MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history of the first black millionaire in FloridaAlissa RoseMiami, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
Will Hurricane Ian hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast path
Fort Lauderdale, along with nearly all of of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to develop out of Tropical Depression Nine and move toward the state next week. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next 24 hours and a hurricane by Monday ...
Click10.com
Police: Woman stole $32K in jewelry, showed it off on TikTok after flying back to Colombia
MIAMI – A Colombian woman was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday after she was accused of stealing more than $32,000 worth of jewelry from a man she came to visit in Miami after the two had chatted online. According to a Miramar police report, the victim spent...
yieldpro.com
Sale of multihousing community in southern Miami-Dade county closes
JLL Capital Markets announced that it closed the sale of Sophia Square Apartments, a 281-unit, Class A, garden-style apartment community located in southern Miami-Dade county. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Grand Peaks Properties. Brookline Investment Group acquired the asset. Completed in 2019, this newly built, institutional-quality...
Click10.com
‘State of emergency’: Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean threatens to hit Florida as hurricane
MIAMI – With Florida under a hurricane threat for next week, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Friday for 24 counties, including Monroe, Miami-Dade, and Broward. Soon after, Monroe officials declared a local state of emergency. Tropical Depression Nine strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian on Friday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Northeast Miami-Dade residents unhappy after commission votes to approve land development plan
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents of a golf course community in northeast Miami-Dade County are up in arms about a proposed new development on the property. Members of the Presidential Estates community feel they are being ignored and that rules established decades ago are being broken, so they want the county to say no to developing the land.
thenextmiami.com
Billionaire Reveals New Details Of Brickell Supertall: ‘Nothing Will Compare’
Billionaire Ken Griffin, who is the the richest man in Florida, has revealed new details of his plans to remake Miami in an interview with Bloomberg. In addition to building a headquarters complex in Brickell, Griffin said he plans to lure major US businesses to Miami, boost education in the city, and become a huge player in philanthropy and politics here.
10NEWS
DeSantis signs executive order to prohibit state entities in getting services from select foreign countries
MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Thursday that will prohibit state entities from receiving services or technology from other companies in seven foreign countries. Speaking at a news conference in Miami, DeSantis said eliminating technology and services from specific countries will get rid of...
thenextmiami.com
Southplace City Center Planned With 4,400 Residential Units, BRT Connection
The owner of the Southland Mall has announced plans for a $1b redevelopment known as Southplace City Center. over 500,000 square feet of curated retail, and dining and entertaining venues at the renovated Southland Mall. a series of man-made lakes and open spaces. a terraced community amphitheater/bandshell. a pedestrian bridge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
flkeysnews.com
Miami-Dade, other counties in state of emergency as storm strengthens. Here’s what it means
With Tropical Storm Ian forecast to strengthen and make landfall somewhere in Florida as a major hurricane, Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties — including all of South Florida. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage...
thenextmiami.com
‘Under-Developed & Under Invested:’ Property Owner Near Culmer Station In Overtown Wants Rezoning For Residential
The owner of a property near the Culmer Metrorail station is requesting it be rezoned to allow for residential development. If approved, up to 132 residential units could be built on the property, in a building rising up to 20 stories with a height boost. Trendy Properties LLC of Coral...
Miami New Times
Miami Names Park After Cuban Militant Turned Business Magnate
Look around South Florida and you'll find no shortage of monuments to the late Jorge Mas Canosa: a middle school named after him in Country Walk, a youth center in Sweetwater, and soon, Jorge Mas Canosa Park in the City of Miami after a unanimous vote by the city commission on Thursday.
islandernews.com
Four downtown Miami tenants file suit against Mana Properties
Claiming they were evicted under what they called “false pretense,” four small merchants in Downtown Miami have filed a lawsuit against Moishe Mana and Mana Properties. On Tuesday, the four shops, Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration, sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East Flagler Realty LLC claiming they were prematurely evicted because the company claimed the buildings were structurally unsafe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami-Dade approves $85M budget to make county more affordable
MIAMI - On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved $85M budget to help make the county more affordable.These funds are aimed to build more affordable housing units, as well as help residents that are behind on their mortgage, homeowners' insurance, utilities and rent. "There has always been a need for affordable housing," says developer Raul Rodriguez. "Of course, the demand is higher now than ever before." Rodriguez has dedicated his life to keeping Miami affordable. He owns the Lil Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater and the Lil Abner 1 apartment complex—all for residents over 55, and it's under affordable housing....
southdadenewsleader.com
Florida City seeks financial support to clean up 10 acre retention pond
Jon Ward, executive director of the Florida City CRA, said the City is in process of applying for a FEMA grant that would be used to clear out the overgrowth at a retention pond, located in the area south of SW 360th St. This pond receives water that otherwise floods...
Peter Antonacci, chief state election investigator, former Broward elections supervisor, dies
Peter Antonacci, who Florida governors turned to for sensitive, high-profile assignments, died Friday. Antonacci, 74, held many top government roles, mostly appointed by Republicans, but was also a top lieutenant to a Democratic former attorney general. Over the summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead the newly created state elections crime investigation unit. “He was a dedicated, ...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami commissioners to discuss homeless encampment, 2023 budget plan
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami will hold a meeting to discuss future plans for the community. Commissioners are set to discuss more details for the homeless encampment plan that was approved in July. They identified three locations that could serve as potential areas to house those experiencing homelessness.
NBC Miami
South Florida Has a Renowned 100-Year-Old Castle That's Still a Mystery to Many
There's a historic landmark in Homestead that remains a mystery as visitors attempt to figure out how one man carved over 1,100 tons of coral rock into a castle that still stands today. Nestled between the Florida Keys and Miami is the astounding Coral Castle, a monument that is referred...
Click10.com
Pembroke Park talks to Miramar about policing; bad blood with BSO boils over plan B
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park’s interim police chief tells Local 10 News he’s confident the town won’t have a gap in police service once the town’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Oct. 1, but, as of Friday, there’s still no plan in place to provide law enforcement services to the town of about 6,000 people.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee
No. 1 - A Florida Keys boat captain is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May parasailing incident that left a woman dead. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into jail Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim, 33-year-old Alaparthi, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew back on May 30 when the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims, an FWC report said. They were dropped from an unknown height and were dragged through the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the bridge. An arrest warrant released Thursday said Couch and a crew member had tried to bring Alaparthi and the two kids down with the winch but couldn't due to the strong winds.
Miami-Dade Commissioners Take Final Vote On Urban Development Expansion
The plan would expand the UDB by converting farmland into a 9-million-square-foot industrial park near Homestead.
