cwbchicago.com
A downstate murder suspect is in custody following an armed robbery in Rogers Park: source
A downstate murder suspect was among five people who ran from a stolen car that was used in an armed robbery on the North Side yesterday evening, according to a law enforcement source. The crew was rounded up by a carjacking task force that utilized helicopters operated by Chicago police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Rideshare passenger shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
2 Stabbings Just 1 Block Apart on Chicago's West Side May Be Connected: Police
Two people were stabbed, one of them fatally, just five minutes apart in scenes that were just one block away from each other and police are investigating whether the two may be connected. The first incident happened around 3:23 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Crystal, in the North...
Teen charged in Chinatown carjacking, beating of 61-year-old man; 3 others being sough, police say
Police said a total of four offenders were involved in this brutal attack, however, just one man is now in custody as the three others are being sought.
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man shot while walking on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Friday. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot around 12:37 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue while he was walking on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to University of Chicago...
Chicago shooting: 2 shot inside apartment in Chatham, police say
Two people were shot inside an apartment on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Oak Forest Police Release Details on Deadly ‘Domestic Disturbance,' Barricade Situation
Oak Forest police released new details surrounding what happened during a deadly "domestic disturbance" and barricade situation at a home in the Chicago suburb Friday morning. Authorities said they responded to a call of a domestic disturbance and gunfire just after 6:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane. There, they found three people with gunshot wounds - two in the home's driveway and one in the street just south of the residence.
fox32chicago.com
Arrest warrant issued for Chicago man wanted in attempted carjacking of mother in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chicago man who was allegedly involved in the attempted carjacking of a mother in Oak Lawn earlier this year. Jerome D. Fears, Jr, 20, is wanted by authorities in connection to the crime that occurred on April 18.
fox32chicago.com
Prisoner captured after escaping from Chicago Hospital: CPD
CHICAGO - A prisoner escaped from a hospital on Chicago's North Side Friday afternoon. The prisoner was reportedly at Thorek Hospital located in the Uptown neighborhood at 850 W Irving Park Road. He was apprehended by police at 4:28 pm in 4100 block of North Clarendon, Chicago police said. He...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed by gunfire on Chicago's South Side early Friday afternoon. Police say a man, 28, was shot in the leg, chest and buttocks in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue around 11:50 a.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago medical center in...
Rideshare Passenger Shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park
A passenger of a ride-hailing vehicle was shot Thursday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side. About 10 p.m., the 23-year-old man was in the rear seat of a sedan traveling in the 4400 block of West Lake Street when an occupant of a dark SUV opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
Off-duty Chicago police sergeant pleads not guilty after Park Ridge teen pinned to ground
A Chicago police sergeant pleaded not guilty to official misconduct and aggravated battery charges after an incident in Park Ridge last July.
fox32chicago.com
Uptown crime: Suspect wanted after robbing bank on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man is wanted for robbing a bank on Chicago's North Side Thursday afternoon. At about 12:27 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at 4355 N. Sheridan in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. The suspect did not display a weapon, but did present a note requesting funds, the...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
Waukegan Man Beaten By Police Officer Recounts 2019 Incident After Charges Filed
A police beating victim shared his terrifying ordeal Friday, describing the night in 2019 when he thought he might die in front of horrified family members during a baptism party at his father-in-law's house. Angel Salgado spoke to NBC 5 one day after the Lake County State's Attorney's Office unsealed...
wlip.com
Another Arrest Made in For Sheridan Death Investigation
(Highland Park, IL) Another arrest has been made in connection with a weekend death in the Highland Park area. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, and Major Crime officials say the death was the result of a violent confrontation kicked off by a group of people being loud near the 45-year-old’s residence. Earlier this week, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban (who was connected to the confrontation) was charged for having an illegal gun in his home, which was not connected to the death. Now 18-year-old Jacob Firestone has been hit with two felony counts of obstruction for allegedly attempting to conceal evidence. Additional charges are possible against the men, as the death remains under investigation.
cwbchicago.com
#40: Teen with pending gun case shot acquaintance at South Side gas station, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a 17-year-old with a pending gun case in juvenile court got another gun and shot a man at a Chicago gas station. The victim allegedly told police he recognized the person who shot him because they participated in the same program to get their criminal records expunged. Dewayne...
95.3 MNC
Crown Point man arrested after leaving scene of crash
A Crown Point man behind the wheel of a semi has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash after narrowly missing a collision with a school bus, then allegedly hitting a NIPSCO wire. It happened late last month in the area of the 9000 block of U.S. 30....
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with having gun, cocaine on CTA train in the Loop
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been federally charged with illegally possessing a loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Terrell Weathers, 29, faces one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
