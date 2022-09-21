Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history of the first black millionaire in FloridaAlissa RoseMiami, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
Click10.com
Man arrested in alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday over an alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah. According to his arrest report, Maykel Escalona, 39, faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The alleged incident took place just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car driven...
NBC Miami
Elusive One-Woman Crime Spree Includes Deadly Hit-and-Run in Lauderhill: Police
A 37-year-old woman who is already accused of stealing a car is facing new charges following a deadly hit-and-run in Lauderhill. Ira Joe Anderson, 71, was struck by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck while walking across the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue about 10:40 p.m. June 20. Acting...
Click10.com
Police investigating possible abduction in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing following a reported abduction in southwest Miami-Dade County. Authorities were seen responding to a home Thursday on Southwest 48th Street and 87th Place. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. regarding an abduction. Police said they...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Aventura Mall Video Voyeurism Wanted on Same Charge in Broward
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now wanted on similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Ciano Brown after he was caught on camera placing a phone under a woman's...
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
NBC Miami
Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach: BSO
Two men who agreed to fight each other outside a Deerfield Beach hotel came to blows as planned, but when it was over one of them stabbed the other, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, is charged with attempted murder following the fight about 8 p.m....
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
NBC Miami
FBI Investigating After Caretaker, Kids Possibly Abducted in SW Miami-Dade
The FBI is investigating after two children and their caretaker were possibly abducted Thursday from a home in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police responded after 2:30 p.m. to a home near Southwest 87th Avenue and Bird Road. Hours later, a 3-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl, and a woman in her 40s...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Pompano Beach Home: BSO
A man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot near a home in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Lauderhill Home
One man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in the driveway of a Lauderhill home. Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest 8th Place. Officers said two men were sitting in the driveway when a car stopped in front of the home.
Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
Click10.com
Second arrest made in group accused of staking out Rolex store, robbing pair who bought watch
MIAMI – A second man has been arrested in a group robbery of two customers who had purchased a Rolex in Miami’s Design District last month. Miami police arrested 28-year-old Wayne Tarpley at his northwest Miami-Dade home Thursday. It came a little less than a week after the...
NBC Miami
Lauderhill Firefighters Plead to Keep Accused Ambulance Shooter in Jail
Two Lauderhill firefighter paramedics went before a Broward County judge to request that she keep the man accused of repeatedly shooting at their fire rescue engine behind bars. Jermaine Eugene Shennett, 41, was charged with aggravated assault on a firefighter but a second charge of possession of a weapon by...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing in Downtown Miami: Police
A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near downtown Miami Thursday morning. Miami Police officials said officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Biscayne Boulevard Way just after 7 a.m. after reports of a stabbing in the area. Officers found a man believed to...
NBC Miami
Police ID Man Shot and Killed by Tow Truck Driver During Repo in Fort Lauderdale
Police have identified a Fort Lauderdale car owner who was shot and killed during a confrontation with a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess his vehicle. The incident unfolded around 10 a.m. Wednesday at a neighborhood in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue. Fort Lauderdale Police said the...
Click10.com
2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
NBC Miami
Argument Over Air Conditioning Gets Heated in Wilton Manors, Ends With Arrest: Police
One man asked to lower the air conditioner setting because he was feeling hot, but the other man got hotter, ripped the thermostat off the wall, threatened and beat him with a gun, screwdriver, and knife, then held him captive, police said. Callen River Glover, 26, has been in the...
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence Clears Scene Near Middle School in Miami Springs
A large presence of police, including SWAT units, was outside of a home near a middle school in Miami Springs early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the area near the 300 block of East Drive just after midnight after reports that a wanted person, possibly a homicide suspect, was in the area according to sources.
FBI tight lipped on investigation into possible SW Dade abduction of children, nanny
MIAMI - The FBI is investigating a possible abduction of a woman and two young children from a southwest Miami-Dade home. Eric Ison, who said he lives with the family, said when he got a call that the children and their nanny were taken, he rushed home. Ison said when he arrived home, there was no one there. "They were all gone. Of course, then I checked the cameras and I had no idea who these people are," said Ison. Surveillance images from Ison's front porch show a group of people with two small children...
WSVN-TV
Miami MacArthur on lockdown as police investigate possible shooting nearby
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami MacArthur Educational Center is on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate a nearby shooting. Police can be seen surrounding the area of Southwest 264th Street and 139th Avenue, Tuesday morning. A ShotSpotter alert was sent out to law enforcement officers before they responded to...
