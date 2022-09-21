Police: Six men arrested for fight at Westfield Trumball Mall, gun recovered

Six men were arrested after a fight broke out and someone pulled out a gun at Westfield Trumbull Mall, police say.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 4 p.m. near Macy’s

Pedro Diamond, 22, and Chase Dralle, 19, both from Trumbull, Jeremy Romero, 23, of Stamford, Tremayne Ferguson, 21, of West Haven, Isaiah Johnson, 22, of Stamford, and Derrick Rivera, 18, of Trumbull, were all arrested for their involvement in the incident.

Shortly before 4 p.m., several Trumbull police officers responded to the mall and learned that a group of men had been involved in a fight where they attacked one man who then took out a gun and pointed it at his attackers.

All of the men then scattered and ran away from the area.

Investigating officers say Rivera ran, and discarded a “fanny pack” that contained a loaded .22 caliber pistol, and a bag of marijuana.

Rivera was arrested and charged with threatening, reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, and breach of peace. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Sept. 30.

Rivera was also issued an infraction for possession of marijuana.

Diamond, Dralle, Romero, Johnson and Ferguson were arrested and charged with breach of peace.

They were each held on a $500 bond and are scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Sept. 28.