop shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say the owner of a Binghampton auto repair shop was doing more than just fixing cars at the Summer Avenue business. MPD said its auto theft task force uncovered a chop shop at Sal’s Tire and Complete Automotive Repair Thursday and took Salvador Guevara Reyes, 60, into custody. Investigators said they […]
Former Kroger employee injured in Collierville mass shooting files $10M lawsuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Kroger employee who was shot during last year’s mass shooting in Collierville has filed a lawsuit against the grocery store chain and a contracted sushi company in the store for $10 million. Mariko Jenkins is seeking $5 million for punitive damages and $5 million for injuries and compensatory damages. According to […]
Photo released of woman sought for questioning in string of arsons, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is wanted for questioning after eight fires were set in the same ZIP code over a three-month period, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). MFD said that between June 25 and September 20, eight fires were set in the 38109 ZIP code, including five fires within two weeks of each other.
