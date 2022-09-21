ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 Coaching adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make in week 3

The Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 0-2 on the season with two very different losses to start the season. The first game of the season can be tied directly to decisions that Dean Pees and Arthur Smith made in the 4th quarter. With a huge lead the coaching staff starting playing soft and running the ball as if the team was up thirty points and had the game out of reach.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies

Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Rhys Hoskins homers as Nola, Phillies beat Braves 9-1

PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies (83-67), who moved into second in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Austin Riley and Matt Olson key to Braves winning the NL East and more

The month of September has not been kind to the middle of the Braves lineup. Atlanta’s new first baseman is amid one of the most severe slumps of his career, and the man hitting in front of him isn’t performing much better. It’s almost a miracle the Braves have been able to keep pace with the Mets the way Matt Olson and Austin Riley are playing — a testament to the incredible depth in every aspect of the team. But for the Braves to accomplish their ultimate goal for the second year in a row, they’ll need both of them to start performing as they did during the first five months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA

