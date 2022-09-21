ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Legend Rod Woodson Becomes Latest Advocate For Team To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022

The advocates for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett are getting louder and louder. Those chants flooded Acrisure Stadium in the midst of the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Starter Mitch Trubisky has been uninspiring in his first two games as a Steeler, leading to major question marks on the offensive side of the ball.
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden announces retirement

After a 12-year career spent in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Joe Haden is walking away from the game. The former Pro Bowl cornerback plans to retire, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. While Haden drew some interest this offseason, he did not sign with a...
Ravens Sign Veteran Pass Rusher After Workout

The Baltimore Ravens are signing former All-Pro pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul according to Josina Anderson. The three-time Pro Bowler worked out for the team on Wednesday. They're signing him to a one-year deal according to Ian Rapoport. Pierre-Paul, 33, is a two-time Super Bowl Champion. He has 91.5 career sacks...
Tony Dungy cites reasons for lack of Black NFL head coaches

The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
DE Alex Wright: Browns Rookie Progress Report

The Cleveland Browns selected DE Alex Wright with the 78th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s proving to be a great value pick at that spot so far. Let’s take a look at his rookie progress report so far and discuss some of his grades.
Boris’ TNF DFS Steelers and Browns Breakdown

S Minkhah Fitzpatrick was dealing with leg cramps at practice on Wednesday, but he should be fine. QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go. DE Jadeveon Clowney is OUT with an ankle injury. Linemen Conklin, Hubbard and Bitonio were all limited participants...
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL Films Licensing Disclaimer

NOTE: NFL Films, on behalf of the NFL, is the exclusive copyright holder in and to all NFL Footage. NFL Footage is defined as NFL game footage, as well as NFL-controlled events (i.e., NFL Draft, NFL Combine, etc.). NFL game footage and NFL-controlled events shall be collectively referred to herein as "NFL-controlled footage"). Any use of NFL-controlled footage (whether acquired through NFL Films, from any other approved source, or captured by a third party with proper credentials) requires the express written consent of NFL Films (in the form of a contract) and must be used in compliance with all terms, requirements and restrictions stated therein. For purposes of this price quote, "NFL game footage" shall include any footage taken of events inside an NFL stadium (whether of game action, sidelines, crowd, halftime, etc.) from the period three hours prior to kickoff of an NFL game to one hour after the NFL game has ended; and with respect to Conference Championship Games, the period three hours prior to kickoff and ending upon the completion of the trophy presentation; and the day of the Super Bowl, the period beginning four and one-half hours prior to kickoff of the Super Bowl and ending upon completion of the Super Bowl trophy presentation. (04/2022).
2022 NFL season: Week 3 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Hurts had his big breakout game on Monday Night Football against the Vikings... and his start to the season should only get better as he gets another great matchup this week. Since the start of the 2021 season, Washington has allowed a league-high 21.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks -- no other team has allowed over 20 points per game in that same span. The Commanders even allowed Jared Goff to throw four touchdowns and score 26 fantasy points against them last Sunday. Hurts should be ranked as a top-3 fantasy QB this week.
