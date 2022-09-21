ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says

By Mandi Kerr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Prince Harry appeared to ask Prince William a question at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.
  • According to a lip reader, Prince Harry asked about seating for Queen Elizabeth’s committal service.
  • Prince William reportedly replied with five words, saying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could take their seats first.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has come and gone. Since then moments from the state funeral and subsequent committal service have been dissected. Among them, a very brief exchange between Prince William and Prince Harry . Ahead, learn what a lip reader thinks the Duke of Sussex asked and how the Prince of Wales replied.

Prince Harry reportedly asked Prince William about seating at St. George’s Chapel for Queen Elizabeth’s committal service

Cameras captured a brief exchange between Harry and William as guests filled St. George’s Chapel for the queen’s committal service. Standing near the pews, the same ones friends and family occupied when he wed Meghan Markle in 2018, Harry asked William a question.

The 38-year-old appeared to direct a few words to William as he gestured toward the pews. So what did Harry say to his brother at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Lip reading expert Jacqui Press examined the brief exchange. She told the Daily Mail Harry seemed to ask, “Shall we go through first?” referring to himself and the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince William had a 5-word reply to Prince Harry’s question, according to a lip reader

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7xgy_0i49xvOa00
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George | Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The newly-styled Prince of Wales replied to Harry’s question as he stood in front of the pews. He gave his younger brother a nod.

Then William turned to his wife, Kate Middleton. According to Press, he said, “Let them go through first.” To which the Princess of Wales simply replied, “OK.”

From there, William and Kate stepped aside with their two oldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, to let Harry and Meghan pass.

As a result, Harry and William were seated far apart from each other. They were separated by Charlotte, Kate, and George.

Seating arrangements earlier in the day were similar. Harry and Meghan sat in the second row behind King Charles III at Westminster Abbey for the queen’s state funeral. Meanwhile, William and his immediate family sat in the front row across the aisle.

Harry and Meghan’s seats at the queen’s funeral were also not unlike those during Platinum Jubilee weekend . In June 2022, the couple sat in the second row, noticeably far away from William and Kate, at a service for the queen.

Prince William and Prince Harry didn’t reportedly talk much at all during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

The 10-word exchange may have been the only dialogue William and Harry had. Per Page Six , the brothers didn’t interact during their grandmother’s funeral.

William and Harry didn’t appear to speak before, during, or after the processions to Westminster Abbey or Wellington Arch. Later, they were seen leaving the queen’s funeral in separate cars.

Previously, they greeted well-wishers outside Windsor Castle just days after Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8 . However, once again, there appeared to be no interactions between the two.

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Middleton Looked to Prince George and Princess Charlotte for Support at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Body Language Expert Says

Comments / 191

Leo♌❤???
2d ago

What's the big deal if Harry asked his brother a simple question. Y'all stop it and give them a break since they've been through alot already 😪 🤧

Reply(10)
168
gravelord nito
2d ago

I'm sure they were busy... you nosey people always wondering whether William and Kate might give Harry and Meghan the brush off so you can say it racism... the media always stirring up controversy

Reply(1)
93
1977 Original Movie Viewer
2d ago

To facilitate comfort, Prince of Wales made certain his brother & sister-in-law went into the pew first. Then the Prince of Wales helped his young children and wife. Your ignorance about good manners tells all you are the type to wear a cap inside a bldg, shove past others to enter an elevator, rudely push your butt into a door frame whilst someone was gracious to hold the door open for an elderly woman with a cane, smoke in non-smoking sections, & throw your bacteria-laden spent cigarette butts onto the sidewalks, inside stores, or in cabs, or in the streets because you are lazy, crude, & devoid of one oz. of good manners!

Reply
61
Related
Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
RadarOnline

The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'

King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Allegedly Realized They Need To Make More Money Now While They Are Still Getting Positive, Negative Attention

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been at the center of all sorts of rumors ever since they started dating. When the couple announced their decision to quit their duties in 2020, it was seemingly their hope to lead more private lives away from gossip and speculations. Unfortunately, this isn't what happened. In fact, more dubious claims surrounded the couple after they relocated to the United States.
WORLD
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Prince George#Prince Of Wales#Princess Of Wales#Uk#Tl#The Daily Mail Harry
Daily Mail

'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral

Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
DoYouRemember?

Kate Middleton To Allegedly Inherit Queen’s $110M Jewelry, Meghan Markle Getting Nothing

Turns out that Kate Middleton will be inheriting Queen Elizabeth’s $100M jewelry, and not Meghan Markle, according to a report from Meaww.com. Apparently, the Queen had been assessing her assets and who would get what earlier this year. Inside sources said at the time, “The whispers are that she’s made some last-minute changes to her will that’ll be a shocking surprise for her heirs.”
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Tell Me How That Makes Sense': Meghan Markle Accuses British Press Of Calling Her Children The N-Word

Mama bear came out. Meghan Markle went OFF on British tabloid readers, who took aim at her children, Radar has learned. In a brand-new bombshell interview, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex — who shares two children with Prince Harry — addressed the U.K. press and their vile and racist readers. Markle — who is biracial — spoke out about how the Royals work with the press. “There’s literally a structure,” she said. She went on to explain that when she was still an active member of the royal family, she was expected to give Royal Rota photos of her son, Archie.Royal Rota is...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession

For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
INDIA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

188K+
Followers
115K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy