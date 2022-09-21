ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Click10.com

Man arrested in alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday over an alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah. According to his arrest report, Maykel Escalona, 39, faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The alleged incident took place just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car driven...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating possible abduction in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing following a reported abduction in southwest Miami-Dade County. Authorities were seen responding to a home Thursday on Southwest 48th Street and 87th Place. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. regarding an abduction. Police said they...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Springs, FL
City
Opa-locka, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

FBI Investigating After Caretaker, Kids Possibly Abducted in SW Miami-Dade

The FBI is investigating after two children and their caretaker were possibly abducted Thursday from a home in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police responded after 2:30 p.m. to a home near Southwest 87th Avenue and Bird Road. Hours later, a 3-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl, and a woman in her 40s...
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Pompano Beach Home: BSO

A man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot near a home in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Lauderhill Home

One man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in the driveway of a Lauderhill home. Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest 8th Place. Officers said two men were sitting in the driveway when a car stopped in front of the home.
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Lauderhill Firefighters Plead to Keep Accused Ambulance Shooter in Jail

Two Lauderhill firefighter paramedics went before a Broward County judge to request that she keep the man accused of repeatedly shooting at their fire rescue engine behind bars. Jermaine Eugene Shennett, 41, was charged with aggravated assault on a firefighter but a second charge of possession of a weapon by...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Stabbing in Downtown Miami: Police

A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near downtown Miami Thursday morning. Miami Police officials said officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Biscayne Boulevard Way just after 7 a.m. after reports of a stabbing in the area. Officers found a man believed to...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence Clears Scene Near Middle School in Miami Springs

A large presence of police, including SWAT units, was outside of a home near a middle school in Miami Springs early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the area near the 300 block of East Drive just after midnight after reports that a wanted person, possibly a homicide suspect, was in the area according to sources.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

FBI tight lipped on investigation into possible SW Dade abduction of children, nanny

MIAMI - The FBI is investigating a possible abduction of a woman and two young children from a southwest Miami-Dade home. Eric Ison, who said he lives with the family, said when he got a call that the children and their nanny were taken, he rushed home. Ison said when he arrived home, there was no one there. "They were all gone. Of course, then I checked the cameras and I had no idea who these people are," said Ison. Surveillance images from Ison's front porch show a group of people with two small children...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami MacArthur on lockdown as police investigate possible shooting nearby

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami MacArthur Educational Center is on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate a nearby shooting. Police can be seen surrounding the area of Southwest 264th Street and 139th Avenue, Tuesday morning. A ShotSpotter alert was sent out to law enforcement officers before they responded to...
MIAMI, FL

