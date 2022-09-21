ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Rideshare passenger shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police: Man shot while walking on South Side

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Friday. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot around 12:37 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue while he was walking on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Oak Forest Police Release Details on Deadly ‘Domestic Disturbance,' Barricade Situation

Oak Forest police released new details surrounding what happened during a deadly "domestic disturbance" and barricade situation at a home in the Chicago suburb Friday morning. Authorities said they responded to a call of a domestic disturbance and gunfire just after 6:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane. There, they found three people with gunshot wounds - two in the home's driveway and one in the street just south of the residence.
OAK FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Prisoner captured after escaping from Chicago Hospital: CPD

CHICAGO - A prisoner escaped from a hospital on Chicago's North Side Friday afternoon. The prisoner was reportedly at Thorek Hospital located in the Uptown neighborhood at 850 W Irving Park Road. He was apprehended by police at 4:28 pm in 4100 block of North Clarendon, Chicago police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed by gunfire on Chicago's South Side early Friday afternoon. Police say a man, 28, was shot in the leg, chest and buttocks in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue around 11:50 a.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago medical center in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Rideshare Passenger Shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park

A passenger of a ride-hailing vehicle was shot Thursday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side. About 10 p.m., the 23-year-old man was in the rear seat of a sedan traveling in the 4400 block of West Lake Street when an occupant of a dark SUV opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Another Arrest Made in For Sheridan Death Investigation

(Highland Park, IL) Another arrest has been made in connection with a weekend death in the Highland Park area. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, and Major Crime officials say the death was the result of a violent confrontation kicked off by a group of people being loud near the 45-year-old’s residence. Earlier this week, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban (who was connected to the confrontation) was charged for having an illegal gun in his home, which was not connected to the death. Now 18-year-old Jacob Firestone has been hit with two felony counts of obstruction for allegedly attempting to conceal evidence. Additional charges are possible against the men, as the death remains under investigation.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
95.3 MNC

Crown Point man arrested after leaving scene of crash

A Crown Point man behind the wheel of a semi has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash after narrowly missing a collision with a school bus, then allegedly hitting a NIPSCO wire. It happened late last month in the area of the 9000 block of U.S. 30....
CROWN POINT, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with having gun, cocaine on CTA train in the Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been federally charged with illegally possessing a loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Terrell Weathers, 29, faces one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

