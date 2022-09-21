CLEVLAND, Ohio -- A South Broadway man has been charged with raping a juvenile multiple times for at least a year. An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for Luis Pietri of Archer Road, which is located inside a gated community south of Slavic Village. Police issued the rape charge after a juvenile victim disclosed that he was forced to have sex with Pietri on multiple occasions between July 1 of last year and July 19 of this year.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO