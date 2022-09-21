Read full article on original website
Manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices
Computers that can make use of the "spooky" properties of quantum mechanics to solve problems faster than current technology may sound alluring, but first they must overcome a massive disadvantage. Scientists from Japan may have found the answer through their demonstration of how a superconducting material, niobium nitride, can be added to a nitride-semiconductor substrate as a flat, crystalline layer. This process may lead to the easy manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices.
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
MIT scientists build briefcase-sized machine to turn saltwater into drinking water
A team of researchers based at MIT has developed a new, portable desalination device that could give people the ability to make saltwater drinkable. The researchers, led by Dr Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering, computer science, and biological engineering, began working on a small-scale desalination device as many as ten years ago. Last year, on Boston’s Carson Beach, they realised they’d achieved something significant. It was on that beach, Fortune reports, that researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory for Electronics ran a glass of seawater through their desalination device before Junghyo Yoon drank it and gave a thumbs...
Scientists turn crabs into biodegradable batteries
Scientists have created a novel type of biodegradable battery made from the shells of crabs, which they claim is a viable option for storing power from large-scale wind and solar sources.A team from the University of Maryland in the US discovered that the electrolyte for a zinc battery could be made using chitosan, a derivative of the product chitin. This material is found in everything from fungi to squids, but the most abundant source is the exoskeleton of crustaceans and is easily obtained from seafood waste.Using chitosan for the electrolyte means roughly two thirds of the battery can be broken...
Scientists discover how to control cockroaches remotely with solar panels
Researchers in Japan have created cyborg cockcroaches equipped with wireless technology that allows them to be controlled remotely.The team from the Riken institute’s Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) experimented with Madagascar cockcroaches, using wires to stimulate the leg segments of the 6cm-long creatures.An ultrathin solar panel was placed on the insects’ backs, which provided charge to batteries housed in specially fitted backpacks. After charging the battery with pseudo-sunlight for 30 minutes, the researchers were able to make the cockroaches turn left and right via remote control.The researchers hope the system could be used on cyborg cockroaches built to inspect hazardous...
Nuclear fusion reactor in Korea reaches 100 million degrees Celsius
A nuclear fusion reactor developed by researchers at the Seoul National University (SNU) in South Korea reached temperatures in excess of 100 million degrees Celsius, taking us a step closer to nuclear fusion energy, New Scientist reported. Nuclear fusion is a promising method of power generation since massive amounts of...
Scientists Created 'Living' Synthetic Cells by Harvesting Bacteria For Parts
Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK have taken a major step forward in synthetic biology by designing a system that performs several key functions of a living cell, including generating energy and expressing genes. Their artificially constructed cell even transformed from a sphere shape to a more natural amoeba-like shape over the first 48 hours of 'life', indicating that the proto-cytoskeletal filaments were working (or, as the researchers put it, were "structurally dynamic over extended time scales"). Building something that comes close to what we might think of as alive is no walk in the park, not least thanks...
Scientists make ‘breakthrough’ DNA discovery in ‘key to living longer’
LOTS of scientists are in pursuit of the dream of making humans live longer and one team thinks it's made a breakthrough with DNA. The researchers focused on parts of DNA that are suspected to be tied to living longer. Those parts are called telomeres and they work to try...
Researchers answer fundamental question of quantum physics
An international team of physicists, with the participation of the University of Augsburg, has for the first time confirmed an important theoretical prediction in quantum physics. The calculations for this are so complex that they have hitherto proved too demanding even for supercomputers. However, the researchers succeeded in simplifying them considerably using methods from the field of machine learning. The study improves the understanding of fundamental principles of the quantum world. It has been published in the journal Science Advances.
CERN openlab trains next generation of computing experts
In July and August, 32 students came to CERN to work hands-on with cutting-edge computing technologies through the CERN openlab Summer Student programme. Last week, the students presented their projects in a series of five-minute “lightning talks”. CERN openlab is a unique public–private partnership, through which CERN collaborates...
Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon
It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
AI-based screening method could boost speed of new drug discovery
Developing life-saving medicines can take billions of dollars and decades of time, but University of Central Florida researchers are aiming to speed up this process with a new artificial intelligence-based drug screening process they've developed. Using a method that models drug and target protein interactions using natural language processing techniques,...
Scientists discovered two antibodies that may fight all the COVID variants
We seem to be at another crucial turning point in the pandemic. Every day it seems like new — and often conflicting — data is released. Yesterday, the Biden administration announced that we will all probably have to get annual COVID boosters, but now scientists have discovered antibodies they say could make boosters unnecessary. Here’s what we know about the newly discovered, potentially game-changing COVID antibodies.
China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report
Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
New Invention Triggers One of Quantum Mechanics’ Strangest and Most Useful Phenomena
By helping scientists control a strange but useful phenomenon of quantum mechanics, an ultrathin invention could make future computing, sensing, and encryption technologies remarkably smaller and more powerful. The device is described in new research that was recently published in the journal Science. This device could replace a roomful of...
Killer cells get better with age
The human immune system is a thing of wonder. Up until now it had been widely assumed that the ability of killer T cells to destroy tumour cells and pathogens would deteriorate with age. It turns out, however, that the opposite is true – they become better killers, the older they get. This surprising finding is the result of research conducted by the pharmaceutical scientist Dr. Annette Lis and molecular biologist Dorina Zöphel at Saarland University. Their work suggests that the T cells of older patients could be of particular value in cancer immunotherapy. The results of the study, which help us better understand how the human immune system ages, have now been published in the journal ‘Aging Cell‘.
Maternal education and household income at birth can increase a child’s chances of overweight and obesity at age 10, according to new research
A mother’s level of education can be an important predictor of early childhood overweight and obesity, according to a new international study. A mother’s level of education can be an important predictor of early childhood overweight and obesity, according to a new international study. The paper, published in...
Scripps Research discovery suggests new strategy against harmful inflammation
LA JOLLA, CA—A team led by Scripps Research scientists has uncovered key details of an immune-cell process that frequently underlies excessive inflammation in the body. The findings could lead to new ways of preventing and/or treating inflammation-related conditions such as sepsis, arthritis, and coronary artery disease. LA JOLLA, CA—A...
Most long COVID patients recover, says study
Hamilton, ON (Sept. 21, 2022) – A McMaster University-led study has found that most people infected with the SARS-CoV2 virus recover within 12 months, irrespective of the severity. Hamilton, ON (Sept. 21, 2022) – A McMaster University-led study has found that most people infected with the SARS-CoV2 virus recover...
