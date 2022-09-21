ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MO

ksgf.com

Battlefield Police Looking For Drive-By Shooting Suspect

(KTTS News) – Police in Battlefield are looking for the person who opened fire on a house earlier this week. The incident occurred at 10:15 Tuesday night on Honeysuckle Lane. Police say that a driver in a Dodge Charger drove down the 5500 block of South Honeysuckle Lane while...
BATTLEFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri

(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Marker in tiny Missouri hamlet denotes US population center

HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It’s not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation’s capital unveiled a marker designating a spot in the county as the center of population in the United States.
HARTVILLE, MO
ksgf.com

New Missouri State Park To Open Friday

(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Legendary Broadcaster Art Haines Hospitalized

(KTTS News) – Legendary broadcaster and voice of the Missouri State Bears, Art Haines, has been hospitalized. Doctors say that 66-year-old Haines is suffering from the immune disease Guillain-Barré syndrome and is in critical condition. Family members posted Thursday that Haines is in ICU and on a ventilator....
SPRINGFIELD, MO

