Study finds telomeres can set damage thresholds for cancer cells above which they cannot continue to divide

Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
survivornet.com
Woman, 33, Blamed Her ‘Constant Tiredness’ On Working Too Much At Her Beauty Salon: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Melissa McNaughton, 33, of Glasgow, Scotland, learned her fatigue was not due to working too much, she had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. McNaughton received her cancer diagnosis four years ago, following a routine doctor’s visit to check the iron in her blood. Chronic myeloid...
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
Some viruses that cause cancer suppress the immune system with help from common bacteria
Gut bacteria have a profound impact on health by aiding digestion, providing nutrients and metabolites, and working with the immune system to fend off pathogens. Some gut bacteria, however, have been implicated in progression of cancers of the gut and associated organs. A new study by researchers from the University...
survivornet.com
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
MedicalXpress
Experimental test promises to predict side-effects and cancer's return in patients treated with immunotherapy
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies—which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells—are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer Research, the study revolved...
Customized Drug to Kill Brain Cancer Cells
A type of tumor called glioblastoma is the most common brain cancer in adults. It’s also one of the most lethal tumor types overall. Only about 5% of people with glioblastoma will be alive five years after diagnosis. When DNA gets damaged, cells use specialized molecular pathways to fix...
Healthline
Understanding Mucinous Ovarian Cancer, So You Can Spot It Early
Ovarian cancer starts in the ovaries. The ovaries are female reproductive organs that produce eggs and hormones. The National Cancer Institute estimates there will be. of ovarian cancer in the United States in 2022. There are. of ovarian cancer. The most common is epithelial ovarian cancer, which develops when cancer...
Medical News Today
Lung cancer treatment: Specific gene mutation may be a key
Lung cancer can be deadly, but experts are continuing to develop diverse and more targeted treatment options. One area of interest is how to treat lung cancers that are caused by the mutations of a specific gene. Data from a new study found that the mutated KRAS gene influences the...
MedicalXpress
Deciphering the mechanism that enables skin cancer to metastasize to the brain and inhibiting its spread by 80%
Researchers from Tel Aviv University deciphered, for the first time, a mechanism that enables skin cancer to metastasize to the brain and managed to delay the spread of the disease by 60% to 80% using existing treatments. The encouraging study was led by Prof. Ronit Satchi-Fainaro and Ph.D. student Sabina Pozzi of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University. The results were published in JCI Insight.
MedicalXpress
Researchers turn cancer cells into less harmful cell types
Cancer occurs when cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other organs in the body. Cancer cells differ from normal cells in many ways. One characteristic of cancer cells is their high adaptability to different environments in the body and to drug treatments. In this characteristic, they resemble stem cells or cells in an early stage of maturation.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify potential gene marker for treating pancreatic cancer
Researchers at Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center have identified a gene marker that may lead to a more effective, precision treatment for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The researcher's findings are published in Nature Cancer. "Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is one of the most lethal cancers," says the paper's senior author Zhenkun...
MedicalXpress
Deliberately damaging DNA could boost the effectiveness of immunotherapy in kidney cancer
DNA damage is one of the foundational causes of cancer. But researchers have now found that deliberately causing DNA damage—by delivering additional treatments like radiotherapy—could improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy for some people with kidney cancer. Immunotherapy can work by stimulating people's own immune systems to fight cancer...
scitechdaily.com
Fewer Side Effects: A New Potential Cancer Treatment Target
Researchers have discovered a potential new cancer treatment target. University of Gothenburg researchers have identified a previously undiscovered mechanism that regulates tumor development in mice and cultured cells. This finding could eventually pave the way for the creation of new drugs to treat a variety of cancer diseases. The researchers...
Nature.com
High EASIX score is an independent predictor of non-relapse mortality in patients with CMML undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplant
Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a chronic, clonal disorder, of monocytes. A diagnosis of CMML requires that monocytes comprise at least 10% of the peripheral blood white blood cell differential with a sustained absolute monocyte count of â‰¥1"‰Ã—"‰109 cells/L, and the absence of other disease-defining genetic abnormalities, such as BCR-ABL1, PDGFRA, PDGFRB, FGFR1, or PCM1-JAK2 fusions [1].
technologynetworks.com
Single Test Can Predict Cancer Immunotherapy Side Effects and Risk of Recurrence
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies – which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells – are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer...
MedicalXpress
Experimental brain cancer drug fast tracked in clinical trials
An experimental drug being trialed for advanced solid tumors, including the most aggressive brain cancer—glioblastoma—has passed the first phase with flying colors, raising hopes for an effective new treatment. University of South Australia (UniSA) Professor Shudong Wang and Adelaide biotech company Aucentra Therapeutics are now recruiting up to...
technologynetworks.com
Combination of Three Existing Drugs Extends Survival of Mice With Glioblastoma
A Ludwig Cancer Research study has identified a combination of three existing drugs that significantly extends survival in mouse models of the lethal brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Researchers led by Ludwig Lausanne’s Douglas Hanahan report in the current issue of Cancer Cell how the drugs used in the combination—an antidepressant, an immune checkpoint blockade antibody and a mouse analog of a cancer therapy that by themselves provide no survival benefit against GBM—synergize to unleash potently therapeutic immune responses against the tumor.
MedicalXpress
Cancer research: Key function of important leukemia gene demystified
The oncogene EVI1 causes an aggressive type of leukemia, but its exact function has been a mystery. A research team led by scientists from Vienna now showed that EVI1's cancer causing effect relies on activating a single gene—the stem cell transcription factor ERG. The finding is reported in the journal Blood.
