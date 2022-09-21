Read full article on original website
Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Columbia Police have taken a man into custody after they believe alcohol was a factor in a car crash which happened around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened in the 500 block of N. Providence Rd. According to CPD, the driver was traveling northbound along N. Providence Rd. and a woman was driving The post Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One person trapped when dump truck rolls over at Columbia job site
A dump truck overturned at a job site in west Columbia on Thursday, trapping the driver inside until rescuers arrived at the scene. The post One person trapped when dump truck rolls over at Columbia job site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged with murder in February overdose death
Boone County prosecutors charged a man with murder Thursday in connection with a February methamphetamine overdose. The post Columbia man charged with murder in February overdose death appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Washington Missourian
Villa Ridge man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Franklin County
A motorcyclist was killed last week after being ejected from his vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 15, Nova L. Davis, 72, of Villa Ridge, was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle southbound on Highway HH, south of Catawissa in rural Franklin County. As Davis’ motorcycle approached a curve in the road, it traveled off the right side of the roadway and went down an embankment. His vehicle then overturned and ejected Davis, who was not wearing a helmet.
krcgtv.com
Columbia woman charged with threatening children with gun
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia woman is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action for allegedly pointing a gun at the window of a room containing seven children Wednesday afternoon. According to court records, 34-year-old Patricia Whitaker went to 1500 June Lane with a handgun...
KRMS Radio
New Details In Fatal Camdenton Crash Show Truck Driver At Fault
The Highway Patrol is updating details about a fatal crash in Camden County last week. Officials say they now believe the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for the crash that killed 32-year-old Urbana resident Tiffany Dust and her four-year-old daughter. In the original report, the Patrol noted...
Lake of the Ozarks carjacking suspect in custody
Pulaski County deputies on Tuesday arrested a man wanted for a Camden County carjacking. The post Lake of the Ozarks carjacking suspect in custody appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: City of Osage Beach Updates Efforts Being Made after a Sewage Spill and Sinkhole Discovered Near Grand Glaize Bridges
The City of Osage Beach has confirmed a sewage overflow which made its way on Wednesday to the lake in the area of the Grand Glaize bridges. City Administrator Jeana Woods says it was an “all-hands-on-deck” response involving city officials, the Camden County Emergency Management Agency, the Osage Beach Fire District and the Department of Natural Resources. It’s not immediately known how much sewage reached the lake but Woods does also say that a sinkhole discovered in the area is likely the cause of the overflow problem which, for the time being, has been mitigated by the initial response. The situation, likely cause and other details will continue to be looked at with further updates expected to be released by the city. The overflow did not affect any service to residents and businesses.
khqa.com
Illinois man arrested for attempted kidnapping and assault at lake
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Granite City, Ill., man is in custody in the Miller County Jail on charges of kidnapping and assault after he allegedly tried to abduct a woman from a convenience store parking lot in Lake Ozark last Friday. According to court documents, 46-year-old Ryan Gaddy attempted...
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
939theeagle.com
BREAKING NEWS; Owners Of Mexico And Fulton Hospitals Granted Extension By State
In some breaking news this afternoon 939 The Eagle has confirmed that Platinum Health the owner of the shuttered hospitals in Mexico and Fulton has been granted approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to a request to extend temporary suspension of their hospital license. CEO of...
KYTV
PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Lebanon, Mo. on Thursday
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Lebanon on Thursday night. The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received valuable safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in a weather school class, including some fiery experiments. And congrats to Michael...
lakeexpo.com
58 Ashton Lane, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
Country living on almost an acre lot only 8 minutes from the Square in Camdenton. Spacious family home has everything you could want including tastefully finished walk out basement with an abundance of storage. Live outside of Camelot Estates while still having all the amenities just minutes away! This fabulous home has so many desired features; privacy, two decks, surrounded by wildlife, natural light, main level master, main level laundry,, large garage, wet bar, room for a hobby/workshop, shed and so much more! This is the PEFECT family home with everything you could want! Won't last long at this price!
Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired called that happened early Sunday morning on the 2800 block of Highland Drive. ABC 17 crews arrived on scene around 4:15 a.m and saw multiple officers searching the outside of a home. At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting which included property damage The post Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City
Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
KRMS Radio
Tractor Stolen In Miller County Located – Suspect In Custody
The theft of a Kubota tractor last week in Miller County led to the arrest of a Columbia man for that and other thefts . And now the sheriff’s department says that tractor has been found and returned to its owner. Meanwhile the suspect, 48 year old Bryan Cook...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington
A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
krcgtv.com
Prisoner dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that an inmate was pronounced dead at Jefferson City Correctional Center Saturday morning. According to a press release, 68-year-old George Smith was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m. He was serving 22 years for First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action,...
kwos.com
Teen faces adult charges in JCMO shooting
A 17 – year old Jefferson City teen is charged with felony assault. Allen Vaughan is accused of shooting two women back in April. Investigators claim one victim told them that Vaughan shot them because they told police where he was hiding. at the time Vaughan was on the run from the Division of Youth Services.
