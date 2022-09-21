ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maximizing cattle herd potential through genetic testing

Cattle producers are always looking for ways to improve their animals and get the most out of their herd. With input costs high across the board, maximizing your cattle’s potential is even more important. Genetic testing of cattle can give producers a playbook of how they should fine tune...
New Census of Agriculture to Survey Internet Access, Precision Agriculture and More

Historically, the USDA’s Census of Agriculture has looked at the value of agriculture across the US. Starting in 1840 and conducted every five years since, the census has collected information on land use and ownership, production practices and farm income. That data is then put together and analyzed by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
