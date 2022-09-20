The mother of Moussa Fofana told the judge Thursday that a 15-year sentence for the killer would give her "nightmares" The mother of a high school soccer star killed last summer in suburban New Jersey begged a judge this week to reject a plea deal offered to the person who admitted killing the teen. However, the plea deal was approved, and Yohan Hernandez, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon on Thursday while appearing in a Newark courtroom. In...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO