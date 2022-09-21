ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Bethlehem eyes reducing town speed limit to 25 mph

By Michael Hallisey
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPjGX_0i49xMwV00

DELMAR — Bethlehem Town Board members said they will be looking into reducing the speed limit to 25 mph and other measures to reduce speeding on residential roads.

Town Board member David DeCancio prompted the discussion late in the board’s meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, drawing attention to state legislation recently signed into law by the governor’s office.

“Speeding and traffic issues are among the most common concerns raised by residents from every corner of town,” DeCancio said. “From Selkirk to Glenmont to North Bethlehem, as we see more and more of our residents and our families biking, recreation walking, I think it’s imperative that we now take a strong look and see you know, what streets we met while lower the speed limits.”

Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed two new laws, allowing municipalities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour and to increase fines for leaving car crash scenes without reporting them. According to the governor’s office, research shows that faster driving speeds correlate to more serious injuries and fatalities for pedestrians in the event of a crash.

“Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe when traveling on our streets, whether they are driving, cycling, or walking,” Hochul said. “These new laws will help prevent senseless tragedies and injuries by cracking down on erratic and irresponsible driving. Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe and using every resource available to save lives.”

The new legislation is expected to help prevent traffic-related crashes and fatalities by allowing municipalities to reduce speed limits to 25 mph.

Under current law, the default maximum speed limit throughout a city, town, or village may not be set lower than 30 mph. This legislation hopes to improve public safety and prevent pedestrian fatalities by giving municipalities local control to reduce speed limits.

Last November, town residents turned down a proposed road diet for Delaware Avenue, touted to wrangle traffic away from sidewalks by reducing lanes dedicated to motorists while introducing a new lane for bicyclists. It failed with voters, but the discussion to reduce the speed limit from 40 mph has continued. A change, however, would have to come from the state level.

Locally, Brockley Drive residents have complained about speeders; perhaps more so during the school year, which started two weeks ago. Neighbors have asked for police patrols, lowered speed limits and speed bumps on the road that runs perpendicular to Delaware Avenue in front of the high school.

Town Supervisor David VanLuven agreed to reducing speed limits, continuing to warn that changing speed limits won’t stop speeding alone.

“I think 30 mph is too fast. I think everyone agrees with that,” he said. “But I always want to — a core thing and that is the goal is not just changing the speed limit. The goal is having cars drive more slowly.”

VanLuven said the town will soon employ a public media firm to launch a traffic safety campaign, stressing education against speeding habits. The town supervisor used failed limit reduction efforts on Cherry Avenue Extension and Feura Bush Road. He also suggested looking into possible changed behaviors in the neighboring town of New Scotland, following the recent installation of speed humps on residential roads.

“As we’re thinking about this, we need to think about it in the context of education, enforcement and also physical changes that will slow cars down,” VanLuven said.

Comments / 2

Related
NEWS10 ABC

New Jersey pair accused of drug possession in Clifton Park

State Police arrested two New Jersey men in Clifton Park on September 19 for allegedly possessing a "large quantity" of cannabis and cocaine. Luis Laboy, 30, and Joel Cruz, 29, were reportedly taken to Clifton Park State Police for processing, were arraigned before the Clifton Park Town Court, and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenmont, NY
City
Bethlehem, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Government
Bethlehem, NY
Traffic
96.9 WOUR

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
informnny.com

CLEARED: Route 11 in St. Lawrence County

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County closed Wednesday morning. This took places at 7 a.m. on September 21 and included both lanes of Route 11 between County Route 49 and County Route 55. According to officials, the closure was due to a crash...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
newscentermaine.com

Power outages expected in Maine as Hurricane Fiona barrels up the coast

PORTLAND, Maine — What is "bombogenesis?" According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's a "midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 mb in 24 hours." That's what you see below with the isobars tightly wrapped next to each other. An observed mean sea level pressure...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#Bethlehem Town Board#New Yorkers
newyorkalmanack.com

Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading

This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WUPE

This Halloween Attraction Is Just A 1 Hour Drive From The Berkshires

Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
TROY, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy