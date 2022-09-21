Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says

TL;DR:

Prince Harry appeared to ask Prince William a question at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

According to a lip reader, Prince Harry asked about seating for Queen Elizabeth’s committal service.

Prince William reportedly replied with five words, saying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could take their seats first.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has come and gone. Since then moments from the state funeral and subsequent committal service have been dissected. Among them, a very brief exchange between Prince William and Prince Harry . Ahead, learn what a lip reader thinks the Duke of Sussex asked and how the Prince of Wales replied.

Prince Harry reportedly asked Prince William about seating at St. George’s Chapel for Queen Elizabeth’s committal service

Cameras captured a brief exchange between Harry and William as guests filled St. George’s Chapel for the queen’s committal service. Standing near the pews, the same ones friends and family occupied when he wed Meghan Markle in 2018, Harry asked William a question.

The 38-year-old appeared to direct a few words to William as he gestured toward the pews. So what did Harry say to his brother at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Lip reading expert Jacqui Press examined the brief exchange. She told the Daily Mail Harry seemed to ask, “Shall we go through first?” referring to himself and the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince William had a 5-word reply to Prince Harry’s question, according to a lip reader

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George | Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The newly-styled Prince of Wales replied to Harry’s question as he stood in front of the pews. He gave his younger brother a nod.

Then William turned to his wife, Kate Middleton. According to Press, he said, “Let them go through first.” To which the Princess of Wales simply replied, “OK.”

From there, William and Kate stepped aside with their two oldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, to let Harry and Meghan pass.

As a result, Harry and William were seated far apart from each other. They were separated by Charlotte, Kate, and George.

Seating arrangements earlier in the day were similar. Harry and Meghan sat in the second row behind King Charles III at Westminster Abbey for the queen’s state funeral. Meanwhile, William and his immediate family sat in the front row across the aisle.

Harry and Meghan’s seats at the queen’s funeral were also not unlike those during Platinum Jubilee weekend . In June 2022, the couple sat in the second row, noticeably far away from William and Kate, at a service for the queen.

Prince William and Prince Harry didn’t reportedly talk much at all during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

The 10-word exchange may have been the only dialogue William and Harry had. Per Page Six , the brothers didn’t interact during their grandmother’s funeral.

William and Harry didn’t appear to speak before, during, or after the processions to Westminster Abbey or Wellington Arch. Later, they were seen leaving the queen’s funeral in separate cars.

Previously, they greeted well-wishers outside Windsor Castle just days after Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8 . However, once again, there appeared to be no interactions between the two.

