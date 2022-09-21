Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Elton John Bids Farewell to the Yellow Brick Road in a Rocking ATL Goodbye, But Promises We'll Still See Him Around TownDeanLandAtlanta, GA
From Summer to Fall, Acworth's Farmers Market and Other Downtown Attractions Change with the SeasonsDeanLandAcworth, GA
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts, Trea Turner & Freddie Freeman ‘Adamant’ About Not Wanting To DH In Dodgers Lineup
After early tinkering with the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup order, the combination of Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot followed by Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith has proven to be wildly successful. Beyond the quartet’s talent is their ability to essentially play every day. Betts missed time due...
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz says Aaron Judge reminds him of WHO?! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander is joined by joined Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz to talk about Aaron Judge’s success and accomplishments this season. They also dive into everything the Braves’ rookie sensation Spencer Strider is doing this season!
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
Atlanta high school football captain dies shortly after throwing touchdown at senior-night game
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta high school senior died Wednesday, moments after throwing a touchdown at his school’s senior-night football game, according to his family. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Eitan Force was an honors student at Weber High School, where he was...
3 Coaching adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make in week 3
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 0-2 on the season with two very different losses to start the season. The first game of the season can be tied directly to decisions that Dean Pees and Arthur Smith made in the 4th quarter. With a huge lead the coaching staff starting playing soft and running the ball as if the team was up thirty points and had the game out of reach.
Wild-card spot in play for Phillies vs. Braves
After a frustrating five-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Phillies suddenly have won three straight. They will go for four in
FOX Sports
Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies
Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live on September 22
On September 22 at 7:15 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on FOX. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu...
Phillies use offensive onslaught to rout Braves
Rhys Hoskins hit a home run, double, single and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola tossed six shutout innings and
ESPN
Rhys Hoskins homers as Nola, Phillies beat Braves 9-1
PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies (83-67), who moved into second in the...
Yardbarker
Austin Riley and Matt Olson key to Braves winning the NL East and more
The month of September has not been kind to the middle of the Braves lineup. Atlanta’s new first baseman is amid one of the most severe slumps of his career, and the man hitting in front of him isn’t performing much better. It’s almost a miracle the Braves have been able to keep pace with the Mets the way Matt Olson and Austin Riley are playing — a testament to the incredible depth in every aspect of the team. But for the Braves to accomplish their ultimate goal for the second year in a row, they’ll need both of them to start performing as they did during the first five months of the season.
