ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Rogers, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Olmsted Falls, OH
Olmsted Falls, OH
Education
Cleveland.com

Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Lloyd
cleveland19.com

Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls City#Bus Driver#Ire#Linus K12#The New School#Olmsted Falls Police
Cleveland.com

Berea council continues pondering paused townhomes project

BEREA, Ohio – A 69-unit, 12-building townhome development proposed for Berea’s north end remains on hold, but City Council members at their Sept. 19 meeting continued to seek clarification about Dmark Development’s plans before they vote on a one-year purchase agreement extension. At the meeting, legislation amending...
BEREA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Cleveland.com

South Broadway man charged with raping juvenile multiple times over course of year

CLEVLAND, Ohio -- A South Broadway man has been charged with raping a juvenile multiple times for at least a year. An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for Luis Pietri of Archer Road, which is located inside a gated community south of Slavic Village. Police issued the rape charge after a juvenile victim disclosed that he was forced to have sex with Pietri on multiple occasions between July 1 of last year and July 19 of this year.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man apprehended as he tries to leave scene of crash: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Leaving the scene of an accident: Warrensville Center Road. At 3:20 a.m. Sept. 17, police heard what sounded like a car crash and investigated. As officers arrived, the driver of a sedan that had been involved in the crash attempted to drive away. Police stopped the vehicle, which led to a foot pursuit of its driver, a Cleveland Heights man, 38.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
87K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy