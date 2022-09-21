Read full article on original website
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
Get Inspired To Decorate This Halloween In The City Of Rome New York
It’s time to get spooky and the City of Rome New York this Halloween. Do you love decorating?. The City of Rome will be hosting a community-wide Halloween Decorating contest for homes all across the city. According to their Facebook page, the entry period to submit will begin on October 1st and run until October 26th. Voting will begin October 27th to October 30th. What the city is looking for is for residents to have their decorations on display the weekend of Halloween, October 28th through October 30th from 7PM to 9:30PM.
Forget Tricks! Trunk or Treat is Back in CNY For Halloween
Forget the tricks! Trunk or Treat is back in Central New York for Halloween. What started as a way to celebrate Halloween safely during the Coronavirus pandemic has turned into an annual tradition. For the third year in a row, Trunk or Treat will be held at the Oswego Speedway.
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!
The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York
If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
Local Dancers Will Grace The Stanley Theatre Of Utica’s Stage For The Nutcracker
The Stanley Theatre of Utica New York is ready to bring back an all time holiday classic. “The Nutcracker” will be returning to the theatre for three separate performances on Friday, December 2nd at 7:00PM, Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00PM, and Sunday, December 4th at 2:00PM. Also for 2022 there will be a special performance on Thursday, December 1st for local schools.
Oswego Pride Festival Returns Saturday
OSWEGO – Oswego PRIDE is hosting a free family-friendly outdoor event with the theme “We are the People in Your Neighborhood” on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Civic Plaza in Oswego. Oswego PRIDE is hosting a festival for the first time since...
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
Safe Family Halloween Fun Returns To Rome New York This October
If you're looking for safe, old fashioned, and of course family fun this Halloween season, you'll want to make the trip to Rome New York. The Rome Art and Community Center, located on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6PM to 9:30PM all nights.
City Of Fulton Celebrates Two Blocks On West Broadway With Historical Dedication, Unveils New Plaque
FULTON – Yesterday, Thursday, September 22, city of Fulton officials held a historical dedication for two blocks on West Broadway to celebrate their being listed on the National and New York State Registers of Historic Places. The two blocks on either side of West Broadway between West First Street...
New Haunted Tunnel in Central New York for a Spooky Halloween
The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel. The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fall color has spread across most of Upstate New York
Almost everyone across Upstate N.Y. is seeing at least a little color change. Some areas in the Adirondacks will near the mid-point this weekend. Saturday will be the better day weather-wise to take in some early foliage. Chilly nights and cool days ahead will expedite leaf change over the next...
Rangers Save Woman After Horse Throws Her On New York Hiking Trail
New York State Forest Rangers recently received a call from Lewis County about a 32-year-old woman in significant pain on the Independence Wild Forest horse trails. She was unable to get up and needed help getting to the hospital safely. The woman was enjoying the beautiful Otter Creek horse trails...
Uticon Celebrating The Love Of Comic Books And Pop Culture In Upstate New York
Do you love comic books and the pop culture world around it? It's time to celebrate here in Upstate New York and Utica. The ‘Uticon’ comic book show is returning for its 17th year to the Mohawk Valley. This event not only celebrates the love of comic books, it also helps raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
