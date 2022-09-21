The month of September has not been kind to the middle of the Braves lineup. Atlanta’s new first baseman is amid one of the most severe slumps of his career, and the man hitting in front of him isn’t performing much better. It’s almost a miracle the Braves have been able to keep pace with the Mets the way Matt Olson and Austin Riley are playing — a testament to the incredible depth in every aspect of the team. But for the Braves to accomplish their ultimate goal for the second year in a row, they’ll need both of them to start performing as they did during the first five months of the season.

