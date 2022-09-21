Read full article on original website
KTTS
September 23, 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says voters can decide this fall whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Justices on Thursday overturned a state panel’s decision to block the measure from the November ballot. The.
KTTS
MSHP Urging Drivers To Watch For Farm Equipment
(KTTS News) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants to warn drivers to watch for farm equipment this harvesting season. According to reports, there were 203 traffic crashes in Missouri involving farm equipment last year. In those crashes, 7 people were killed and 60 people were injured.
KTTS
Marker in tiny Missouri hamlet denotes US population center
HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It’s not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation’s capital unveiled a marker designating a spot in the county as the center of population in the United States.
KTTS
New Missouri State Park To Open Friday
(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
