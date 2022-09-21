MIAMI - The FBI is investigating a possible abduction of a woman and two young children from a southwest Miami-Dade home. Eric Ison, who said he lives with the family, said when he got a call that the children and their nanny were taken, he rushed home. Ison said when he arrived home, there was no one there. "They were all gone. Of course, then I checked the cameras and I had no idea who these people are," said Ison. Surveillance images from Ison's front porch show a group of people with two small children...

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO