Chicago, IL

mrgatti
2d ago

Doesn’t matter he’ll be back on the streets again soon to commit another crime if he’s not already out. 🤷🏾‍♂️🚶🏿

fox32chicago.com

Chicago police investigate armed robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating at least three armed robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood this month. In each incident, police say the suspects had a black handgun, took the victim's property and drove off in a gray Honda or Infiniti with no plates. The incidents took place...
fox32chicago.com

Police: Man shot while walking on South Side

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Friday. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot around 12:37 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue while he was walking on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to University of Chicago...
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Two wounded in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in North Lawndale Friday afternoon. At about 4:39 p.m., two men were in the 1600 block of South Trumbull when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and both arms, and transported to...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 47, shot in the back in Englewood

CHICAGO - A 47-year-old man was shot in the back in Englewood Friday afternoon. At about 3:35 p.m., the victim was in the 6300 block of South Marshfield when he was struck in the back by gunfire, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No...
WGN News

Rideshare passenger shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed by gunfire on Chicago's South Side early Friday afternoon. Police say a man, 28, was shot in the leg, chest and buttocks in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue around 11:50 a.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago medical center in...
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in killing of 18-year-old, armed robbery of two others

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in connection to incidents that happened in late July and early August. The teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue by Chicago police and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in rideshare car on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot inside a rideshare car in West Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side Thursday night. Policer say the 23-year-old victim was in the rear seat of the car in the 4400 block of West Lake Street around 10 p.m. when someone in a dark SUV fired shots.
fox32chicago.com

Prisoner captured after escaping from Chicago Hospital: CPD

CHICAGO - A prisoner escaped from a hospital on Chicago's North Side Friday afternoon. The prisoner was reportedly at Thorek Hospital located in the Uptown neighborhood at 850 W Irving Park Road. He was apprehended by police at 4:28 pm in 4100 block of North Clarendon, Chicago police said. He...
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot inside Chatham apartment

CHICAGO - A woman and a man were shot inside an apartment Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The pair was inside an apartment with several others around 2:36 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The 38-year-old woman was shot in...
