If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in OhioTravel MavenChippewa Lake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Blowing down the road past school buses, speed zones, flying orange barrels: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A Chagrin Falls woman was stopped at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 21 in front of Orange High School and cited for driving 51 mph in an active 20-mph school zone, as well as the fact that the license plate tag on her BMW SUV expired in March. She told police she thought she had only been going around 40 mph at the time.
cleveland19.com
City responds after west side neighborhood begs for action following numerous car accidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is finally giving a potential solution to the reckless driving happening on Cleveland’s west side. Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street called 19 News three weeks ago after getting fed up with drivers speeding down their street and disregarding stop signs.
Forty-minute time limit invoked for turning keys over to a valid driver: Bentleyville Police Blotter
A Cleveland woman, 24, was stopped around 1 a.m. Sept. 16 after a random registration check showed her license was suspended through Cleveland Heights for not carrying car insurance. Her passenger also had two outstanding warrants for her arrest from Cuyahoga Heights and Shaker Heights, although neither agency was able...
cleveland19.com
Driver arrested for OVI with child in car, Rocky River police say (bodycam video)
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - New video from Rocky River police shows officers arrest a 43-year-old Cleveland woman for driving impaired with a child in the car. According to police, her arrest followed an earlier road rage altercation on the evening of Sept 11 near Hilliard Boulevard and I-90. Two...
Another driver passes a stopped school bus: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Sept. 12 at 3:28 p.m. officers received a report of a Jeep stopped on the side of the road with the driver slumped over the wheel. Officers found the Jeep and checked on the welfare of the driver. The driver was fine, and indicated his Jeep was disable. A tow was requested.
Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
Man reports occupied Jeep parked in his driveway; occupant found drunk with loaded gun: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Kenmore Road. At 12:05 a.m. Sept. 18, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Kenmore Road, where a Shaker Heights homeowner, 56, reported that a Jeep was parked in his driveway without his permission. Police approached the vehicle and encountered the operator, a Pepper...
This time, it’s personal: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A resident reported around 3:45 p.m. Sept. 12 that a large man who directs traffic within a construction zone wasn’t letting the caller through and that this had become an ongoing issue and one now causing concern that things might escalate. Police arrived 30 minutes later and found one...
cleveland19.com
Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
Accident reconstruction team called for girl hit by car: Hunting Valley Police Blotter
AIU callout; car vs. pedestrian: East Orange Street. Members of the regional Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) -- including Hunting Valley police officers -- were called to the scene of an accident in Chagrin Falls where a girl, 13, was hit by a car around 1 p.m. Sept. 16. The caller...
Man throws things at vehicles; man throws Mountain Dew at car: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, resisting police: Snow Road. A Brook Park man, 38, was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. Sept. 13 after he threw an object at and damaged a pickup truck outside Ashe’s Smoke & Cigar Shop, 14841 Snow. The victim said he jumped out...
Teen arrested on gun charges at high school football game
A student has been charged with having a deadly weapon in a School Safety Zone during a high school football game in Sandusky County on Sept. 16.
Police investigate possible assault and other complaints: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Assault, West Carriage Drive:. Police were called to the scene of an altercation 9:23 p.m. Sept. 10 to meet with a victim and his father. The victim was treated to lacerations to his face by medics. The assault is under investigation. Found property, Shopping Plaza:. Heinen’s...
Berea council continues pondering paused townhomes project
BEREA, Ohio – A 69-unit, 12-building townhome development proposed for Berea’s north end remains on hold, but City Council members at their Sept. 19 meeting continued to seek clarification about Dmark Development’s plans before they vote on a one-year purchase agreement extension. At the meeting, legislation amending...
Woman assaulted, man threatened with pistol, at Phoenix Hookah Lounge in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A woman told police at about 2 a.m. Aug. 17 that she was assaulted at Phoenix Hookah Lounge, 17021 Brookpark Road, and a man said he was threatened with a firearm there. The woman, 24, and man, 28, were at the lounge together. While the...
Parma water main breaks interrupt drivers
Water main breaks lead to boil order, traffic changes in Parma.
South Broadway man charged with raping juvenile multiple times over course of year
CLEVLAND, Ohio -- A South Broadway man has been charged with raping a juvenile multiple times for at least a year. An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for Luis Pietri of Archer Road, which is located inside a gated community south of Slavic Village. Police issued the rape charge after a juvenile victim disclosed that he was forced to have sex with Pietri on multiple occasions between July 1 of last year and July 19 of this year.
Man apprehended as he tries to leave scene of crash: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Leaving the scene of an accident: Warrensville Center Road. At 3:20 a.m. Sept. 17, police heard what sounded like a car crash and investigated. As officers arrived, the driver of a sedan that had been involved in the crash attempted to drive away. Police stopped the vehicle, which led to a foot pursuit of its driver, a Cleveland Heights man, 38.
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
