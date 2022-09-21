Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month .
Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Reyes, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.Accused of sexual battery against student, Bloom-Carroll athletic director arrested
On Sept. 10 just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of East 13th Ave. for a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found Little suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Little was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m.
CPD said this was the 95th homicide in Columbus for 2022. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 5