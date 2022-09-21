New MIT Sloan research identifies which countries may be better positioned to accept a “new normal” of living with COVID-19

Read full article on original website
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
survivornet.com
Woman, 33, Blamed Her ‘Constant Tiredness’ On Working Too Much At Her Beauty Salon: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Melissa McNaughton, 33, of Glasgow, Scotland, learned her fatigue was not due to working too much, she had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. McNaughton received her cancer diagnosis four years ago, following a routine doctor’s visit to check the iron in her blood. Chronic myeloid...
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
New COVID variants may evade current treatments—or render them entirely ineffective, experts say
A healthcare worker attaches an IV infusion to a patient's hand during a monoclonal antibody treatment in the parking lot at Wayne Health Detroit Mack Health Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Dec. 23, 2021. Future COVID variants are expected to be more transmissible and perhaps better at evading the...
Useless COVID-19 treatments worth millions were given to patients, study says
U.S. doctors administered more than 150,000 doses of useless monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID-19 patients early this year, spending loads of cash on therapies that had been deemed of no benefit, a new study found.
MedicalXpress
Global disease burden related to nonmelanoma skin cancer explored
The disease burden attributable to nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC) is considerable and expected to continue increasing, according to a study published online July 30 in BMC Cancer. Wan Hu, from Anhui Medical University in Hefei, China, and colleagues report on the NMSC-related disease burden globally and the temporal trend of...
The Weather Channel
Common Gene Variant 'APOE' Present in 3% of the World's Population Linked to COVID-19 Mortality: Nature Study
In a significant find, a Nature study has linked a gene called 'APOE' with COVID-19-related deaths. And Retrospective analysis suggests that 3% of people on Earth (at least 230 million) have copies of this particular gene and may be at a COVID-19-induced death risk. It may be the most baffling...
pharmacytimes.com
Phase 3 Study Initiated for Pfizer mRNA-Based Influenza Vaccine
Quadrivalent mRNA influenza vaccine candidate to be evaluated in approximately 25,000 healthy US adults. The first participants have been dosed in a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Pfizer’s quadrivalent modified RNA (mRNA) influenza vaccine candidate in approximately 25,000 healthy US adults. The phase 3 study is updated by previously shared data from the ongoing phase 2 trial.
bioengineer.org
Maternal education and household income at birth can increase a child’s chances of overweight and obesity at age 10, according to new research
A mother’s level of education can be an important predictor of early childhood overweight and obesity, according to a new international study. A mother’s level of education can be an important predictor of early childhood overweight and obesity, according to a new international study. The paper, published in...
bioengineer.org
Researchers identify potential biomarker to distinguish two aggressive types of brain tumors in children
It may soon be possible to identify Group 4 medulloblastomas—the most common malignant brain tumor in children–from more aggressive Group 3 tumors. Research based on a little-explored part of RNA, which creates proteins, could lead to the development of better-targeted cancer treating drugs, according to investigators at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.
bioengineer.org
Most long COVID patients recover, says study
Hamilton, ON (Sept. 21, 2022) – A McMaster University-led study has found that most people infected with the SARS-CoV2 virus recover within 12 months, irrespective of the severity. Hamilton, ON (Sept. 21, 2022) – A McMaster University-led study has found that most people infected with the SARS-CoV2 virus recover...
bioengineer.org
COVID-19 infections increase risk of long-term brain problems
If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. Those who have been infected with the virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection, new research shows. Such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, depression, anxiety and migraine headaches, according to a comprehensive analysis of federal health data by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care system.
bioengineer.org
New imaging technique could speed up development of eye disease treatments
WASHINGTON — Researchers have developed a simple and fast way to perform optoretinography, an imaging technique that measures light-induced functional activity in the eye’s retina, the network of neurons in the back of our eyes responsible for detecting light and initiating vision. More than 50 percent of people in the U.S. over age 60 are affected by retinal diseases such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. These diseases affect the retina’s function in ways that reduce eyesight and can progress to blindness if not treated. The new approach could help accelerate the development of new treatments for eye diseases.
bioengineer.org
Scripps Research discovery suggests new strategy against harmful inflammation
LA JOLLA, CA—A team led by Scripps Research scientists has uncovered key details of an immune-cell process that frequently underlies excessive inflammation in the body. The findings could lead to new ways of preventing and/or treating inflammation-related conditions such as sepsis, arthritis, and coronary artery disease. LA JOLLA, CA—A...
bioengineer.org
RNA-editing tool a fast, sensitive test for COVID-19
HOUSTON – (Sept. 22, 2022) – An engineered CRISPR-based method that finds RNA from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, promises to make testing for that and other diseases fast and easy. Collaborators at Rice University and the University of Connecticut further engineered the RNA-editing CRISPR-Cas13 system to...
bioengineer.org
Patient decision aids enhance informed consent for interventional radiology procedures
Leesburg, VA, September 21, 2022—According to ARRS’ American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), incorporating patient decision aids (PDAs) into clinical workflows can enhance patients’ overall sense of empowerment after informed consent conversations for image-guided procedures—without requiring additional time or effort from radiologists. Leesburg, VA, September 21, 2022—According...
bioengineer.org
Patients experiencing virtual reality immersion during hand surgery required less anesthetic to keep pain at bay, indicating the potential of this non- pharmacologic distraction technique
Patients experiencing virtual reality immersion during hand surgery required less anesthetic to keep pain at bay, indicating the potential of this non- pharmacologic distraction technique. Patients experiencing virtual reality immersion during hand surgery required less anesthetic to keep pain at bay, indicating the potential of this non- pharmacologic distraction technique.
bioengineer.org
Mosquitoes that can’t spread malaria engineered by scientists
Scientists have engineered mosquitoes that slow the growth of malaria-causing parasites in their gut, preventing transmission of the disease to humans. The genetic modification causes mosquitoes to produce compounds in their guts that stunt the growth of parasites, meaning they are unlikely to reach the mosquitoes’ salivary glands and be passed on in a bite before the insects die.
