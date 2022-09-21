ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month .

Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Reyes, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

On Sept. 10 just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of East 13th Ave. for a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found Little suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Little was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m.

CPD said this was the 95th homicide in Columbus for 2022. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

