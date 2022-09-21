New MIT Sloan research identifies which countries may be better positioned to accept a “new normal” of living with COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Researchers have developed a simple and fast way to perform optoretinography, an imaging technique that measures light-induced functional activity in the eye’s retina, the network of neurons in the back of our eyes responsible for detecting light and initiating vision. More than 50 percent of people in the U.S. over age 60 are affected by retinal diseases such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. These diseases affect the retina’s function in ways that reduce eyesight and can progress to blindness if not treated. The new approach could help accelerate the development of new treatments for eye diseases.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO