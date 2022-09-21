Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles Is Going To His Home Without Camilla For A Heartbreaking Reason
Days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III is finding his footing. As part of Operation London Bridge, there has been a whirlwind of events and duties that the royal family has been expected to attend in a way to pay respects to Her Majesty and simultaneously put on a strong front for the people they serve.
An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace
"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
tatler.com
Archie and Lilibet will become a prince and princess after Charles reportedly agrees to new Letters Patent
Ever since their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in March of this year, there has been confusion over why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Archie and Lilibet, are not styled as a prince and princess. The reason is due to a centuries-old Letters Patent, enacted by King George V in 1917, which stipulated that only the grandchildren of the monarch (as well as the first grandson of the Prince of Wales) could be styled as such. With members of the Royal Family numbering highly due to Queen Victoria's 9 children, it was George's attempt at slimming down the monarchy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
King Charles' Description Of Camilla Has Diana Fans Fuming
King Charles III gave his first address as the British monarch on Friday, September 9, just one day after Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death. According to CNN, Charles' statement was quick and emotional, addressing both the death of his mother and the support of the royal family as he assumes the roles and responsibilities of king. In the speech, Charles also singled out his wife of 17 years, Camilla Parker Bowles, announcing her new title as "Queen Consort."
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.・
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral
Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
Sharon Osbourne Describes Prince George & Princess Charlotte's Funeral Behavior In One Word
Anyone watching the Queen's funeral this past Monday was likely impressed by the remarkably well-behaved Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. After all, the two oldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales are only 9 and 7 years old, respectively. Prince Louis was not in...
King Charles May Have Included A Nod To Princess Diana In His First Address
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. On September 9, 2022, King Charles III honored his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in a touching tribute. With the backdrop of Buckingham Palace's Blue Drawing room behind him, he delivered his first speech as King as the world watched on, and stressed his utter loyalty to the United Kingdom, per CNN.
Brits demand Queen’s pallbearers be given gongs for flawlessly carrying ‘weight of world’ on their shoulders
A GRATEFUL nation called for the Queen’s pall-bearers to be awarded gongs — for flawlessly carrying the “weight of the world” on their shoulders. Hundreds showered tributes on the Grenadier Guards who impressed millions as they shouldered Her Majesty’s lead-lined coffin on her spectacular final procession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Camilla to be crowned Queen beside King Charles III at his coronation
As was Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘sincere wish’, Camilla has become Queen Consort on her husband’s accession to the throne
U.K.・
Charlize Theron says after 25 years in Hollywood, she has 'never been at Kim Kardashian level' fame
Charlize Theron is getting candid about her personal life. The actress, 47, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their October cover issue all about parenting, navigating the dating world and her experience after 25 years in Hollywood. "I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is,"...
Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life
An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
The symbolism behind Kate Middleton’s dress for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Happy memories of Queen Elizabeth live on. Kate Middleton paid a touching tribute to her late grandmother-in-law through a special outfit at Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96. The new Princess of Wales brought back the same Alexander...
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral TV Ratings Nowhere Near Princess Diana's Burial, Harry-Meghan Wedding
Queen Elizabeth II may have been adored by many around the globe, but the TV ratings of her funeral, both in the United States and the United Kingdom, were significantly lower than those of Princess Diana's funeral more than two decades ago. The state funeral for the late British monarch...
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
Royal Expert Reveals Who Queen Elizabeth’s Beloved Pony May Go to Now Following the Monarch’s Death
Queen Elizabeth's pony, Emma, tugged at heartstrings when she was part of the monarch's final tribute at Windsor Castle. Now, royal fans want to know who will care for her.
A Closer Look at the Handwritten Notes Prince William and Kate Middleton Each Wrote to the Queen
Prince William and Kate Middleton each penned handwritten notes for Queen Elizabeth II, included among the wreaths on her coffin seen during the committal service at St. George's Chapel on Monday. Two note cards with the monograms of William, 40, and Kate, 40, were tucked amid family wreaths lining the...
The List
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0