Trumbull, CT

Police: Six men arrested for fight at Westfield Trumball Mall, gun recovered

By , and News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Six men were arrested after a fight broke out and someone pulled out a gun at Westfield Trumbull Mall, police say.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 4 p.m. near Macy’s

Pedro Diamond, 22, and Chase Dralle, 19, both from Trumbull, Jeremy Romero, 23, of Stamford, Tremayne Ferguson, 21, of West Haven, Isaiah Johnson, 22, of Stamford, and Derrick Rivera, 18, of Trumbull, were all arrested for their involvement in the incident.

Shortly before 4 p.m., several Trumbull police officers responded to the mall and learned that a group of men had been involved in a fight where they attacked one man who then took out a gun and pointed it at his attackers.

All of the men then scattered and ran away from the area.

Investigating officers say Rivera ran, and discarded a “fanny pack” that contained a loaded .22 caliber pistol, and a bag of marijuana.

Rivera was arrested and charged with threatening, reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, and breach of peace. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Sept. 30.

Rivera was also issued an infraction for possession of marijuana.

Diamond, Dralle, Romero, Johnson and Ferguson were arrested and charged with breach of peace.

They were each held on a $500 bond and are scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Sept. 28.

Comments / 9

Eric Kochiss
2d ago

He pulled out a gun and your going to let him out on bond , this is the problem with you people. He shouldn’t be out on the streets, it’s going to happen again.

WTNH

Liquor, smoke shops burglarized across Milford: PD

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are on the scene of multiple commercial burglaries that occurred on Friday at liquor and smoke shops across Milford. Investigators released the following list of businesses that have reported burglaries: KS Mart, 548 Naugatuck Ave. PuffCity Smoke Shop, 874 Boston Post Rd. Viola Wine & Liquor Store, 975 Bridgeport […]
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Juvenile Accused Of Making Threat To Danbury High School

A juvenile was arrested after allegedly making a social medical threat against a Fairfield County high school. The incident took place in Danbury on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to the Danbury Police, officers were quickly able to identify a suspect and make an arrest after becoming aware of a social media threat regarding Danbury High School.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests

A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
TRUMBULL, CT
FOX 61

Ansonia father charged with abusing 6-week-old child

ANSONIA, Conn. — An Ansonia man was charged after police said he admitted to harming a 6-week-old, landing the child in the hospital. Police said they were called by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) just after 4 a.m. Friday. DCF reported to police that there was a possible abuse case of a 6-week-old who was at Yale New Haven Hospital at the time.
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash

A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
WINDSOR, CT
