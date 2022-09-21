ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MO

KTTS

Car Accident Injuries Pedestrian

(KTTS News) – Springfield police investigated a crash that injured a pedestrian on Thursday morning. The accident happened around 5 am near the intersection of Commercial and Main Street. Reports say that the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The victim has not been identified.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Polk County Humane Society Rescues 2 Dozen Cats

(KTTS News) – The Polk County Humane Society rescued nearly two dozen cats from an emergency neglect situation this week. The group rescued them from a licensed breeder who could no longer care for the cats. The owner willingly surrendered the cats to the shelter. Workers say that many...
POLK COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Marker in tiny Missouri hamlet denotes US population center

HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It’s not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation’s capital unveiled a marker designating a spot in the county as the center of population in the United States.
HARTVILLE, MO
KTTS

New Missouri State Park To Open Friday

(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

Legendary Broadcaster Art Haines Hospitalized

(KTTS News) – Legendary broadcaster and voice of the Missouri State Bears, Art Haines, has been hospitalized. Doctors say that 66-year-old Haines is suffering from the immune disease Guillain-Barré syndrome and is in critical condition. Family members posted Thursday that Haines is in ICU and on a ventilator....
SPRINGFIELD, MO

