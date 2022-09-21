Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Lineman Chukwuma Okorafor Dove on an Injured Browns Player During a Weirdly Dirty Play
VIDEO: Steelers lineman dirty hit on injured Cleveland Browns player.
The 49ers Are Paying Jimmy Garoppolo a Lot More Than They Were Expecting to With Trey Lance Out of the Mix
Jimmy Garoppolo will earn a lot more money than he thought in 2022 with the injury to Trey Lance. The post The 49ers Are Paying Jimmy Garoppolo a Lot More Than They Were Expecting to With Trey Lance Out of the Mix appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Rod Woodson Becomes Latest Advocate For Team To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
The advocates for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett are getting louder and louder. Those chants flooded Acrisure Stadium in the midst of the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Starter Mitch Trubisky has been uninspiring in his first two games as a Steeler, leading to major question marks on the offensive side of the ball.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If Tomlin and Canada won't do anything, Poni will step up with a 'good vibe mullet'
If Mike Tomlin and his coaches aren’t going to do anything to change the status quo with the Steelers offense, Andrew Fillipponi will. The PM Team co-host went full Kenny Loggins at the beginning of Thursday’s show and started to rock a mullet wig.
Yardbarker
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden announces retirement
After a 12-year career spent in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Joe Haden is walking away from the game. The former Pro Bowl cornerback plans to retire, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. While Haden drew some interest this offseason, he did not sign with a...
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign Veteran Pass Rusher After Workout
The Baltimore Ravens are signing former All-Pro pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul according to Josina Anderson. The three-time Pro Bowler worked out for the team on Wednesday. They're signing him to a one-year deal according to Ian Rapoport. Pierre-Paul, 33, is a two-time Super Bowl Champion. He has 91.5 career sacks...
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns LB Anthony Walker Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Steelers
The Cleveland Browns will be without Anthony Walker for the rest of the 2022 season.
thecomeback.com
Tony Dungy cites reasons for lack of Black NFL head coaches
The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
Former OC Todd Haley on current Steelers offensive woes
Former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley responded to calls from some fans calling for current OC Matt Canada to be fired and replaced with him. “Matt Canada is the offensive coordinator of the Steelers guys,” Haley told Cook & Joe.
Browns score wild touchdown on last play in win over Steelers
Al Michaels called it the old Stanford band play the Pittsburgh Steelers were trying in desperate times Thursday night in Cleveland. Mitch Trubisky completed a pass with seconds left and the laterals started … going backward. When all was said and done the football was in the end zone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
DE Alex Wright: Browns Rookie Progress Report
The Cleveland Browns selected DE Alex Wright with the 78th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s proving to be a great value pick at that spot so far. Let’s take a look at his rookie progress report so far and discuss some of his grades.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Art Rooney II was only NFL owner to comment in Washington Post's 'Black Out'
The Steelers' Art Rooney II was the only NFL owner who agreed to be interviewed for the Washington Post's "Black Out" investigative series about the lack of opportunities for Black coaches in the league. The Washington Post released Part I of the series on Wednesday, examining the struggles of Black...
Yardbarker
Boris’ TNF DFS Steelers and Browns Breakdown
S Minkhah Fitzpatrick was dealing with leg cramps at practice on Wednesday, but he should be fine. QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go. DE Jadeveon Clowney is OUT with an ankle injury. Linemen Conklin, Hubbard and Bitonio were all limited participants...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Running backs
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Top 10 big-play wide receivers entering Week 3 of 2022 NFL season: Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill dazzle
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking, meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 big-play wide receivers heading into Week 3. Before...
NFL
NFL Films Licensing Disclaimer
NOTE: NFL Films, on behalf of the NFL, is the exclusive copyright holder in and to all NFL Footage. NFL Footage is defined as NFL game footage, as well as NFL-controlled events (i.e., NFL Draft, NFL Combine, etc.). NFL game footage and NFL-controlled events shall be collectively referred to herein as "NFL-controlled footage"). Any use of NFL-controlled footage (whether acquired through NFL Films, from any other approved source, or captured by a third party with proper credentials) requires the express written consent of NFL Films (in the form of a contract) and must be used in compliance with all terms, requirements and restrictions stated therein. For purposes of this price quote, "NFL game footage" shall include any footage taken of events inside an NFL stadium (whether of game action, sidelines, crowd, halftime, etc.) from the period three hours prior to kickoff of an NFL game to one hour after the NFL game has ended; and with respect to Conference Championship Games, the period three hours prior to kickoff and ending upon the completion of the trophy presentation; and the day of the Super Bowl, the period beginning four and one-half hours prior to kickoff of the Super Bowl and ending upon completion of the Super Bowl trophy presentation. (04/2022).
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 3 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Hurts had his big breakout game on Monday Night Football against the Vikings... and his start to the season should only get better as he gets another great matchup this week. Since the start of the 2021 season, Washington has allowed a league-high 21.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks -- no other team has allowed over 20 points per game in that same span. The Commanders even allowed Jared Goff to throw four touchdowns and score 26 fantasy points against them last Sunday. Hurts should be ranked as a top-3 fantasy QB this week.
Comments / 0