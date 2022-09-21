ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Eagle

Get Inspired To Decorate This Halloween In The City Of Rome New York

It’s time to get spooky and the City of Rome New York this Halloween. Do you love decorating?. The City of Rome will be hosting a community-wide Halloween Decorating contest for homes all across the city. According to their Facebook page, the entry period to submit will begin on October 1st and run until October 26th. Voting will begin October 27th to October 30th. What the city is looking for is for residents to have their decorations on display the weekend of Halloween, October 28th through October 30th from 7PM to 9:30PM.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Government
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
City
Rome, NY
City
Whitesboro, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!

The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York

If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Barlow
96.1 The Eagle

Local Dancers Will Grace The Stanley Theatre Of Utica’s Stage For The Nutcracker

The Stanley Theatre of Utica New York is ready to bring back an all time holiday classic. “The Nutcracker” will be returning to the theatre for three separate performances on Friday, December 2nd at 7:00PM, Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00PM, and Sunday, December 4th at 2:00PM. Also for 2022 there will be a special performance on Thursday, December 1st for local schools.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Pride Festival Returns Saturday

OSWEGO – Oswego PRIDE is hosting a free family-friendly outdoor event with the theme “We are the People in Your Neighborhood” on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Civic Plaza in Oswego. Oswego PRIDE is hosting a festival for the first time since...
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aliens#Alcohol#Cny#Cny Farm#Central New York Farm#Wagner Farms#Canale S Restaurant
96.1 The Eagle

Safe Family Halloween Fun Returns To Rome New York This October

If you're looking for safe, old fashioned, and of course family fun this Halloween season, you'll want to make the trip to Rome New York. The Rome Art and Community Center, located on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6PM to 9:30PM all nights.
ROME, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New Haunted Tunnel in Central New York for a Spooky Halloween

The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel. The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
OSWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fall color has spread across most of Upstate New York

Almost everyone across Upstate N.Y. is seeing at least a little color change. Some areas in the Adirondacks will near the mid-point this weekend. Saturday will be the better day weather-wise to take in some early foliage. Chilly nights and cool days ahead will expedite leaf change over the next...
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy